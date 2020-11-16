The first time the Minnesota Timberwolves had the No. 1 overall pick back in 2012, there wasn't much to think about, and they selected Karl-Anthony Towns. That's not the case this time around, and with just a few days until the draft, the Wolves are still assessing their options.

Right now, the biggest question is whether they'll keep the pick, or end up trading down. The problem for them is the lack of a clear-cut top prospect not only makes it difficult for them to decide who to pick, but also to find a team willing to offer an enticing package. As it stands they're still having trade talks, but if they aren't able to find a deal and keep the pick, they'll likely take Anthony Edwards, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

Trade talks are still heavily in play for this pick, but most NBA teams are now getting the sense that Edwards is the likely selection if the Wolves stay put. He brings a positional fit with D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, while Wiseman and Ball would overlap with those franchise cornerstones. Since winning the lottery, the Timberwolves have at times sent out strong signals that they're interested in all three of Edwards, Wiseman and Ball (with whom they conducted another virtual interview over the weekend). That might be an indication of uncertainty or an attempt to juice trade offers. Regardless, the pick remains in flux, though most signs point to Edwards for now.

This may be true, but as always with these rumors, it may be an attempt to entice another team into trading up. After all, we've already had reports in the last few weeks alone that James Wiseman is going to go No. 1 no matter who has the pick, and that LaMelo Ball is going first regardless of what the Wolves do.

Obviously they can't all be the No. 1 pick. That doesn't mean these reports are erroneous; they could have been the direction the Wolves were leaning at the time. But it does show how fluid things are this year, and how much trouble Minnesota is having making a decision.

For what it's worth, Edwards would be a better fit for the Wolves than either Wiseman or Ball, and those three have separated themselves as the likely top three picks in some order. So it would make some sense if that's the direction they go if they keep the pick. But at this point we might be better off just waiting to see what happens rather than continuing to speculate about a situation that's clearly changing every five minutes.