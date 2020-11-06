The 2020 NBA Draft is less than two weeks away now, and after months of preparation, it's almost time for teams to make some final decisions. One team everyone has their eye on is the Golden State Warriors, as they're in the rare position of being a possible title contender while also owning the No. 2 overall pick.

That gives them plenty of options, and they've been investigating the trade market as well as studying the top prospects. If they do end up keeping the pick, Georgia guard Anthony Edwards is apparently at the top of their board, according to the San Francisco Chronicle:

The Warriors are believed to view Edwards as someone who can blossom into a face of a franchise and multi-time All-Star if put in the right situation. According to league sources, Golden State would likely take Edwards at No. 2 should Minnesota pass on him at No. 1. After Golden State watched Edwards work out recently, a league source who was present told The Chronicle, "He still has a lot to learn, but he's so darn talented. He has many of the tools you see in superstar-level guys. Personally, I'd bank on him being great."

Edwards is an incredible athlete with all the physical tools to succeed in the NBA, and is widely seen as a top-three prospect in this class. (CBS Sports' Colin Ward-Henninger has him going No. 1 in his latest mock draft.) But his lone collegiate season at Georgia was a bit disappointing -- 19.1 points per game, but shot 40.2 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from 3-point land -- and there are reportedly concerns among some teams about his commitment to winning.

If he's still on the board at No. 2 and the Warriors do end up taking him, that wouldn't be surprising at all. It would be a perfect situation for him to learn and develop behind one of the league's best backcourts. At the same time, you can't blindly accept reports like this around the draft, and especially not with the Warriors.

It's hard to even keep track of all the different rumors that have come out of the Golden State camp in the past few weeks and months. Just a few days ago they were "blown away" by Israeli prospect Deni Avdija, while a league source told CBS Sports' Brad Botkin earlier this summer that the team would do everything they can to find a trade.

Even specifically in regards to Edwards, there have been multiple contradictory reports. Prior to the Draft Lottery, they liked him so much they would have considered him at No. 1 overall if they got the top pick, while in September it emerged that the Warriors were one of the teams worried about his commitment. Now they're supposedly back in on him at No. 2 if he's still on the board.

In other words, who knows what's going to happen.