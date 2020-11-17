The Minnesota Timberwolves won the 2020 NBA Draft lottery to land the rights to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft for just the second time in franchise history. They had a 14% chance of winning the league's annual lottery, which was tied for the best odds for the top pick with the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors didn't drop far, securing the No. 2 overall pick with Stephen Curry looking on as the team's online lottery representative. Cleveland, however, fell to No. 5 -- the second-lowest draft position it could have possibly been given. Rounding out this year's top five is the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls and the aforementioned Cavs.

The big statistical winners are the Bulls, whose odds of securing a top-four pick were just 32%, and the Hornets, whose odds of picking in the top three were only 19%. (The Bulls will pick No. 4 and the Hornets will pick at No. 3.) The biggest loser -- and stop me if you've heard this one before! -- is the New York Knicks. They had a 9.0% chance of winning the lottery and a 37% chance of securing a top-four pick, but fell all the way to No. 8.

Below is the updated draft order in full, post-lottery with the draft set for Nov. 18.

2020 NBA Draft order

First round

1 Minnesota 2 Golden State 3 Charlotte 4 Chicago 5 Cleveland 6 Atlanta 7 Detroit 8 New York 9 Washington 10 Phoenix 11 San Antonio 12 Sacramento 13 New Orleans 14 Boston from Memphis 15 Orlando 16 Portland 17 Minnesota from Brooklyn 18 Dallas 19 Brooklyn from Philadelphia 20 Miami 21 Philadelphia from Oklahoma City 22 Denver from Houston 23 Utah 24 Milwaukee from Indiana 25 Oklahoma City from Denver 26 Boston 27 New York from LA Clippers 28 Los Angeles Lakers 29 Toronto 30 Boston from Milwaukee

Second round

31 Dallas from Golden State 32 Charlotte from Cleveland 33 Minnesota 34 Philadelphia from Atlanta 35 Sacramento from Detroit 36 Philadelphia from New York 37 Washington from Chicago 38 New York from Charlotte 39 New Orleans from Washington 40 Memphis from Phoenix 41 San Antonio 42 New Orleans 43 Sacramento 44 Chicago from Memphis 45 Orlando 46 Portland 47 Boston from Brooklyn 48 Golden State from Dallas 49 Philadelphia 50 Atlanta from Miami 51 Golden State from Utah 52 Sacramento from Houston 53 Oklahoma City 54 Indiana 55 Brookly from Denver 56 Charlotte from Boston 57 LA Clippers 58 Philadelphia from Los Angeles Lakers 59 Toronto 60 New Orleans from Milwaukee







