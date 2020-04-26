2020 NBA Draft prospects tracker: Landers Nolley, Jah'mius Ramsey declare ahead of Sunday's deadline
A look at the entire list of underclassmen and international players who declared for the NBA Draft
The deadline for underclassmen to make themselves available for the 2020 NBA Draft will come and go Sunday at 11:59 p.m. ET. As we march full-speed ahead towards an important check point in the draft calendar, players are still weighing whether to stay or go.
This weekend alone, Texas Tech guard Jahm'ius Ramsey and new Memphis star Landers Nolley -- formerly of Virginia Tech -- both submitted their names into the draft pool, with both leaving the door open for a return. But even with the duo's last-minute entries, the list of underclassmen in this year's draft appears to be only a fraction of the 175 who declared last year.
Due to uncertainty surrounding the process, we're seeing an uptick in players staying put as opposed to testing the process to get feedback -- in part because the opportunity to do so is significantly reduced amid the pandemic. Not only can players not workout for teams in person or interview in person right now, but teams can't request video workouts from prospects and are limited to just two hours of interviews per player per week, per the NBA. It leaves a hole in a normally robust draft process that is pushing many players back to school.
As the deadline nears, stay up to date with all the draft commitments as they roll in throughout the final hours leading up to the deadline. We'll monitor each with our continuously updating tracker below along with each player's updated projections. Remember, these are all subject to change due to new NCAA legislation that allows players to test the draft process and either stay in the draft or return to college dependent upon feedback they receive. The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw their name from the draft is June 15 at 5 p.m. ET.
|Team
|Name
|Classification
|Projection
|Anthony Edwards
|Freshman
|Top five
|
|LaMelo Ball
|
|Top five
|Cole Anthony
|Freshman
|Lottery
|
|Deni Avdija
|
|Lottery
|Saddiq Bey
|Sophomore
|Lottery
|
|Killian Hayes
|
|Lottery
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Sophomore
|Lottery
|Tyrese Maxey
|Freshman
|Lottery
|Isaac Okoro
|Freshman
|Lottery
|Onyeka Okongwu
|Freshman
|Lottery
|Obi Toppin
|Redshirt sophomore
|Lottery
|James Wiseman
|Freshman
|Lottery
|Precious Achiuwa
|Freshman
|First round
|Vernon Carey Jr.
|Freshman
|First round
|Tre Jones
|Sophomore
|First round
|Kira Lewis Jr.
|Sophomore
|First round
|
|Theo Maledon
|
French
|First round
|Nico Mannion
|Freshman
|First round
|Jaden McDaniels
|Freshman
|First round
|Aaron Nesmith
|Sophomore
|First round
|Zeke Nnaji
|Freshman
|First round
|Jah'mius Ramsey
|Freshman
|First round
|Paul Reed
|Junior
|First round
|Isaiah Stewart
|Freshman
|First round
|Jalen Smith
|Sophomore
|First round
|Xavier Tillman
|Junior
|First round
|Devin Vassell
|Sophomore
|First round
|Patrick Williams
|Freshman
|First round
|Daniel Oturu
|Sophomore
|Late first round/early second round
|Tyrell Terry
|Freshman
|Late first round/early second round
|Tyler Bey
|Junior
|Second round
|Jared Butler
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Ayo Dosunmu
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Devon Dotson
|Soph.
|Second round
|Malik Fitts
|Junior
|Second round
|Malachi Flynn
|Junior
|Second round
|Ashton Hagans
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Jalen Harris
|Junior
|Second round
|Elijah Hughes
|Redshirt Junior
|Second round
|Jordan Nwora
|Junior
|Second round
|Filip Petrusev
|Junior
|Second round
|Immanuel Quickley
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Cassius Stanley
|Freshman
|Second round
|Nick Richards
|Junior
|Second round
|Trendon Watford
|Freshman
|Second round
|Ty-Shon Alexander
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Joel Ayayi
|Sophomore
|Second round/undrafted
|Jayvon Graves
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Rayshaun Hammonds
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Feron Hunt
|Sophomore
|Second round/undrafted
|Herbert Jones
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Mason Jones
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Corey Kispert
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Saben Lee
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Cam Mack
|Sophomore
|Second round/undrafted
|Reggie Perry
|Sophomore
|Second round/undrafted
|
|Yam Madar
|
|Second round/undrafted
|Naji Marshall
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|
|Kenyon Martin Jr.
|IMG Academy
|Second round/undrafted
|John Petty Jr.
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|
|Jay Scrubb
|John Logan College
|Second round/undrafted
|Chris Smith
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Derrick Alston
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Paul Atkinson
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jermaine Bishop
|Redshirt senior
|Undrafted
|Chaundee Brown
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jomaru Brown
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Marcus Carr
|RS Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Kofi Cockburn
|Freshman
|Undrafted
|David Collins
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jalen Crutcher
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Ryan Daly
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Devon Daniels
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Kendric Davis
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Dexter Dennis
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|
|Lamine Diane
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Cartier Diarra
|Graduate
|Undrafted
|CJ Elleby
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|LJ Figueroa
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Blake Francis
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Hasahn French
|Junior
|Undrafted
|D.J. Funderburk
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Both Gach
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Alzono Gaffney
|Freshman
|Undrafted
|Luka Garza
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jacob Gilyard
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Grant Golden
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jordan Goodwin
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Nate Hinton
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Jay Huff
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Marreon Jackson
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Isaiah Livers
|Junior
|Undrafted
|
|Karim Mane
|Vanier College in Canada
|Undrafted
|Remy Martin
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Mac McClung
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Landers Nolley
|Redshirt Freshman
|Undrafted
|Nate Pierre-Louis
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Xavier Pinson
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Yves Pons
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Fatts Russell
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Aamir Simms
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Mitchell Smith
|Redshirt junior
|Undrafted
|MaCio Teague
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jeremiah Tilmon
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Oscar Tshiebwe
|Freshman
|Undrafted
|Jordan Tucker
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Chris Vogt
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Nick Weatherspoon
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Kaleb Wesson
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Romello White
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Emmitt Williams
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Kahlil Whitney
|Freshman
|Undrafted
|Keith Williams
|Junior
|Undrafted
|McKinley Wright IV
|Junior
|Undrafted
