The New York Knicks have not had the best of luck for, well, a while and Thursday night was no different. Knicks fans were glued to their televisions, dressed in orange and blue, waiting for their team's name to be called at No. 1 at the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery. You can predict what happened next: they were instead called at a disappointing No. 8.
The whole thing feels almost a little too on the nose for the Knicks, who seem to get bad news after bad news.
New York hasn't had the No. 1 pick since 1985, when they drafted Patrick Ewing. Still, every year Knicks fans stay so positive. Inspiring, really.
Let's take a quick flashback to Lottery Night 2019 for Knicks fans.pic.twitter.com/OAuDPJxx3G— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 20, 2020
While Knicks fan were disappointed yet again, the rest of the NBA laughed as the team that went 21-45 was rewarded with... the No. 8 pick in the upcoming draft.
Fans and players alike took to social media to give their takes, and plenty of jokes, on another sad Knicks story. Here are some of the best reactions:
The Knicks stayed as optimistic as they could.
The 8th pick is ours. Let's get it #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/C8uAnVcGxA— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) August 21, 2020
Same look this year.
Knicks fans...same story, different year pic.twitter.com/elixkHUaWV— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 21, 2020
De'Aaron Fox predicted the Knicks were "sick" over the selection. He's probably right.
Yo I know they sick 😂😂 #8— De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) August 21, 2020
So so so hurt— De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) August 21, 2020
He then wanted to make it clear he wasn't hating on New York.
Tbh I’m not clowning the Knicks at all. It was aimed at expecting a top 3 pick and getting 8...wasn’t really slander but hey 🤷🏾♂️ https://t.co/ZHt43DvncZ— De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) August 21, 2020
Enes Kanter expressed his thoughts with a laughing emoji.
🤣— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) August 21, 2020
He then shared an old photo from when he was with the team, clarifying that there's "nothing but love."
Nothing But Love ♥️ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sO0dZotMRE— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) August 21, 2020
Spencer Dinwiddie, as you does a lot, was laughing over the Knicks.
Pistons, no comment.— Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) August 21, 2020
Knicks: L. O. L.
He added:
8 was my number so I’ll cap my analysis there lol— Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) August 21, 2020
Hang in there Knicks fans.