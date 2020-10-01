The Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat take the floor for Game 2 of the 2020 NBA Finals on Friday evening. The Lakers won Game 1 by a 116-98 margin after falling behind by 13 points in the first quarter. Miami also could be missing a couple key pieces due to injury, with Goran Dragic (foot) and Bam Adebayo (neck) officially listed as doubtful to play in Game 2.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists Los Angeles as the 9.5-point favorite, rising 2.5 points from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points expected, is 216.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Heat odds.

Lakers vs. Heat spread: Lakers -9.5

Lakers vs. Heat over-under: 216.5 points

Lakers vs. Heat money line: Lakers -500, Heat +400

LAL: The Lakers are 7-2-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

MIA: The Heat are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers have enjoyed tremendous success in the postseason, posting the best win-loss record and the best net rating in the NBA. Offensively, Los Angeles is elite, scoring 115.7 points per 100 possessions in the playoffs and leading all teams that advanced beyond the first round in offensive rating. The Lakers rank in the top five in the NBA in assist rate, offensive rebounding, shooting efficiency and free-throw rate, illustrating their across-the-board effectiveness.

Defensively, Los Angeles ranks No. 5 in the playoffs in points allowed per possession and, in Game 1, the Lakers held the Heat to just 1.01 points per possession. Los Angeles also leads the playoffs in blocked shots (5.9 per game) by a comfortable margin, while also generating a top-five mark with 8.4 steals per game.

Why the Heat can cover

Though the Heat may be missing key pieces in Game 2, Miami remains a strong two-way team. The Heat ranked No. 3 in the NBA in shooting efficiency during the regular season, and they excel at getting to the free-throw line. Miami ranked No. 1 during the regular season in free-throw rate, and remains in the top two in the playoffs. In addition, the Heat are above-average at protecting the ball, issuing a turnover on only 13.3 percent of possessions in the postseason.

Defensively, the Heat are also pesky, tying for fourth among playoff teams in shooting efficiency allowed and producing deflections at a high rate, including 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocked shots per game. Miami is also adept at finishing possessions on the glass, grabbing 76.8 percent of available defensive rebounds dating back to the regular season.

How to make Lakers vs. Heat picks

