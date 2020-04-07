2020 NBA Draft prospects tracker: Nico Mannion, Jalen Smith, Jordan Nwora make declarations
A look at the entire list of underclassmen and international players who declared for the NBA Draft
The 2020 NBA Draft class already figures to be loaded for teams to choose from at point guard, and it's only getting deeper. Just this week alone French guard Theo Maledon, Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans and Arizona's Nico Mannion officially made themselves available for the draft, deepening a position that isn't lacking it. They join LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton, Kira Lewis and Tre Jones among draft-eligible point guards with first-round potential.
While it's a loss for all college teams to lose players to the draft early, it's especially so for Kentucky, which is now set to lose two starters (and likely more). Hagans' NBA Draft announcement over the weekend was tailed by Tyrese Maxey's on Monday, guaranteeing UK would lose the brunt of its backcourt from last season. Sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley and junior big Nick Richards are the wild cards that could swing UK's 2020 outlook dependent upon if they stay in college or follow Hagans and Maxey.
Of the quartet of Cats, Maxey's NBA potential is considered by evaluators to be the highest. He ranks No. 10 on the CBS Sports Big Board and second among draft-eligible players at his position. Hagans, one of the best defensive stoppers, ranks 34th and 12th, respectively.
As commitments to enter the draft continue to roll in in the coming days and weeks, we'll monitor each with our continuously updating tracker below along with each player's updated projections. Remember, these are all subject to change due to new NCAA legislation that allows players to test the draft process and either stay in the draft or return to college dependent upon feedback they receive. The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw their name from the draft is June 15 at 5 p.m. ET.
2020 NBA Draft early entrants
|Team
|Name
|Classification
|Projection
|Anthony Edwards
|Freshman
|Top five
|Killian Hayes
|Lottery
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Sophomore
|Lottery
|Tyrese Maxey
|Freshman
|Lottery
|Isaac Okoro
|Freshman
|Lottery
|Onyeka Okongwu
|Freshman
|Lottery
|Obi Toppin
|Redshirt sophomore
|Lottery
|James Wiseman
|Freshman
|Lottery
|Tre Jones
|Sophomore
|First round
|Kira Lewis Jr.
|Sophomore
|First round
|Theo Maledon
|French
|First round
|Nico Mannion
|Freshman
|First round
|Aaron Nesmith
|Sophomore
|First round
|Zeke Nnaji
|Freshman
|First round
|Paul Reed
|Junior
|First round
|Isaiah Stewart
|Freshman
|First round
|Jalen Smith
|Sophomore
|First round
|Xavier Tillman
|Junior
|First round
|Devin Vassell
|Sophomore
|First round
|Patrick Williams
|Freshman
|First round
|Daniel Oturu
|Sophomore
|Late first round/early second round
|Tyrell Terry
|Freshman
|Late first round/early second round
|Tyler Bey
|Junior
|Second round
|Malik Fitts
|Junior
|Second round
|Ashton Hagans
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Elijah Hughes
|Redshirt Junior
|Second round
|Jordan Nwora
|Junior
|Second round
|Jayvon Graves
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Rayshaun Hammonds
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Feron Hunt
|Sophomore
|Second round/undrafted
|Herbert Jones
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Mason Jones
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Cam Mack
|Sophomore
|Second round/undrafted
|Reggie Perry
|Sophomore
|Second round/undrafted
|Naji Marshall
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Kenyon Martin Jr.
|IMG Academy
|Second round/undrafted
|Jay Scrubb
|John Logan College
|Second round/undrafted
|Saben Lee
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|John Petty Jr.
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Derrick Alston
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Paul Atkinson
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jermaine Bishop
|Redshirt senior
|Undrafted
|Jomaru Brown
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Marcus Carr
|RS Sophomore
|Undrafted
|David Collins
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jalen Crutcher
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Ryan Daly
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Devon Daniels
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Kendric Davis
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Cartier Diarra
|Graduate
|Undrafted
|LJ Figueroa
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Hasahn French
|Junior
|Undrafted
|D.J. Funderburk
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Alzono Gaffney
|Freshman
|Undrafted
|Jordan Goodwin
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Marreon Jackson
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Isaiah Livers
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Remy Martin
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Mac McClung
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Xavier Pinson
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Fatts Russell
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Aamir Simms
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Mitchell Smith
|Redshirt junior
|Undrafted
|Jeremiah Tilmon
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jordan Tucker
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Kaleb Wesson
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Romello White
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Keith Williams
|Junior
|Undrafted
|McKinley Wright IV
|Junior
|Undrafted
