Shortly after his NBA dreams became a reality, Isaac Okoro decided to give his parents a gift for helping him get to where he is today. In a video posted to social media Wednesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers newest addition revealed that he had purchased a Range Rover for his parents.

There's a lot to enjoy in the video between all of the cheering, crying and screams of jubilation from seemingly everyone who enters the frame, but one of the best parts happens at the beginning when Okoro tells his parents that the car is actually for them and not him. Okoro's dad then immediately jumps for joy, practically skips over to the car and yells. Overall an incredible moment for the top-five draft pick and his family.

It's not entirely clear what model of Range Rover the prospect got for his folks, but one glance at the company's website shows that he at the very least spent $37,800 -- assuming he purchased the SUV instead of leased it, and bought a brand new one.

Okoro left Auburn after his freshman season where he became one of the best defenders in the SEC. He earned Second Team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Team honors. He stands at 6-feet-6-inches and has an 81-inch wingspan. Basically, he's a defensive machine and his future teammates are already excited about it.