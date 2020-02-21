2020 NBA buyout tracker: Markieff Morris to join Lakers after being bought out by Pistons, per report
Keep up with the latest player movement around the league
The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, but that doesn't mean that transactions are done for the season. It's buyout time, where bad teams will cut ties with players, usually veterans in the final year of their contract, allowing them to enter free agency. The team gets to save some money via the buyout, while the player gets to join a contender for the playoff run.
It didn't take long for the action to get underway this season, with Marvin Williams reportedly agreeing to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks just a day after the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Furthermore, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist joined up with the Dallas Mavericks, while both Jeff Green and DeMarre Carroll will reportedly be heading to Houston to bolster the Rockets' small-ball attack. As for Darren Collison, the veteran point guard will reportedly not be returning to the NBA this season. Reggie Jackson and the Detroit Pistons reportedly agreed to a contract buyout. The guard plans to then sign with the Los Angeles Clippers. Also, the Pistons and veteran forward Markieff Morris have reportedly come to an agreement on a contract buyout which cleared the path for Morris to, reportedly, agree to a deal with the Lakers.
There will be more than just Hornets hitting the buyout market, though, so here's a handy tracker to keep you up to date on all of the moves going on around the league. As a note of clarification, we don't know for sure who will end up getting bought out, but the following list includes some of the key candidates to keep an eye on.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Marvin Williams (33)
|F
|Signed by Bucks
|2
Reggie Jackson (29)
|G
|Will reportedly be bought out by Pistons, then plans to sign with Clippers
|3
Markieff Morris (30)
|F
|Has reportedly agreed to sign with Lakers after being bought out
|4
Darren Collison (32)
|G
|Free agent; not returning to the NBA this season
|5
Langston Galloway (28)
|G
|Still with Pistons
|6
Evan Turner (31)
|G/F
|Still with Timberwolves
|7
Bismack Biyombo (27)
|C
|Still with Hornets
|8
Jeff Green (33)
|F
|Signed a 10-day contract with Rockets
|9
DeMarre Carroll (33)
|F
|Will reportedly sign with Rockets
|10
Tyler Johnson (27)
|G
|Waived by Suns
|11
|F
|Signed by Mavericks
|12
John Henson (29)
|F/C
|Still with Pistons
|13
Trey Burke (27)
|G
|Waived by Sixers
|14
Isaiah Thomas (31)
|G
|Waived by Clippers
|15
Tim Frazier (29)
|G
|Waived by Pistons
|16
Allen Crabbe (27)
|G
|Still with Timberwolves
|17
Dion Waiters (28)
|G
|Waived by Grizzlies
|18
Matthew Dellavedova (29)
|G
|Still with Cavaliers
|19
Brandon Knight (28)
|G
|Still with Pistons
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Morris to sign with Lakers
Morris provides the Lakers with a big defensive wing who can really space the floor
-
LeBron: Final ASG play drawn for Kawhi
One of the best All-Star Games in recent memory ended on a free throw, but it was supposed...
-
Thomas would 'love' Celtics reunion
Boston seems content with its guard rotation
-
The Blazers' reported offer for Love
Cleveland elected to keep the five-time All-Star rather than dump him at the trade deadline
-
Examining 10 NBA stretch-run questions
Also, can the Bucks win 70 games? Can Zion Williamson realistically threaten to win ROY?
-
NBA coaching tracker for 2020 offseason
Two head coaches have already been replaced this season. Who's next to follow?
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game
-
Live updates: NBA All-Star Saturday
There was plenty of fun, excitement and highlights throughout Saturday night's three marquee...