2020 NBA Draft prospects tracker: Patrick Williams, Aaron Nesmith, Anthony Edwards make declarations

The 2020 NBA Draft class is considered one of the weakest overall talent crops in years, but it's shaping up to be a deep one if you're in the market for a point guard. Already, multiple first-round point guard prospects have entered their names into the draft with many expected to follow suit in short order.

The biggest name thus far to declare came Tuesday when Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton, fresh off a breakout sophomore campaign, declared for the draft. Haliburton joins Duke's Tre Jones and Alabama's Kira Lewis Jr. among first-round talents already in the draft mix. All three are ranked inside the top 25 of our updated Top 75 Big Board.



As commitments to enter the draft continue to roll in in the coming days and weeks, we'll monitor each with our continuously updating tracker below along with each player's updated projections. Remember, these are all subject to change due to new NCAA legislation that allows players to test the draft process and either stay in the draft or return to college dependent upon feedback they receive. The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw their name from the draft is June 15 at 5 p.m. ET.

2020 NBA Draft early entrants