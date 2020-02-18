2020 NBA buyout tracker: Reggie Jackson plans to join Clippers after agreement to leave Pistons, per report
Keep up with the latest player movement around the league
The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, but that doesn't mean that transactions are done for the season. It's buyout time, where bad teams will cut ties with players, usually veterans in the final year of their contract, allowing them to enter free agency. The team gets to save some money via the buyout, while the player gets to join a contender for the playoff run.
It didn't take long for the action to get underway this season, with Marvin Williams reportedly agreeing to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks just a day after the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Furthermore, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist joined up with the Dallas Mavericks, while both Jeff Green and DeMarre Carroll will reportedly be heading to Houston to bolster the Rockets' small-ball attack. As for Darren Collison, the veteran point guard will reportedly not be returning to the NBA this season. Also, Reggie Jackson and the Detroit Pistons reportedly agreed to a contract buyout. The guard plans to then sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.
There will be more than just Hornets hitting the buyout market, though, so here's a handy tracker to keep you up to date on all of the moves going on around the league. As a note of clarification, we don't know for sure who will end up getting bought out, but the following list includes some of the key candidates to keep an eye on.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Marvin Williams (33)
|F
|Signed by Bucks
|2
Reggie Jackson (29)
|G
|Will reportedly be bought out by Pistons, then plans to sign with Clippers
|3
Darren Collison (32)
|G
|Free agent; not returning to the NBA this season
|4
Langston Galloway (28)
|G
|Still with Pistons
|5
Evan Turner (31)
|G/F
|Still with Timberwolves
|6
Bismack Biyombo (27)
|C
|Still with Hornets
|7
Jeff Green (33)
|F
|Will reportedly sign with Rockets
|8
DeMarre Carroll (33)
|F
|Will reportedly sign with Rockets
|9
Tyler Johnson (27)
|G
|Waived by Suns
|10
|F
|Signed by Mavericks
|11
John Henson (29)
|F/C
|Still with Pistons
|12
Trey Burke (27)
|G
|Waived by Sixers
|13
Isaiah Thomas (31)
|G
|Waived by Clippers
|14
Tim Frazier (29)
|G
|Waived by Pistons
|15
Allen Crabbe (27)
|G
|Still with Timberwolves
|16
Dion Waiters (28)
|G
|Waived by Grizzlies
|17
Matthew Dellavedova (29)
|G
|Still with Cavaliers
|18
Brandon Knight (28)
|G
|Still with Pistons
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Cavs unlikely to retain Beilein
Cleveland could be bringing in yet another new coach
-
LeBron to write children's book
James is trying to amplify the message he is sending in his hometown
-
Giannis hints on teaming with brothers
In a promotional interview, the reigning MVP dared to mention the possibility of playing elsewhere...
-
Most important West lineups for playoffs
These are the lineups that will determine the Western Conference champion
-
Reports: Carroll, Green to join Rockets
The Rockets just added some meaningful wing depth
-
Allen Iverson discusses state of 76ers
Iverson touched on several pertinent topics in an interview with CBS Sports
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game
-
Live updates: NBA All-Star Saturday
There was plenty of fun, excitement and highlights throughout Saturday night's three marquee...