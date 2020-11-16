After a few weeks of negotiations between the league and the players, plans for the 2020-21 NBA season are falling into place. The draft is set for Wednesday, Nov. 18 while free agency opens up two days later on Friday, Nov. 20. Training camps will start on Dec. 1, and before we know it, opening night on Dec. 22 will be here.

With the start of the season right around the corner, the rumor mill is starting to heat up. While there aren't many stars available in free agency, there are some veteran role players that contenders will be interested in, and the trade market is expected to be extremely busy. Speaking of trades, the moratorium was lifted on Monday afternoon, at which point teams can finalize trades.

Ahead of what should be a fascinating week, here's a look at some of the latest rumors in the NBA world. For an up-to-date look at every player with a player option for next season, click here:

Hayward undecided on future

Gordon Hayward has a player option for $34.1 million for next season, but the veteran forward still has not made a decision on whether he wants to return to Boston, or test free agency, according to veteran Celtics reporter Mark Murphy. A number of teams are interested in Hayward, who has also been the subject of trade talks.

Bulls letting Dunn go

The Chicago Bulls have decided not to make a qualifying offer to Kris Dunn, according to KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. The Los Angeles Clippers are one of the teams with interest in the defensive-minded guard, who is now a free agent.

Lopez opting out

Robin Lopez's one-year reunion with his brother Brook in Milwaukee appears to be coming to an end. Robin has declined his $5 million player option for next season and will become an unrestricted free agent, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bradley drawing interest from contenders

Avery Bradley has a player option for next season, and can decide to stick with the defending champion Lakers. But if he doesn't he'll have no shortage of options in free agency. The Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors are among contenders interested in the veteran guard, according to Yahoo's Chris Haynes.

Davis officially opting out

Anthony Davis is officially opting out of the final year of his contract and will become a free agent, according to Yahoo's Chris Haynes. This is just a formality, however, and he's expected to re-sign with the Lakers on a long-term deal. Exactly how long of a contract he signs remains to be seen, but he won't be leaving Los Angeles.

Lakers interested in Matthews

If the Dennis Schroder trade is any indication, the Lakers are going to be busy over the next few weeks, and another player they're interested in is veteran swingman Wesley Matthews, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times. With Danny Green off to OKC, Matthews would be a natural fit to replace him. He can guard multiple positions, shoots the ball well from 3-point land and has plenty of experience. The Lakers are sure to face plenty of competition to sign him, however, including from Milwaukee, where Matthews played last season.

Mavs could sign Gallinari

Danilo Gallinari is not expected to return to the Thunder, who are entering rebuilding mode. In such a weak free-agent class, he will be one of the top players available, and there will be no shortage of teams interested in bringing him aboard. One of them is the Dallas Mavericks, according to Ian Begley of SNY. Dallas had the most efficient offense in league history last season, and adding Gallinari would only make them more dangerous. His ability to space the floor alongside Luka Doncic would be a clear fit. However, signing him to a long-term deal could hinder their future free agency plans.



