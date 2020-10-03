The Los Angeles Lakers hold a 2-0 series lead in the 2020 NBA Finals. On Sunday evening, the Lakers will aim for a third straight victory over the Miami Heat, with Erik Spoelstra's team attempting to avoid a perilous 3-0 deficit. The Heat will be dealing with injury issues, as Goran Dragic (foot) and Bam Adebayo (neck) are officially listed as doubtful for Game 3. Both missed Game 2 on Friday.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in the Orlando bubble. William Hill lists Los Angeles as the 9-point favorite. The over-under, or total number of points expected, is 218.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Heat odds.

Lakers vs. Heat spread: Lakers -9

Lakers vs. Heat over-under: 218.5 points

Lakers vs. Heat money line: Lakers -430, Heat +350

LAL: The Lakers are 6-2-2 against the spread in the last 10 games

MIA: The Heat are 5-4-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers dominated the first two games, and they enjoyed team-wide success. However, Los Angeles is led by two superstars, and both are playing at a high level. Anthony Davis leads the way with 33.0 points and 11.5 rebounds per game in the first two contests, shooting 63 percent along the way. LeBron James is also controlling the proceedings, averaging 29 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists per contest.

Against the Heat, the Lakers are passing the ball with wizardry, assisting on 66.7 percent of field goals, and Los Angeles is also dominating on the offensive glass in grabbing 36.0 percent of the available rebounds. Defensively, the Lakers have their hands full with a talented Heat team, but Los Angeles ranks in the top five in shooting efficiency allowed, turnover creation and 3-point volume allowed, while also leading the playoffs in blocked shots at 5.7 per game.

Why the Heat can cover

Miami's defense has struggled against Los Angeles through two games, but the Heat remain a stellar offensive team. In the playoffs, the Heat are scoring more than 1.13 points per possession, with the best assist rate among teams that advanced to at least the second round of the playoffs. Miami also has the best assist-to-turnover ratio (1.94-to-1) in the playoffs, and the Heat have been even better against the Lakers in that category, with one turnover for every 2.89 assists.

Miami is also proficient at generating free throws, leading the NBA in free-throw rate during the regular season and ranking second in the playoffs. Jimmy Butler is the team's centerpiece, and he has stepped up in the 2020 NBA Finals to this point, averaging 24 points, nine assists, five rebounds and 1.5 steals per game against Los Angeles.

