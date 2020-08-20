The Golden State Warriors won NBA championships in three of the last six seasons, and yet they have the best odds of securing the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Whether or not that level of fortune comes to fruition will be decided Thursday in the NBA Draft Lottery
The Warriors have 14% odds of winning the rights to draft No. 1, the same as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves -- all of which had the three worst regular season records this season. The flattened (and shared) odds is part of a reformatted, flattened lottery system in place for the second consecutive season. (Replacing the old system in which 25% odds were given to the team with the worst record.) The remaining 11 lottery teams have decreasing odds all the way down to 0.5%.
Below is everything you need to know ahead of Thursday.
Viewing information
- When: Thursday, 8:30 p.m.
- TV: ESPN | Streaming: Watch ESPN or fuboTV (try for free)
Odds to get No. 1 pick
In the flattened lottery system, the odds of a team moving up outside the top three -- as compared to year's past -- is higher. But it's still relatively low, considering the chances one of the top three teams has, with the teams with the three worst records accounting for 42% of the total odds to win the No. 1. (Nonetheless: Yes, Memphis, I'm telling you Lloyd Christmas style that there's a chance. Just don't bank on it!)
- Golden State: 14.0%
- Cleveland: 14.0%
- Minnesota: 14.0%
- Atlanta: 12.5%
- Detroit: 10.5%
- New York: 9.0%
- Chicago: 7.5%
- Charlotte: 6.0%
- Washington: 4.5%
- Phoenix: 3.0%
- San Antonio: 2.0%
- Sacramento: 1.3%
- New Orleans: 1.2%
- Memphis (pick will be conveyed to Boston if it falls outside the top six): 0.5%
The New Orleans Pelicans won the lottery last year, despite having just 7.50% odds of winning the lottery. So anything is possible.