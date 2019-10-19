2020 NBA free agency: Top 30 players available in next year's class, led by Anthony Davis, DeMar DeRozan, Brandon Ingram

1 Anthony Davis Los Angeles Lakers PF

Status: Player option Davis is expected to opt out of the last year of his contract after the 2019-20 season, and reports indicate that he'll look to re-up with the Lakers on a max deal. But if we've learned one thing during recent NBA seasons, it's that a lot can change over the course of a year. Stay tuned.

2 Brandon Ingram New Orleans Pelicans SF

Status: Restricted Ingram has yet to fulfill the potential many believe he has, but a year in New Orleans with an emerging team might do the trick. No matter what, teams will be eager to recruit the former No. 2 overall pick.

3 Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics SG

Status: Restricted Brown is an intriguing prospect, and his 2020 value could depend on how he performs in the upcoming season. It might not even get that far, however, as the Celtics could give him an extension this summer.

4 DeMar DeRozan San Antonio Spurs SG

Status: Player option A potential 2020 free agent with a hefty player option, DeRozan will likely have two seasons in San Antonio under his belt before having to make a decision next summer. He's a polarizing player, but there's no doubt the two-time All-NBA guard can put the ball in the basket.

5 Caris LeVert Brooklyn Nets SG

Status: Restricted The big question with LeVert is health, as he's proven to be a potential future All-Star when he's on the court. The Nets could lock him up with an extension after the signings of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

6 Buddy Hield Sacramento Kings SG

Status: Restricted Hield had a breakout campaign last season for the upstart Kings, and appears to be a big part of their future. An extension later this summer appears likely.

Status: Player option Porter will likely pick up his player option for 2020-21, but could want a change of scenery if things don't go well for him in his first full season in Chicago.

8 Danilo Gallinari Oklahoma City Thunder SF

Status: Unrestricted Gallinari had his best NBA season in 2018-19 and, more importantly, was relatively healthy the whole time. Whether it's with the Thunder or somewhere else, Gallinari has a chance to play himself into a nice contract this season, and will likely be highly sought-after in the summer of 2020.

9 Andre Drummond Detroit Pistons C

Status: Player option It's hard to imagine Drummond will be able to command more than his $25.4 million option for 2020-21, but you never know how things will unfold in the NBA. An elite rebounder and improved scorer, Drummond would pique the interest of plenty of teams.

10 Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics SF

Status: Player option The 2019-20 season will do a lot to determine Hawyard's potential value next summer. It's hard to imagine he'll be confident enough to opt out of his $32 million option for 2020-21, but he'll presumably continue to improve from a devastating leg injury two seasons ago. He could also choose to opt out for a longer-term deal for a lower annual salary, which could lead to offers from other teams.

11 Bogdan Bogdanovic Sacramento Kings SG

Status: Restricted A combo guard with a pure stroke, the Kings will explore extension options with Bogdanovic this summer. If they can't reach a deal, he'll have plenty of suitors on the restricted market in 2020.

12 Dejounte Murray San Antonio Spurs PG

Status: Restricted Coming off of injury, many believe Murray could become one of the NBA's next great point guards. The Spurs may extend him over the summer, but if they want to see him perform on the court first, Murray will likely get some big offers in 2020.

13 Domantas Sabonis Indiana Pacers PF

Status: Restricted There are thoughts that the Pacers may have to choose between Sabonis and Myles Turner. If Indy picks Turner and Sabonis becomes a restricted free agent next summer, he'll get plenty of interest.

14 Jerami Grant Denver Nuggets SF

Status: Player option Grant has a $9.1 million player option for 2019-20, and figures to get a chance to be a big part of a championship contender after being traded to the Nuggets. If things go well for him, he might decline that option and secure a longer, more lucrative deal.

15 Joe Harris Brooklyn Nets SG

Status: Unrestricted Harris has developed into one of the league's top sharpshooters, leading the league with a robust 47.4 3-point percentage in 2018-19. He will command plenty of suitors in a down free agent market.

16 Montrezl Harrell Los Angeles Clippers PF

Status: Unrestricted Harrell is on a terrific, team-friendly contract with the Clippers, but he could get his payday next summer.

17 Paul Millsap Denver Nuggets PF

Status: Unrestricted The Nuggets exercised their option to keep Millsap in the final year of his deal, but he'll be a free agent next summer. He'll be 35 by then, but Millsap proved during last postseason that he can still be a big contributor to a winning team.

18 Goran Dragic Miami Heat PG

Status: Unrestricted Dragic was nearly traded to the Mavericks once 2019 free agency kicked off, and he'll be one of the top free-agent point guard options in 2020 when he comes off the books.

19 Derrick Favors New Orleans Pelicans PF

Status: Unrestricted A big man who's recently stretched his range to the 3-point line, Favors is a solid piece and a good defender who will be one of the top power forwards in 2020 free agency.

20 Fred VanVleet Toronto Raptors PG

Status: Unrestricted VanVleet became a Toronto folk hero with an incredible performance in the latter part of the Raptors' championship run. He proved that he's more than capable of being a starting point guard, and could get paid accordingly in 2020.

21 DeMarcus Cousins Los Angeles Lakers C

Status: Unrestricted Questions abound about the health of Cousins, who has suffered three major injuries over the past year and a half, but some team will likely take a chance on the big man given his incredible skill set. He might not ever be the player he once was, but Cousins could still be a good NBA player if his body holds up.

22 Serge Ibaka Toronto Raptors PF

Status: Unrestricted Ibaka thrived in his first season under Nick Nurse in Toronto, but next season will go a long way in determining his market value. His 3-point range and shot-blocking ability make him a unique piece for any team.

23 Dario Saric Phoenix Suns PF

Status: Restricted Saric has a new home for 2018-19 in Phoenix, and his status for next summer's restricted free agency will depend on his performance. The stretch-four could draw plenty of interest.

24 Kent Bazemore Portland Trail Blazers PG

Status: Unrestricted Prospective suitors will get to see how Bazemore functions on a playoff team now that he's been traded to Portland. The long wing is exactly the type of player sought after in the modern NBA.

25 Jae Crowder Memphis Grizzlies PF

Status: Unrestricted A prototypical stretch-four, Crowder is a strong defender who profiles as an excellent role player.

26 Marc Gasol Toronto Raptors C

Status: Unrestricted After failing to win a title with some strong Memphis teams, Gasol finally hoisted the hardware after being traded to the Raptors last season. He'll be 35 next summer, but should command a decent salary on the open market given his defense, basketball IQ and shooting ability.

27 Jeff Teague Minnesota Timberwolves PG

Status: Unrestricted Teague has been above average for several seasons now, and will become one of the few established free-agent point guard options next summer.

28 Hassan Whiteside Portland Trail Blazers C

Status: Unrestricted Whiteside has a chance to hit the reset button after some trying times in Miami over the past couple of seasons after getting traded to Portland. Surrounded by a new set of teammates, led by Damian Lillard, perhaps Whiteside can earn himself another large contract next summer.

29 Evan Fournier Orlando Magic SG

Status: Player Option

Fournier has a hefty $17 million player option, but in a weak class and on a team with little perimeter scoring, he could decide to opt out and secure a longer-term deal for himself at a slightly lower annual rate. He has averaged at least 15 points per game four years in a row and plays acceptable defense, so plenty of teams would be interested in his services.

30 Reggie Jackson Detroit Pistons PG