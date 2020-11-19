The 2020 NBA Draft will be unlike any other in the league's history, but it will be similar to a bunch of drafts we already have seen across the sports world this year. The WNBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, MLS and NWSL drafts all were held remotely in 2020, and that is the scene we will be focused on Wednesday night. The Digital NBA Draft is here.

Complicating matters further, the 2020 NBA Draft has a unique set of players with incredibly polarizing profiles. There is little agreement about big boards, and teams did not have the ability to use the traditional combine or interviews or in-person workouts to make evaluations. That, along with NBA free agency beginning this Friday, is sure to lead to a wild 2020 NBA Draft.

The action starts at 8 p.m. ET.

You're here for grades, though, and we got them. Gary Parrish is grading the first round, and Kyle Boone is grading the second. Also, be sure to follow all trades here.

First Round

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: SG Anthony Edwards, Georgia

This is not a surprising pick. Edwards is a tremendous talent with a great pedigree. But I'm not enthusiastic, but I realize that any pick at the top of this flawed draft was not going to be perfect. He was not a great college player, and he drew some criticism for expressing a lack of passion for the game recently. Still, he has the potential to be a top-flight scorer. This is not what I would have done, but it is what a lot of franchises would have done. Grade: B+

2. Golden State Warriors: C James Wiseman, Memphis

It would have sounded a lot better this morning before the Klay Thompson news, but if you take a physical specimen like Wiseman and put him next to Stephen Curry, Klay and Draymond Green, and you can compete for another championship. But still, with the second pick, you get the player most physically prepared to make a big impact right away. Grade: A+

3. Charlotte Hornets: PG LaMelo Ball, USA

Ball was my No. 1 prospect in this draft class. This was a no-brainer. Charlotte has good guards, but Ball has the potential to be a star. There are lots of things to be improved -- defense first on the list -- but if he becomes the best version of himself, he will be the best player in this draft class. He is a 6-6/6-7 point guard who can play off the ball, but you want to keep the ball in his hands because of his creativity. Grade: A+

4. Chicago Bulls: SF Patrick Williams, Florida State

I understand the intrigue, but this is way higher than I would have taken Patrick Williams. He's 6-8, 225. He is big and strong with wide shoulders. He projects to be a 3-and-D guy, but he's not a great shooter yet. And he wasn't even the best 3-and-D player at Florida State this past season -- though he probably has more upside than Devin Vassell. Williams helped himself in the pre-draft process more than anyone else, though, and that wowed people. Grade: C-

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: SF Isaac Okoro, Auburn

This is not what I would have done with this pick, but I understand it. He's a tremendous prospect, especially what he can do on the defensive end. He also has great maturity and instincts. If he develops a reliable jump shot -- a big if right now -- he's going to be great. Grade: B+

6. Atlanta Hawks: C Onyeka Okongwu, USC

Okongwu is a player I had in the top 10 of my own big board, but this is a strange fit. In terms of front-court players, Obi Toppin is still on the board, and I preferred him. In terms of fit, I liked Tyrese Haliburton here. The Hawks have Clint Capela already as a defense-first center to protect the rim. Grade: C+

7. Detroit Pistons: PG Killian Hayes, France

Much like with Okongwu, I think Hayes is a good player but had others as better fits and prospects. Hayes is a trustworthy, creative, run-your-team type of guard, but he needs to develop a jump shot. If you believe he can develop that jumper, this pick makes a lot of sense. Grade: C+

8. New York Knicks: PF Obi Toppin, Dayton

The Knicks obviously need a lot, but that fan base will love this guy. They desperately want something to be excited about. Toppin can be that. I would not have taken him first overall, but he should not have dropped this far and should be the favorite for rookie of the year. Grade: A+

9. Washington Wizards: SF Deni Avdija, Israel

Most people I spoke with thought that Avdija was the best international prospect in this draft. I had Toppin ahead of Avdija, and many people in the NBA told me I was wrong for that. But here he was for the Wizards to grab him. There are some mixed reviews on Avdija coming from European scouts, but this makes sense because they probably weren't expecting him to be available. Grade: B+

10. Phoenix Suns: C Jalen Smith, Maryland

It's a surprise on every level. I don't understand it. I thought I liked Jalen Smith more than most, but I had him in the late-teens. But not in the top 10, and not on a team that already has DeAndre Ayton. He's more of a stretch five than a stretch four, and that's simply not a position of need or a great value. But Phoenix does have a history of doing things that don't make a lot of sense. Grade: D-

11. San Antonio Spurs: SG Devin Vassell, Florida State

I like it. He is a classic 3-and-D guy who shot above 40 percent from 3-point range in two different seasons. He was one of the best -- probably the best -- players on the best team in the ACC. And given San Antonio's history of developing high-energy, defensive-minded wing players (think Kawhi Leonard, for one), this is a great fit. Grade: A-

12. Sacramento Kings: PG Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State

The best prospect available on the board. I love him here for the same reasons I loved him at No. 6 to Atlanta. He can play behind De'Aaron Fox or right next to him. He's 6-5, can play off the ball or as a true point guard. He fills two needs and is the best player on the board. Can't do better than this. Grade: A+

13. New Orleans Pelicans: PG Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

My CBS Sports HQ colleague Avery Johnson recruited Lewis to Alabama, and he has spent the past months convincing me that Lewis was a lottery talent. And when you watch the film, it's easy to see why. He's a blur with the ball AND can shoot. He's a point guard with size and speed and skill. He could be the best point guard in this class. Put him next to Zion Williamson, and things get exciting. Grade: A+

14. Boston Celtics (via MEM): SF Aaron Nesmith, Vanderbilt

I feel like I'm too easy of a professor, but these players the past few picks are coming off the board in the order I ranked them. That makes Nesmith again a really solid pick. Nesmith had an injury in college, but he can really knock down shots. He could be helping the Celtics because of that shooting right away. Grade: A+

15. Orlando Magic: PG Cole Anthony, North Carolina

I like it. He did not have a great year at North Carolina, between inefficiency and injury. But he wasn't surrounded by the kinds of players he needed to shine. I've seen enough of Cole Anthony since he was 15 to understand why people were talking about him as a potential No. 1 pick a year ago. This is a great way to prioritize the point guard position. Grade: A-

16. Detroit Pistons (via POR): C Isaiah Stewart, Washington

Stewart has been an incredible prep prospect and was super-productive at Washington. But he's a traditional big men, a little bit undersized and does a lot of work in the post. This is a bit of a reach because his style simply is out of fashion in the NBA. He's a throwback, but he is a good one. Grade: C+

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via BKN): C Aleksej Pokusevski, Serbia

At 7-foot, under 200 pounds, he obviously will need to add weight. But this is a smart move for a team that is undergoing a huge rebuild. He's only 18 and can play on the perimeter right now. He's probably a ways away from playing at an NBA level, but he has the potential to be a top 10 player in this draft with his massive upside. It's a solid big-swing pick. Grade: B-

18. Dallas Mavericks: SG Josh Green, Arizona

If you value athleticism, Green is one of the best in the draft. He's not very polished and didn't stand out at Arizona at all. But athleticism matters, and if you can get him do to the other stuff, maybe you tap into something special. Grade: C+

19. Detroit Pistons (via PHI): SF Saddiq Bey, Villanova

Bey has been the best available on my board for a while, so if you can get him way down here, you have to feel good about it. Bey is one of the most NBA-ready players in this draft and could step in and be a good player right away. I like this pick more than the other two Pistons picks. Grade: A+

20. Miami Heat: PF Precious Achiuwa, Memphis

Achiuwa was one of the best and most productive players in the country. Point guard was a bigger need, but I like the fit because of the culture that the Heat have established and the idea of him playing next to Bam Adebayo. I got to see Achiuwa a lot in my hometown of Memphis, where he slid down to be a small-ball center. His big hole is shooting. Grade: A-

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via OKC): SG Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

I'm not sure I love Philadelphia adding another non-shooter because Maxey was inefficient beyond the arc at Kentucky. But NBA scouts and people at Kentucky believe he can improve on that skill in time. But he can really play basketball and had some big games, and if he solves that shooting issue, he'll be a good player. And he was the second-best player on my big board. Grade: B+

22. Denver Nuggets (via HOU): C Zeke Nnaji, Arizona

This just seems like a reach. He's a borderline first-round pick -- I had him in the second -- and this is a bit too high. Nnaji is very athletic but not the highest upside player because he needs to work on his defense and skills. Grade: C-

23. Minnesota Timberwolves (via UTA): SF Leandro Bolmaro, Argentina

The Knicks had this pick but sent it to the Timberwolves upon making it. Bolmaro is committed to staying in Barcelona for next season, which was one reason he was valued as a first-rounder (with guaranteed money when he comes over). Bolmaro is versatile and should be polished when he does come over. Grade: C+

24. Denver Nuggets (via IND): PG RJ Hampton, USA

I had Hampton as the best prospect available for a while now. He's a combo guard who can run an offense. He has size and athleticism to be a dynamic scorer. If you can get somebody with that kind of upside, you have to. Grade: A-

25. New York Knicks (via DEN): PG Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

26. Boston Celtics

27. Utah Jazz (via NY)

28. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAL)

29. Toronto Raptors

30. Boston Celtics (via MIL)

Second Round

31. Dallas Mavericks (via GS)

32. Charlotte Hornets (via CLE)

33. New York Knicks (via MIN)

34. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI)

35. Sacramento Kings (via DET)

36. Philadelphia 76ers (via NY)

37. Washington Wizards (via CHI)

38. Utah Jazz (via NY)

39. New Orleans Pelicans (via WAS)

40. Memphis Grizzlies (via PHO)

41. San Antonio Spurs

42. New Orleans Pelicans

43. Sacramento Kings

44. Chicago Bulls (via MEM)

45. Milwaukee Bucks (via ORL)

46. Portland Trail Blazers

47. Boston Celtics (via BKN)

48. Golden State Warriors (via DAL)

49. Philadelphia 76ers

50. Atlanta Hawks (via MIA)

51. Golden State Warriors (via UTA)

52. Sacramento Kings (via HOU)

53. Oklahoma City Thunder

54. Indiana Pacers

55. Brooklyn Nets (via DEN)

56. Charlotte Hornets (via BOS)

57. Los Angeles Clippers

58. Philadelphia 76ers (via LAL)

59. Toronto Raptors

60. Milwaukee Bucks