The 2020 NBA Draft is just a few hours away -- here's how to watch -- and it's still anyone's guess as to what happens. There's no clear-cut top prospect -- It's Anthony Edwards (-240), LaMelo Ball (+175) and James Wiseman (+700), according to our friends at William Hill Sportsbook -- and both the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors at Nos. 1 and 2 overall have been extremely active in the trade market. What happens with those picks will end up shaping the rest of the night.

But while that's understandably the main storyline heading into the draft, there's still other important news out there. Including the fact that potential lottery pick Onyeka Okongwu has a fractured toe, according to a report from Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

The injury, which will require one to three additional weeks of rest, is not expected to affect his availability for the start of the season. The fracture was discovered in early October and was given a six-to-eight-week prognosis, preventing him from conducting workouts with NBA teams. Sources from multiple NBA teams told ESPN that their doctors have been aware of the injury for some time, have reviewed the medical documentation and do not expect Okongwu's draft stock to be materially altered or for the injury to have long-term implications.

A former high school teammate of the Ball brothers, the 19-year-old Okongwu spent his freshman season at USC, where he averaged 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game, and was named First Team All Pac-12. An impressive athlete with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Okongwu is currently projected to go No. 9 overall to the Washington Wizards in the latest mock draft from CBS Sports' Kyle Boone.

In general, foot injuries are not something you want to hear about with big men, but a fractured toe sounds much more like a flukey, one-off injury rather than any sort of structural issue that could cause long-term problems. The fact that Okongwu isn't expected to fall as a result of this injury backs up that idea and means most teams view it the same way.

Obviously it's a bit of a bummer, and the fact that he wasn't able to work out for teams prior to the draft means he might have missed an opportunity to move up, but this shouldn't impact his career in any significant way.