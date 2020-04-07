2020 NBA Draft prospects tracker: Nico Mannion, Jalen Smith, Jordan Nwora make declarations

The 2020 NBA Draft class already figures to be loaded for teams to choose from at point guard, and it's only getting deeper. Just this week alone French guard Theo Maledon, Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans and Arizona's Nico Mannion officially made themselves available for the draft, deepening a position that isn't lacking it. They join LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton, Kira Lewis and Tre Jones among draft-eligible point guards with first-round potential.

While it's a loss for all college teams to lose players to the draft early, it's especially so for Kentucky, which is now set to lose two starters (and likely more). Hagans' NBA Draft announcement over the weekend was tailed by Tyrese Maxey's on Monday, guaranteeing UK would lose the brunt of its backcourt from last season. Sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley and junior big Nick Richards are the wild cards that could swing UK's 2020 outlook dependent upon if they stay in college or follow Hagans and Maxey.

Of the quartet of Cats, Maxey's NBA potential is considered by evaluators to be the highest. He ranks No. 10 on the CBS Sports Big Board and second among draft-eligible players at his position. Hagans, one of the best defensive stoppers, ranks 34th and 12th, respectively.

As commitments to enter the draft continue to roll in in the coming days and weeks, we'll monitor each with our continuously updating tracker below along with each player's updated projections. Remember, these are all subject to change due to new NCAA legislation that allows players to test the draft process and either stay in the draft or return to college dependent upon feedback they receive. The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw their name from the draft is June 15 at 5 p.m. ET.

2020 NBA Draft early entrants