2020 NBA Draft prospects tracker: Nico Mannion, Jalen Smith, Jordan Nwora make declarations

A look at the entire list of underclassmen and international players who declared for the NBA Draft

The 2020 NBA Draft class already figures to be loaded for teams to choose from at point guard, and it's only getting deeper. Just this week alone French guard Theo Maledon, Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans and Arizona's Nico Mannion officially made themselves available for the draft, deepening a position that isn't lacking it. They join LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton, Kira Lewis and Tre Jones among draft-eligible point guards with first-round potential.

While it's a loss for all college teams to lose players to the draft early, it's especially so for Kentucky, which is now set to lose two starters (and likely more). Hagans' NBA Draft announcement over the weekend was tailed by Tyrese Maxey's on Monday, guaranteeing UK would lose the brunt of its backcourt from last season. Sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley and junior big Nick Richards are the wild cards that could swing UK's 2020 outlook dependent upon if they stay in college or follow Hagans and Maxey.

Of the quartet of Cats, Maxey's NBA potential is considered by evaluators to be the highest. He ranks No. 10 on the CBS Sports Big Board and second among draft-eligible players at his position. Hagans, one of the best defensive stoppers, ranks 34th and 12th, respectively.

As commitments to enter the draft continue to roll in in the coming days and weeks, we'll monitor each with our continuously updating tracker below along with each player's updated projections. Remember, these are all subject to change due to new NCAA legislation that allows players to test the draft process and either stay in the draft or return to college dependent upon feedback they receive. The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw their name from the draft is June 15 at 5 p.m. ET.

2020 NBA Draft early entrants

NBA Draft Early Entries
TeamNameClassificationProjection
Anthony EdwardsFreshmanTop five

Killian Hayes
Lottery
Tyrese HaliburtonSophomoreLottery
Tyrese MaxeyFreshmanLottery
Isaac OkoroFreshmanLottery
Onyeka OkongwuFreshmanLottery
Obi ToppinRedshirt sophomoreLottery
James WisemanFreshmanLottery
Tre JonesSophomoreFirst round
Kira Lewis Jr.SophomoreFirst round

Theo MaledonFrench
First round
Nico MannionFreshmanFirst round
Aaron NesmithSophomoreFirst round
Zeke NnajiFreshmanFirst round
Paul ReedJuniorFirst round
Isaiah StewartFreshmanFirst round
Jalen SmithSophomoreFirst round
Xavier TillmanJuniorFirst round
Devin VassellSophomoreFirst round
Patrick WilliamsFreshmanFirst round
Daniel OturuSophomoreLate first round/early second round
Tyrell TerryFreshmanLate first round/early second round
Tyler BeyJuniorSecond round
Malik FittsJuniorSecond round
Ashton HagansSophomoreSecond round
Elijah HughesRedshirt JuniorSecond round
Jordan NworaJuniorSecond round
Jayvon GravesJuniorSecond round/undrafted
Rayshaun HammondsJuniorSecond round/undrafted
Feron HuntSophomoreSecond round/undrafted
Herbert JonesJuniorSecond round/undrafted
Mason JonesJuniorSecond round/undrafted
Cam MackSophomoreSecond round/undrafted
Reggie PerrySophomoreSecond round/undrafted
Naji MarshallJuniorSecond round/undrafted

Kenyon Martin Jr.IMG AcademySecond round/undrafted

Jay ScrubbJohn Logan CollegeSecond round/undrafted
Saben LeeJuniorSecond round/undrafted
John Petty Jr.JuniorSecond round/undrafted
Derrick AlstonJuniorUndrafted
Paul AtkinsonJuniorUndrafted
Jermaine BishopRedshirt seniorUndrafted
Jomaru BrownSophomoreUndrafted
Marcus CarrRS SophomoreUndrafted
David CollinsJuniorUndrafted
Jalen CrutcherJuniorUndrafted
Ryan DalyJuniorUndrafted
Devon DanielsJuniorUndrafted
Kendric DavisSophomoreUndrafted
Cartier DiarraGraduateUndrafted
LJ FigueroaJuniorUndrafted
Hasahn FrenchJuniorUndrafted
D.J. FunderburkJuniorUndrafted
Alzono GaffneyFreshmanUndrafted
Jordan GoodwinJuniorUndrafted
Marreon JacksonJuniorUndrafted
Isaiah LiversJuniorUndrafted
Remy MartinJuniorUndrafted
Sandro MamukelashviliJuniorUndrafted
Mac McClungSophomoreUndrafted
Xavier PinsonSophomoreUndrafted
Fatts RussellJuniorUndrafted
Aamir SimmsJuniorUndrafted
Mitchell SmithRedshirt juniorUndrafted
Jeremiah TilmonJuniorUndrafted
Jordan TuckerJuniorUndrafted
Kaleb WessonJuniorSecond round/undrafted
Romello WhiteJuniorUndrafted
Keith WilliamsJuniorUndrafted
McKinley Wright IVJuniorUndrafted
Our Latest Stories