2020 NBA Draft prospects tracker: Landers Nolley, Jah'mius Ramsey declare ahead of Sunday's deadline

A look at the entire list of underclassmen and international players who declared for the NBA Draft

The deadline for underclassmen to make themselves available for the 2020 NBA Draft will come and go Sunday at 11:59 p.m. ET. As we march full-speed ahead towards an important check point in the draft calendar, players are still weighing whether to stay or go. 

This weekend alone, Texas Tech guard Jahm'ius Ramsey and new Memphis star Landers Nolley -- formerly of Virginia Tech -- both submitted their names into the draft pool, with both leaving the door open for a return. But even with the duo's last-minute entries, the list of underclassmen in this year's draft appears to be only a fraction of the 175 who declared last year.

Due to uncertainty surrounding the process, we're seeing an uptick in players staying put as opposed to testing the process to get feedback -- in part because the opportunity to do so is significantly reduced amid the pandemic. Not only can players not workout for teams in person or interview in person right now, but teams can't request video workouts from prospects and are limited to just two hours of interviews per player per week, per the NBA. It leaves a hole in a normally robust draft process that is pushing many players back to school.

As the deadline nears, stay up to date with all the draft commitments as they roll in throughout the final hours leading up to the deadline. We'll monitor each with our continuously updating tracker below along with each player's updated projections. Remember, these are all subject to change due to new NCAA legislation that allows players to test the draft process and either stay in the draft or return to college dependent upon feedback they receive. The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw their name from the draft is June 15 at 5 p.m. ET.

NBA Draft Early Entries
TeamNameClassificationProjection
Anthony Edwards Freshman Top five

LaMelo Ball
Top five
Cole Anthony Freshman Lottery

Deni Avdija
Lottery
Saddiq Bey Sophomore Lottery

Killian Hayes
Lottery
Tyrese Haliburton Sophomore Lottery
Tyrese Maxey Freshman Lottery
Isaac Okoro Freshman Lottery
Onyeka Okongwu Freshman Lottery
Obi Toppin Redshirt sophomore Lottery
James Wiseman Freshman Lottery
Precious Achiuwa Freshman First round
Vernon Carey Jr. Freshman First round
Tre Jones Sophomore First round
Kira Lewis Jr. Sophomore First round

Theo Maledon French
First round
Nico Mannion Freshman First round
Jaden McDaniels Freshman First round
Aaron Nesmith Sophomore First round
Zeke Nnaji Freshman First round
Jah'mius Ramsey Freshman First round
Paul Reed Junior First round
Isaiah Stewart Freshman First round
Jalen Smith Sophomore First round
Xavier Tillman Junior First round
Devin Vassell Sophomore First round
Patrick Williams Freshman First round
Daniel Oturu Sophomore Late first round/early second round
Tyrell Terry Freshman Late first round/early second round
Tyler Bey Junior Second round
Jared Butler Sophomore Second round
Ayo Dosunmu Sophomore Second round
Devon Dotson Soph. Second round
Malik Fitts Junior Second round
Malachi Flynn Junior Second round
Ashton Hagans Sophomore Second round
Jalen Harris Junior Second round
Elijah Hughes Redshirt Junior Second round
Jordan Nwora Junior Second round
Filip Petrusev Junior Second round
Immanuel Quickley Sophomore Second round
Cassius Stanley Freshman Second round
Nick Richards Junior Second round
Trendon Watford Freshman Second round
Ty-Shon Alexander Junior Second round/undrafted
Joel Ayayi Sophomore Second round/undrafted
Jayvon Graves Junior Second round/undrafted
Rayshaun Hammonds Junior Second round/undrafted
Feron Hunt Sophomore Second round/undrafted
Herbert Jones Junior Second round/undrafted
Mason Jones Junior Second round/undrafted
Corey Kispert Junior Second round/undrafted
Saben Lee Junior Second round/undrafted
Cam Mack Sophomore Second round/undrafted
Reggie Perry Sophomore Second round/undrafted

Yam Madar
Second round/undrafted
Naji Marshall Junior Second round/undrafted

Kenyon Martin Jr. IMG Academy Second round/undrafted
John Petty Jr. Junior Second round/undrafted

Jay Scrubb John Logan College Second round/undrafted
Chris Smith Junior Second round/undrafted
Derrick Alston Junior Undrafted
Paul Atkinson Junior Undrafted
Jermaine Bishop Redshirt senior Undrafted
Chaundee Brown Junior Undrafted
Jomaru Brown Sophomore Undrafted
Marcus Carr RS Sophomore Undrafted
Kofi Cockburn Freshman Undrafted
David Collins Junior Undrafted
Jalen Crutcher Junior Undrafted
Ryan Daly Junior Undrafted
Devon Daniels Junior Undrafted
Kendric Davis Sophomore Undrafted
Dexter Dennis Sophomore Undrafted

Lamine Diane Sophomore Undrafted
Cartier Diarra Graduate Undrafted
CJ Elleby Sophomore Undrafted
LJ Figueroa Junior Undrafted
Blake Francis Junior Undrafted
Hasahn French Junior Undrafted
D.J. Funderburk Junior Undrafted
Both Gach Sophomore Undrafted
Alzono Gaffney Freshman Undrafted
Luka Garza Junior Undrafted
Jacob Gilyard Junior Undrafted
Grant Golden Junior Undrafted
Jordan Goodwin Junior Undrafted
Nate Hinton Sophomore Undrafted
Jay Huff Junior Undrafted
Marreon Jackson Junior Undrafted
Isaiah Livers Junior Undrafted

Karim Mane Vanier College in Canada Undrafted
Remy Martin Junior Undrafted
Sandro Mamukelashvili Junior Undrafted
Mac McClung Sophomore Undrafted
Landers Nolley Redshirt Freshman Undrafted
Nate Pierre-Louis Junior Undrafted
Xavier Pinson Sophomore Undrafted
Yves Pons Junior Undrafted
Fatts Russell Junior Undrafted
Aamir Simms Junior Undrafted
Mitchell Smith Redshirt junior Undrafted
MaCio Teague Junior Undrafted
Jeremiah Tilmon Junior Undrafted
Oscar Tshiebwe Freshman Undrafted
Jordan Tucker Junior Undrafted
Chris Vogt Junior Undrafted
Nick Weatherspoon Junior Undrafted
Kaleb Wesson Junior Second round/undrafted
Romello White Junior Undrafted
Emmitt Williams Sophomore Undrafted
Kahlil Whitney Freshman Undrafted
Keith Williams Junior Undrafted
McKinley Wright IV Junior Undrafted
