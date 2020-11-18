The 2020 NBA Draft is taking place virtually on Wednesday and prospects are anxiously awaiting when they will have their name called and what team they will be selected by. One person feels more confident thank anxious about what is to come tonight and that is LaVar Ball, Chief Executive Officer of Big Baller Brand and father of NBA Draft prospect LaMelo Ball.

LaVar predicts his 19-year-old son will go first overall. "He's gonna go No. 1," the elder Ball said, according to Sports Illustrated. "You can say what you want, but you take the most skilled and the most popular [player]."

"I believe my boys are better than everybody. Why wouldn't I?" LaVar added.

The always outspoken Ball also says there are big things for Big Baller Brand wherever LaMelo does land. LaVar discussed the upcoming "show" he sees for the son he describes as the "eye-catcher" of the family.

He said (via SI):

"Wherever he goes people anticipate so much to see him play. You gotta wait for the show. Wherever Melo goes, you're giving the Big Baller Brand a whole city."

BBB is not the only brand LaMelo is associated with, however. The 6'7'' future NBA player signed a multi-year shoe deal with Puma in October.

LaVar isn't worried about about the competition, and says of his sons, "they're always gonna be with BBB."

LaVar continued, saying, "But you can do other things too. You can go do some other apparel stuff. You can go do some other things, that's fine. But you'll always be related to BBB 'cause that's what me and my wife came up with for our boys."

Pre-Draft coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ and the CBS Sports App.