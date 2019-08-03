2020 NBA free agency: Top 30 players available in next year's class, led by Anthony Davis, DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry
Next summer's free agency period probably won't have the excitement we're experiencing now
The 2019 NBA free agency period was one of the wildest in league history. Hundreds of players hit the open market, and when the dust settled, eight 2019 All-Stars found new teams through either free agency or trade. As much as fans enjoy that kind of movement, next summer figures to be significantly quieter.
It's a little tricky to plot out the 2020 free agent crop because teams have all summer to offer extensions to players. Many of the players on this list, particularly those who are rookie extension-eligible, will likely never see free agency. Draymond Green, easily the second-best unrestricted free agent, has already signed a new deal. As of now, the list is dominated by new Lakers star Anthony Davis. He's expected to re-sign with the Lakers next summer, but that's a long time from now and we've seen that anything can happen in this league.
Besides that, the class isn't nearly as overwhelming as this year's, and it's easy to see why teams were eager to save up money for the 2019 spending spree. Here's a glance at next year's NBA free agency options.
|1
Anthony Davis Los Angeles Lakers PF
|Status: Player option
Davis is expected to opt out of the last year of his contract after the 2019-20 season, and reports indicate that he'll look to re-up with the Lakers on a max deal. But if we've learned one thing during recent NBA seasons, it's that a lot can change over the course of a year. Stay tuned.
|2
Pascal Siakam Toronto Raptors PF
|Status: Restricted
The Raptors are most likely going to give Siakam an extension. If not, other teams would line up to sign the 2019 Most Improved Player to an offer sheet next summer.
|3
Brandon Ingram New Orleans Pelicans SF
|Status: Restricted
Ingram has yet to fulfill the potential many believe he has, but a year in New Orleans with an emerging team might do the trick. No matter what, teams will be eager to recruit the former No. 2 overall pick.
|4
Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics SG
|Status: Restricted
Brown is an intriguing prospect, and his 2020 value could depend on how he performs in the upcoming season. It might not even get that far, however, as the Celtics could give him an extension this summer.
|5
Kyle Lowry Toronto Raptors PG
|Status: Unrestricted
Lowry finally buried his poor playoff reputation with a brilliant championship run to bring Toronto its first title. He'll be the highest paid player to hit next summer's market ($33.3 million in 2019-20), but we'll have to wait and see what type of salary he can command in his next deal.
|6
DeMar DeRozan San Antonio Spurs SG
|Status: Player option
A potential 2020 free agent with a hefty player option, DeRozan will likely have two seasons in San Antonio under his belt before having to make a decision next summer. He's a polarizing player, but there's no doubt the two-time All-NBA guard can put the ball in the basket.
|7
Otto Porter Jr. Chicago Bulls SF
|Status: Player option
Porter will likely pick up his player option for 2020-21, but could want a change of scenery if things don't go well for him in his first full season in Chicago.
|8
Buddy Hield Sacramento Kings SG
|Status: Restricted
Hield had a breakout campaign last season for the upstart Kings, and appears to be a big part of their future. An extension later this summer appears likely.
|9
Danilo Gallinari Oklahoma City Thunder SF
|Status: Unrestricted
Gallinari had his best NBA season in 2018-19 and, more importantly, was relatively healthy the whole time. Whether it's with the Thunder or somewhere else, Gallinari has a chance to play himself into a nice contract this season, and will likely be highly sought-after in the summer of 2020.
|10
Andre Drummond Detroit Pistons C
|Status: Player option
It's hard to imagine Drummond will be able to command more than his $25.4 million option for 2020-21, but you never know how things will unfold in the NBA. An elite rebounder and improved scorer, Drummond would pique the interest of plenty of teams.
|11
Goran Dragic Miami Heat PG
|Status: Unrestricted
Dragic was nearly traded to the Mavericks once 2019 free agency kicked off, and he'll be one of the top free-agent point guard options in 2020 when he comes off the books.
|12
Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics SF
|Status: Player option
The 2019-20 season will do a lot to determine Hawyard's potential value next summer. It's hard to imagine he'll be confident enough to opt out of his $32 million option for 2020-21, but he'll presumably continue to improve from a devastating leg injury two seasons ago. He could also choose to opt out for a longer-term deal for a lower annual salary, which could lead to offers from other teams.
|13
Caris LeVert Brooklyn Nets SG
|Status: Restricted
The big question with LeVert is health, as he's proven to be a potential future All-Star when he's on the court. The Nets could lock him up with an extension after the signings of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.
|14
Bogdan Bogdanovic Sacramento Kings SG
|Status: Restricted
A combo guard with a pure stroke, the Kings will explore extension options with Bogdanovic this summer. If they can't reach a deal, he'll have plenty of suitors on the restricted market in 2020.
|15
Dejounte Murray San Antonio Spurs PG
|Status: Restricted
Coming off of injury, many believe Murray could become one of the NBA's next great point guards. The Spurs may extend him over the summer, but if they want to see him perform on the court first, Murray will likely get some big offers in 2020.
|16
Derrick Favors New Orleans Pelicans PF
|Status: Unrestricted
A big man who's recently stretched his range to the 3-point line, Favors is a solid piece and a good defender who will be one of the top power forwards in 2020 free agency.
|17
Montrezl Harrell Los Angeles Clippers PF
|Status: Unrestricted
Harrell is on a terrific, team-friendly contract with the Clippers, but he could get his payday next summer.
|18
Domantas Sabonis Indiana Pacers PF
|Status: Restricted
There are thoughts that the Pacers may have to choose between Sabonis and Myles Turner. If Indy picks Turner and Sabonis becomes a restricted free agent next summer, he'll get plenty of interest.
|19
Fred VanVleet Toronto Raptors PG
|Status: Unrestricted
VanVleet became a Toronto folk hero with an incredible performance in the latter part of the Raptors' championship run. He proved that he's more than capable of being a starting point guard, and could get paid accordingly in 2020.
|20
Paul Millsap Denver Nuggets PF
|Status: Unrestricted
The Nuggets exercised their option to keep Millsap in the final year of his deal, but he'll be a free agent next summer. He'll be 35 by then, but Millsap proved during last postseason that he can still be a big contributor to a winning team.
|21
Serge Ibaka Toronto Raptors PF
|Status: Unrestricted
Ibaka thrived in his first season under Nick Nurse in Toronto, but next season will go a long way in determining his market value. His 3-point range and shot-blocking ability make him a unique piece for any team.
|22
Jae Crowder Memphis Grizzlies PF
|Status: Unrestricted
A prototypical stretch-four, Crowder is a strong defender who profiles as an excellent role player.
|23
Jerami Grant Denver Nuggets SF
|Status: Player option
Grant has a $9.1 million player option for 2019-20, and figures to get a chance to be a big part of a championship contender after being traded to the Nuggets. If things go well for him, he might decline that option and secure a longer, more lucrative deal.
|24
Marc Gasol Toronto Raptors C
|Status: Unrestricted
After failing to win a title with some strong Memphis teams, Gasol finally hoisted the hardware after being traded to the Raptors last season. He'll be 35 next summer, but should command a decent salary on the open market given his defense, basketball IQ and shooting ability.
|25
Hassan Whiteside Portland Trail Blazers C
|Status: Unrestricted
Whiteside has a chance to hit the reset button after some trying times in Miami over the past couple of seasons after getting traded to Portland. Surrounded by a new set of teammates, led by Damian Lillard, perhaps Whiteside can earn himself another large contract next summer.
|26
Jeff Teague Minnesota Timberwolves PG
|Status: Unrestricted
Teague has been above average for several seasons now, and will become one of the few established free-agent point guard options next summer.
|27
Dario Saric Phoenix Suns PF
|Status: Restricted
Saric has a new home for 2018-19 in Phoenix, and his status for next summer's restricted free agency will depend on his performance. The stretch-four could draw plenty of interest.
|28
Nicolas Batum Charlotte Hornets SF
|Status: Player option
If Batum declines his $24 million option for next season, it will go down as the biggest shock in NBA history. This guy is most likely not hitting the free agent market in 2020, much to Hornets fans' dismay.
|29
Kent Bazemore Portland Trail Blazers PG
|Status: Unrestricted
Prospective suitors will get to see how Bazemore functions on a playoff team now that he's been traded to Portland. The long wing is exactly the type of player sought after in the modern NBA.
|30
Evan Fournier Orlando Magic SG
|Status: Player Option
Fournier has a hefty $17 million player option, but in a weak class and on a team with little perimeter scoring, he could decide to opt out and secure a longer-term deal for himself at a slightly lower annual rate. He has averaged at least 15 points per game four years in a row and plays acceptable defense, so plenty of teams would be interested in his services.
Notable 2020 unrestricted free agents
- Kyle Lowry
- Paul Millsap
- Fred VanVleet
- Jae Crowder
- Montrezl Harrell
- Hassan Whiteside
- Marvin Williams
- Chandler Parsons
- Marc Gasol
- Serge Ibaka
- Danilo Gallinari
- Jeff Teague
- Derrick Favors
- Kent Bazemore
- Allen Crabbe
- Goran Dragic
Notable 2020 restricted free agents
- Pascal Siakam
- Brandon Ingram
- Jaylen Brown
- Kris Dunn
- Buddy Hield
- Bogdan Bogdanovic
- Domantas Sabonis
- Caris LeVert
- Dejounte Murray
- Dario Saric
- Taurean Prince
- Thon Maker
Notable 2020-21 player options
- Gordon Hayward ($32 million)
- DeMar DeRozan ($27.8 million)
- Otto Porter Jr. ($26.6 million)
- Anthony Davis ($25.4 million)
- Andre Drummond ($25.4 million)
- Nicolas Batum ($24 million)
- Tim Hardaway Jr. ($17.7 million)
- James Johnson ($14.4 million)
- Kelly Olynyk ($12.5 million)
- Tony Snell ($11.5 million)
- Jerami Grant ($9.1 million)
- Enes Kanter ($4.9 million)
