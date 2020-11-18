The 2020 NBA Draft is set for Wednesday night. Though the event will be held virtually, it still brings the same amount of excitement for the players, teams and fans. Instead of anxiously awaiting their name called on location, all draft prospects will be in their own locations, coming to our screens through an at-home setup.

With everyone checking in from their own locations, the league still wanted to ensure the players would have the proper gear.

An exclusive NBA Draft Gifting Locker, featuring products from NBA partners such as Spalding, New Era, Beats By Dr. Dre and Oculus was sent to 30 of the top NBA Draft prospects.

NBA

The locker comes equipped with all 30 NBA Draft hats, so when the player gets selected they are able to wear the appropriate hat.

It also comes with a personalized Spalding basketball, Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker, Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Flex Wireless Earphone and an Oculus 2 Headset.

NBA

Media kits are sent to the draft prospects, giving them the equipment they need to check in with proper audio and lighting. They are sent a Microsoft Surface tablet, beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds and speaker and an iPhone with Tripod and ring light.

To make the virtual draft feel a little more like the real thing, the league also created an AR experience for the NBA's newest players.

The top 30 Draft prospects will be able to view the Draft Board through snapchat. Players will be able to hold their phones up, scanning the NBA Draft Gifting lockers, and get a look at the 2020 NBA Draft Board, as if it was the real thing.

Pre-Draft coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ and the CBS Sports App.