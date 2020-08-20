Watch Now: 2020 NBA Draft Analysis: Anthony Edwards ( 1:13 )

The Golden State Warriors won NBA championships in three of the last six seasons, and yet they have the best odds of securing the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Whether or not that level of fortune comes to fruition will be decided Thursday in the NBA Draft Lottery

The Warriors have 14% odds of winning the rights to draft No. 1, the same as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves -- all of which had the three worst regular season records this season. The flattened (and shared) odds is part of a reformatted, flattened lottery system in place for the second consecutive season. (Replacing the old system in which 25% odds were given to the team with the worst record.) The remaining 11 lottery teams have decreasing odds all the way down to 0.5%.

Below is everything you need to know ahead of Thursday.

Viewing information

When : Thursday, 8:30 p.m.

: Thursday, 8:30 p.m. TV: ESPN | Streaming: Watch ESPN or fuboTV (try for free)

Odds to get No. 1 pick

In the flattened lottery system, the odds of a team moving up outside the top three -- as compared to year's past -- is higher. But it's still relatively low, considering the chances one of the top three teams has, with the teams with the three worst records accounting for 42% of the total odds to win the No. 1. (Nonetheless: Yes, Memphis, I'm telling you Lloyd Christmas style that there's a chance. Just don't bank on it!)

Golden State: 14.0%

Cleveland: 14.0%

Minnesota: 14.0%

Atlanta: 12.5%

Detroit: 10.5%

New York: 9.0%

Chicago: 7.5%

Charlotte: 6.0%

Washington: 4.5%

Phoenix: 3.0%

San Antonio: 2.0%

Sacramento: 1.3%

New Orleans: 1.2%

Memphis (pick will be conveyed to Boston if it falls outside the top six): 0.5%

The New Orleans Pelicans won the lottery last year, despite having just 7.50% odds of winning the lottery. So anything is possible.