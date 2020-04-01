2020 NBA Draft prospects tracker: Isaiah Stewart, Zeke Nnaji, Anthony Edwards make declarations

A look at the entire list of underclassmen and international players who declared for the NBA Draft

The first of two likely NBA Draft defections for Washington trickled in on Wednesday as Isaiah Stewart, the freshman big man who powered the Huskies down low this season, made himself available for the draft. Stewart averaged 17.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game for UW.

Nnaji ranks No. 22 on the CBS Sports Big Board and third among draft-eligible players at his position. He's one of two likely draft-bound Huskies along with fellow freshman teammate Jaden McDaniels, who has yet to declare.

Stewart joins fellow big men Onyeka Okongwu, from USC, and Zeke Nnaji, from Arizona, among those from the Pac-12 who have entered the draft thus far this cycle.

As commitments to enter the draft continue to roll in in the coming days and weeks, we'll monitor each with our continuously updating tracker below along with each player's updated projections. Remember, these are all subject to change due to new NCAA legislation that allows players to test the draft process and either stay in the draft or return to college dependent upon feedback they receive. The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw their name from the draft is June 15 at 5 p.m. ET.

2020 NBA Draft early entrants

Anthony EdwardsFreshmanTop five

Killian Hayes
Lottery
Tyrese HaliburtonSophomoreLottery
Isaac OkoroFreshmanLottery
Onyeka OkongwuFreshmanLottery
Obi ToppinRedshirt sophomoreLottery
James WisemanFreshmanLottery
Kira Lewis Jr.SophomoreFirst round
Aaron NesmithSophomoreFirst round
Tre JonesSophomoreFirst round
Isaiah StewartFreshmanFirst round
Xavier TillmanJuniorFirst round
Devin VassellSophomoreFirst round
Patrick WilliamsFreshmanFirst round
Paul ReedJuniorFirst round
Daniel OturuSophomoreLate first round/early second round
Tyler BeyJuniorSecond round
Malik FittsJuniorSecond round
Elijah HughesRedshirt JuniorSecond round
Jayvon GravesJuniorSecond round/undrafted
Rayshaun HammondsJuniorSecond round/undrafted
Feron HuntSophomoreSecond round/undrafted
Mason JonesJuniorSecond round/undrafted
Reggie PerrySophomoreSecond round/undrafted
Cam MackSophomoreSecond round/undrafted
Naji MarshallJuniorSecond round/undrafted
Herbert JonesJuniorSecond round/undrafted

Kenyon Martin Jr.IMG AcademySecond round/undrafted

Jay ScrubbJohn Logan CollegeSecond round/undrafted
Saben LeeJuniorSecond round/undrafted
John Petty Jr.JuniorSecond round/undrafted
Jalen CrutcherJuniorUndrafted
Ryan DalyJuniorUndrafted
Devon DanielsJuniorUndrafted
Zeke NnajiFreshmanFirst round
D.J. FunderburkJuniorUndrafted
Sandro MamukelashviliJuniorUndrafted
Jordan TuckerJuniorUndrafted
McKinley Wright IVJuniorUndrafted
Mac McClungSophomoreUndrafted
LJ FigueroaJuniorUndrafted
Isaiah LiversJuniorUndrafted
Remy MartinJuniorUndrafted
David CollinsJuniorUndrafted
Jomaru BrownSophomoreUndrafted
Paul AtkinsonJuniorUndrafted
Keith WilliamsJuniorUndrafted
Kendric DavisSophomoreUndrafted
Marreon JacksonJuniorUndrafted
Jermaine BishopRedshirt seniorUndrafted
Xavier PinsonSophomoreUndrafted
Mitchell SmithRedshirt juniorUndrafted
Aamir SimmsJuniorUndrafted
Jeremiah TilmonJuniorUndrafted
Derrick AlstonJuniorUndrafted
Cartier DiarraGraduateUndrafted
Kaleb WessonJuniorSecond round/undrafted
Marcus CarrRS SophomoreUndrafted
Fatts RussellJuniorUndrafted
Hasahn FrenchJuniorUndrafted
Jordan GoodwinJuniorUndrafted
