With the NBA Draft countdown clock running out, Anthony Edwards, the 19-year-old sensation who played last season at Georgia, has emerged as the favorite to go No. 1 overall on Wednesday night. According to odds posted at William Hill Sportsbook, Edwards is -240 to hear his name called first on draft night, first at the top of a list that includes the likes of LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman.

Ball and Wiseman aren't far behind at second and third, respectively. Ball is +175 to go No. 1 after topping the list as the favorite just days ago, while Wiseman's odds are quite a bit longer at +700. His longer odds fall in line with the general school of thought that the Timberwolves -- who already have a franchise-caliber center in Karl-Anthony Towns -- likely won't double-dip at the position to grab the 7-foot-1 center from Memphis.

Timberwolves president Gersson Rosas has maintained throughout the entire draft process that they will pick the best talent regardless of fit, though. And there's been talk on the rumor mill that Minnesota may trade the pick or move down. So if you're sold on Wiseman as the best talent in this class, perhaps that +700 gamble is of interest.

Here's a look at the updated odds among the rest of the field on who will go No. 1 overall with odds courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook.

Odds to go No. 1 in the 2020 NBA Draft

Anthony Edwards: 5/12



LaMelo Ball: 7/4



James Wiseman: 7/1

Deni Avdija: 100-1

Obi Toppin: 100-1

Onyeka Okongwu: 100-1

Isaac Okoro: 150-1

Killian Hayes: 150-1

Tyrese Haliburton: 200-1

RJ Hampton: 200-1

Tyrese Maxey: 200-1

Cole Anthony: 200-1

Patrick Williams: 250-1

Precious Achiuwa: 250-1



Now just because Ball is favored at No. 1, doesn't mean he'll go No. 1, which makes odds for who will go No. 2 overall quite interesting. The Warriors hold the second overall pick, and with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, current odds have one-and-done big man James Wiseman as the frontrunner here.

Odds to go No. 2 in the 2020 NBA Draft

James Wiseman: 5/14



LaMelo Ball: 9/4

Anthony Edwards: 9-4



Onyeka Okongwu: 12-1

Deni Avdija: 15-1

Obi Toppin: 20-1

As for the third and fourth picks -- owned by the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls, respectively -- Ball and Israeli star Deni Avdija top the list there. Ball is -120 to go third, and Avdija is +160 to go fourth overall.