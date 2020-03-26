2020 NBA Draft prospects tracker: Patrick Williams, Aaron Nesmith, Anthony Edwards make declarations
A look at the entire list of underclassmen and international players who declared for the NBA Draft
The 2020 NBA Draft class is considered one of the weakest overall talent crops in years, but it's shaping up to be a deep one if you're in the market for a point guard. Already, multiple first-round point guard prospects have entered their names into the draft with many expected to follow suit in short order.
The biggest name thus far to declare came Tuesday when Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton, fresh off a breakout sophomore campaign, declared for the draft. Haliburton joins Duke's Tre Jones and Alabama's Kira Lewis Jr. among first-round talents already in the draft mix. All three are ranked inside the top 25 of our updated Top 75 Big Board.
As commitments to enter the draft continue to roll in in the coming days and weeks, we'll monitor each with our continuously updating tracker below along with each player's updated projections. Remember, these are all subject to change due to new NCAA legislation that allows players to test the draft process and either stay in the draft or return to college dependent upon feedback they receive. The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw their name from the draft is June 15 at 5 p.m. ET.
2020 NBA Draft early entrants
|Team
|Name
|Classification
|Projection
|Anthony Edwards
|Freshman
|Top five
|Isaac Okoro
|Freshman
|Lottery
|Onyeka Okongwu
|Freshman
|Lottery
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Sophomore
|Lottery
|Obi Toppin
|Redshirt sophomore
|Lottery
|James Wiseman
|Freshman
|Lottery
|Devin Vassell
|Sophomore
|First round
|Aaron Nesmith
|Sophomore
|First round
|Kira Lewis Jr.
|Sophomore
|First round
|Patrick Williams
|Freshman
|First round
|Tre Jones
|Sophomore
|First round
|Xavier Tillman
|Junior
|First round
|Elijah Hughes
|Redshirt Junior
|Second round
|Daniel Oturu
|Sophomore
|Late first round/early second round
|Malik Fitts
|Junior
|Second round
|Jay Scrubb
|John Logan College
|Second round/undrafted
|Jayvon Graves
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Kenyon Martin Jr.
|IMG Academy
|Second round/undrafted
|John Petty Jr.
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Cam Mack
|Sophomore
|Second round/undrafted
|Naji Marshall
|Junior
|Second round/undrafted
|Feron Hunt
|Sophomore
|Second round/undrafted
