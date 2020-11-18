After a flurry of trades on Monday in the NBA, there wasn't much action on Tuesday around the league. However, that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from churning with potential trades heading into the NBA Draft Wednesday night. The league is operating at a lightning-fast speed on a condensed timeline, with the 2020-21 season set to tip off on Dec. 22. Teams have had to gather intel on draft prospects as well as trade targets and free agents at the same time, with free agency opening just two days after the draft on Nov. 22.

This continues to be one of the most hectic weeks in league history, and with all the rumors circulating on social media it can get hard to keep up. So, here's a look at some of the latest rumors in the NBA world. For an up-to-date look at every player with a player option for next season, click here:

Bulls eyeing Warriors' No. 2 pick

The Warriors have sent out all sorts of smoke screens for who they could potentially be targeting with the No. 2 overall pick, but our latest mock draft has Golden State selecting big man James Wiseman. He would be an ideal rim protector for the Warriors, which is a need they must fill. However, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported Wednesday morning that the Bulls may be willing to trade Carter Jr., and the No. 4 pick in exchange for the No. 2 pick. If the Bulls pull that off, O'Connor reports that Chicago would select Wiseman with the pick, who would immediately fill Carter's role in the starting lineup.

For the Warriors, it's a matter of who they would prefer to be their center. Wiseman has tremendous upside and would be a nightmare in transition as a lob threat. Carter has shown promise in his first two seasons with the Bulls, but injuries have hampered him in his young NBA career. For Chicago, the Bulls must see a brighter future with Wiseman as their center than Carter, otherwise they wouldn't include a guy who they just picked seventh overall in the 2018 draft.

Celtics want to move into top three

Boston has been trying to find a buyer for all three of its first-round picks for weeks, but no one seems to be biting. It's unclear who they're targeting if they do move up into the lottery, but it's clear that the Celtics would rather come away from the draft with quality over quantity. It's also imperative that they try and trade some of their first-round picks seeing as they wouldn't have roster spots for all of them if they do draft players with those picks.

The Celtics are reportedly trying to move as far up as the top three of the draft, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times, but in order to convince one of Minnesota, Golden State or Charlotte to trade out of those spots, they probably have to come to the table with more to offer than just three first-round picks in Wednesday's draft.