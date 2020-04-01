2020 NBA Draft prospects tracker: Isaiah Stewart, Zeke Nnaji, Anthony Edwards make declarations

The first of two likely NBA Draft defections for Washington trickled in on Wednesday as Isaiah Stewart, the freshman big man who powered the Huskies down low this season, made himself available for the draft. Stewart averaged 17.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game for UW.

Nnaji ranks No. 22 on the CBS Sports Big Board and third among draft-eligible players at his position. He's one of two likely draft-bound Huskies along with fellow freshman teammate Jaden McDaniels, who has yet to declare.

Stewart joins fellow big men Onyeka Okongwu, from USC, and Zeke Nnaji, from Arizona, among those from the Pac-12 who have entered the draft thus far this cycle.

As commitments to enter the draft continue to roll in in the coming days and weeks, we'll monitor each with our continuously updating tracker below along with each player's updated projections. Remember, these are all subject to change due to new NCAA legislation that allows players to test the draft process and either stay in the draft or return to college dependent upon feedback they receive. The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw their name from the draft is June 15 at 5 p.m. ET.

2020 NBA Draft early entrants