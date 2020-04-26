2020 NBA Draft prospects tracker: Landers Nolley, Jah'mius Ramsey declare ahead of Sunday's deadline

The deadline for underclassmen to make themselves available for the 2020 NBA Draft will come and go Sunday at 11:59 p.m. ET. As we march full-speed ahead towards an important check point in the draft calendar, players are still weighing whether to stay or go.

This weekend alone, Texas Tech guard Jahm'ius Ramsey and new Memphis star Landers Nolley -- formerly of Virginia Tech -- both submitted their names into the draft pool, with both leaving the door open for a return. But even with the duo's last-minute entries, the list of underclassmen in this year's draft appears to be only a fraction of the 175 who declared last year.

Due to uncertainty surrounding the process, we're seeing an uptick in players staying put as opposed to testing the process to get feedback -- in part because the opportunity to do so is significantly reduced amid the pandemic. Not only can players not workout for teams in person or interview in person right now, but teams can't request video workouts from prospects and are limited to just two hours of interviews per player per week, per the NBA. It leaves a hole in a normally robust draft process that is pushing many players back to school.

As the deadline nears, stay up to date with all the draft commitments as they roll in throughout the final hours leading up to the deadline. We'll monitor each with our continuously updating tracker below along with each player's updated projections. Remember, these are all subject to change due to new NCAA legislation that allows players to test the draft process and either stay in the draft or return to college dependent upon feedback they receive. The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw their name from the draft is June 15 at 5 p.m. ET.