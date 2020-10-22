Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA's calendar has been completely disrupted. As such, we're still waiting for major events such as the draft and free agency, both of which would normally have taken place in the summer. The good news is that we finally have some clarity on when and how things will be happening.

The 2020 NBA Draft will take place on Nov. 18, with all the action starting at 7 p.m. ET. It's also now been confirmed that the event will take place virtually, with ESPN's studios in Bristol, Connecticut serving as host. In a press release on Thursday, ESPN announced that commissioner Adam Silver will be in studio to announce the first-round picks on the broadcast, and select draftees will be interviewed via video conferencing.

It's long been assumed that the NBA would follow in the footsteps of other leagues, such as the WNBA and NFL, who successfully pulled off their annual drafts with virtual formats earlier this year. This press release is more just an official confirmation, along with a few additional details on how the process will go.

November is the latest in a calendar year that the draft will ever take place, and this is actually the first time since 1975 that it hasn't been held in June. But while it's been pushed back, and will have to be held over the computer instead of in person, everything else about the draft will remain the same.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the No.1 pick for the second time in franchise history, with the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets rounding out the top three. Other than the order, however, nothing about the top of the draft is certain. There's no consensus first pick, and both the Wolves and Warriors have reportedly been interested in trading down or out of the draft altogether.

In his latest mock draft, CBS Sports' Kyle Boone has LaMelo Ball going No. 1 overall. Other top prospects include James Wiseman and Anthony Edwards.