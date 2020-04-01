2020 NBA Draft prospects tracker: Isaiah Stewart, Zeke Nnaji, Anthony Edwards make declarations
A look at the entire list of underclassmen and international players who declared for the NBA Draft
The first of two likely NBA Draft defections for Washington trickled in on Wednesday as Isaiah Stewart, the freshman big man who powered the Huskies down low this season, made himself available for the draft. Stewart averaged 17.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game for UW.
Nnaji ranks No. 22 on the CBS Sports Big Board and third among draft-eligible players at his position. He's one of two likely draft-bound Huskies along with fellow freshman teammate Jaden McDaniels, who has yet to declare.
Stewart joins fellow big men Onyeka Okongwu, from USC, and Zeke Nnaji, from Arizona, among those from the Pac-12 who have entered the draft thus far this cycle.
As commitments to enter the draft continue to roll in in the coming days and weeks, we'll monitor each with our continuously updating tracker below along with each player's updated projections. Remember, these are all subject to change due to new NCAA legislation that allows players to test the draft process and either stay in the draft or return to college dependent upon feedback they receive. The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw their name from the draft is June 15 at 5 p.m. ET.
2020 NBA Draft early entrants
|Team
|Name
|Classification
|Projection
|Anthony Edwards
|Freshman
|Top five
|Killian Hayes
|Lottery
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Sophomore
|Lottery
|Isaac Okoro
|Freshman
|Lottery
|Onyeka Okongwu
|Freshman
|Lottery
|Obi Toppin
|Redshirt sophomore
|Lottery
|James Wiseman
|Freshman
|Lottery
|Kira Lewis Jr.
|Sophomore
|First round
|Aaron Nesmith
|Sophomore
|First round
|Tre Jones
|Sophomore
|First round
|Isaiah Stewart
|Freshman
|First round
|Xavier Tillman
|Junior
|First round
|Devin Vassell
|Sophomore
|First round
|Patrick Williams
|Freshman
|First round
|Paul Reed
|Junior
|First round
|Daniel Oturu
|Sophomore
|Late first round/early second round
|Tyler Bey
|Junior
|Second round
|Malik Fitts
|Junior
|Second round
|Elijah Hughes
|Redshirt Junior
|Second round
|Jayvon Graves
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Rayshaun Hammonds
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Feron Hunt
|Sophomore
|Second round/undrafted
|Mason Jones
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Reggie Perry
|Sophomore
|Second round/undrafted
|Cam Mack
|Sophomore
|Second round/undrafted
|Naji Marshall
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Herbert Jones
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Kenyon Martin Jr.
|IMG Academy
|Second round/undrafted
|Jay Scrubb
|John Logan College
|Second round/undrafted
|Saben Lee
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|John Petty Jr.
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Jalen Crutcher
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Ryan Daly
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Devon Daniels
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Zeke Nnaji
|Freshman
|First round
|D.J. Funderburk
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jordan Tucker
|Junior
|Undrafted
|McKinley Wright IV
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Mac McClung
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|LJ Figueroa
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Isaiah Livers
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Remy Martin
|Junior
|Undrafted
|David Collins
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jomaru Brown
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Paul Atkinson
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Keith Williams
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Kendric Davis
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Marreon Jackson
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jermaine Bishop
|Redshirt senior
|Undrafted
|Xavier Pinson
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Mitchell Smith
|Redshirt junior
|Undrafted
|Aamir Simms
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jeremiah Tilmon
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Derrick Alston
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Cartier Diarra
|Graduate
|Undrafted
|Kaleb Wesson
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Marcus Carr
|RS Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Fatts Russell
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Ryan Daly
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Hasahn French
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jordan Goodwin
|Junior
|Undrafted
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Redick: Players want season to finish
Redick has never missed the playoffs in his NBA career, but is at risk of doing so this season
-
List of NBA players with coronavirus
There are currently 15 confirmed cases in the NBA
-
Coronavirus: NBA players to donate blood
Celtics guard Marcus Smart is one of at least four players who will reportedly donate blood...
-
Cuban wants next season to start on Xmas
Mark Cuban is ready to revolutionize the NBA schedule
-
Kobe Bryant's book posthumously released
The Wizenard Series: Season One" is the second book in a series Bryant coauthored
-
Fultz proving he's no bust with Magic
The former No. 1 overall pick finally had a fully healthy season while proving he wasn't a...
-
Lakers notch first win vs. Clippers
The Lakers beat the Clippers for the first time this meeting on Sunday afternoon
-
Lakers outpace Bucks in Finals preview
Giannis and the Bucks failed to best Los Angeles in their matchup LeBron and the Lakers