The Minnesota Timberwolves won the NBA Draft lottery on Thursday night, securing the rights to the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft for just the second time in franchise history. They had a 14% chance of winning the league's lottery, which was tied for the highest odds with the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Warriors didn't drop far, securing the No. 2 overall pick with Stephen Curry looking on as the team's online lottery representative. Cleveland, however, fell to No. 5 -- the second-lowest draft position it could have possibly been given. Rounding out this year's top five is the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls and the aforementioned Cavs.
The big statistical winners are the Bulls, whose odds of securing a top-four picks were just 32%, and the Hornets, whose odds of picking in the top three were only 19%. (The Bulls will pick No. 4 and the Hornets will pick at No. 3.) The biggest loser -- and stop me if you've heard this one before! -- is the New York Knicks. They had a 9.0% chance of winning the lottery and a 37% chance of securing a top-four pick, but fell all the way to No. 8.
Below is the updated draft order in full, post-lottery with the draft set for Friday, Oct. 16.
2020 NBA Draft order
First round
|1
|Minnesota
|2
|Golden State
|3
|Charlotte
|4
|Chicago
|5
|Cleveland
|6
|Atlanta
|7
|Detroit
|8
|New York
|9
|Washington
|10
|Phoenix
|11
|San Antonio
|12
|Sacramento
|13
|New Orleans
|14
|Boston from Memphis
|15
|Orlando
|16
|Portland
|17
|Minnesota from Brooklyn
|18
|Dallas
|19
|Brooklyn from Philadelphia
|20
|Miami
|21
|Philadelphia from Oklahoma City
|22
|Denver from Houston
|23
|Utah
|24
|Milwaukee from Indiana
|25
|Oklahoma City from Denver
|26
|Boston
|27
|New York from LA Clippers
|28
|Los Angeles Lakers
|29
|Toronto
|30
|Boston from Milwaukee
Second round
|31
|Dallas from Golden State
|32
|Charlotte from Cleveland
|33
|Minnesota
|34
|Philadelphia from Atlanta
|35
|Sacramento from Detroit
|36
|Philadelphia from New York
|37
|Washington from Chicago
|38
|New York from Charlotte
|39
|New Orleans from Washington
|40
|Memphis from Phoenix
|41
|San Antonio
|42
|New Orleans
|43
|Sacramento
|44
|Chicago from Memphis
|45
|Orlando
|46
|Portland
|47
|Boston from Brooklyn
|48
|Golden State from Dallas
|49
|Philadelphia
|50
|Atlanta from Miami
|51
|Golden State from Utah
|52
|Sacramento from Houston
|53
|Oklahoma City
|54
|Indiana
|55
|Brookly from Denver
|56
|Charlotte from Boston
|57
|LA Clippers
|58
|Philadelphia from Los Angeles Lakers
|59
|Toronto
|60
|New Orleans from Milwaukee