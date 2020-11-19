The 2020 NBA Draft will be unlike any other in the league's history, but it will be similar to a bunch of drafts we already have seen across the sports world this year. The WNBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, MLS and NWSL drafts all were held remotely in 2020, and that is the scene we will be focused on Wednesday night. The Digital NBA Draft is here.

Complicating matters further, the 2020 NBA Draft has a unique set of players with incredibly polarizing profiles. There is little agreement about big boards, and teams did not have the ability to use the traditional combine or interviews or in-person workouts to make evaluations. That, along with NBA free agency beginning this Friday, is sure to lead to a wild 2020 NBA Draft.

The action starts at 8 p.m. ET.

You're here for grades, though, and we got them. Gary Parrish is grading the first round, and Kyle Boone is grading the second.

First Round

1. Minnesota Timberwolves : SG Anthony Edwards, Georgia

This is not a surprising pick. Edwards is a tremendous talent with a great pedigree. But I'm not enthusiastic, but I realize that any pick at the top of this flawed draft was not going to be perfect. He was not a great college player, and he drew some criticism for expressing a lack of passion for the game recently. Still, he has the potential to be a top-flight scorer. This is not what I would have done, but it is what a lot of franchises would have done. Grade: B+

2. Golden State Warriors : C James Wiseman, Memphis

It would have sounded a lot better this morning before the Klay Thompson news, but if you take a physical specimen like Wiseman and put him next to Stephen Curry, Klay and Draymond Green, and you can compete for another championship. But still, with the second pick, you get the player most physically prepared to make a big impact right away. Grade: A+

3. Charlotte Hornets : PG LaMelo Ball, USA

Ball was my No. 1 prospect in this draft class. This was a no-brainer. Charlotte has good guards, but Ball has the potential to be a star. There are lots of things to be improved -- defense first on the list -- but if he becomes the best version of himself, he will be the best player in this draft class. He is a 6-6/6-7 point guard who can play off the ball, but you want to keep the ball in his hands because of his creativity. Grade: A+

4. Chicago Bulls: SF Patrick Williams, Florida State

I understand the intrigue, but this is way higher than I would have taken Patrick Williams. He's 6-8, 225. He is big and strong with wide shoulders. He projects to be a 3-and-D guy, but he's not a great shooter yet. And he wasn't even the best 3-and-D player at Florida State this past season -- though he probably has more upside than Devin Vassell. Williams helped himself in the pre-draft process more than anyone else, though, and that wowed people. Grade: C-

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: SF Isaac Okoro, Auburn

This is not what I would have done with this pick, but I understand it. He's a tremendous prospect, especially what he can do on the defensive end. He also has great maturity and instincts. If he develops a reliable jump shot -- a big if right now -- he's going to be great. Grade: B+

6. Atlanta Hawks : C Onyeka Okongwu, USC

Okongwu is a player I had in the top 10 of my own big board, but this is a strange fit. In terms of front-court players, Obi Toppin is still on the board, and I preferred him. In terms of fit, I liked Tyrese Haliburton here. The Hawks have Clint Capela already as a defense-first center to protect the rim. Grade: C+

7. Detroit Pistons : PG Killian Hayes, France

Much like with Okongwu, I think Hayes is a good player but had others as better fits and prospects. Hayes is a trustworthy, creative, run-your-team type of guard, but he needs to develop a jump shot. If you believe he can develop that jumper, this pick makes a lot of sense. Grade: C+

8. New York Knicks : PF Obi Toppin, Dayton

The Knicks obviously need a lot, but that fan base will love this guy. They desperately want something to be excited about. Toppin can be that. I would not have taken him first overall, but he should not have dropped this far and should be the favorite for rookie of the year. Grade: A+

9. Washington Wizards : SF Deni Avdija, Israel

Most people I spoke with thought that Avdija was the best international prospect in this draft. I had Toppin ahead of Avdija, and many people in the NBA told me I was wrong for that. But here he was for the Wizards to grab him. There are some mixed reviews on Avdija coming from European scouts, but this makes sense because they probably weren't expecting him to be available. Grade: B+

10. Phoenix Suns : C Jalen Smith, Maryland

It's a surprise on every level. I don't understand it. I thought I liked Jalen Smith more than most, but I had him in the late-teens. But not in the top 10, and not on a team that already has DeAndre Ayton. He's more of a stretch five than a stretch four, and that's simply not a position of need or a great value. But Phoenix does have a history of doing things that don't make a lot of sense. Grade: D-

