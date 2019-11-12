2020 NBA free agency: Top 30 players in next year's class, led by Anthony Davis, DeMar DeRozan, Brandon Ingram
Next summer's free agency period probably won't have the excitement we experienced in the 2019 offseason
The 2019 NBA free agency period was one of the wildest in league history. Hundreds of players hit the open market, and when the dust settled, eight 2019 All-Stars found new teams through either free agency or trade. As much as fans enjoy that kind of movement, next summer figures to be significantly quieter.
Now that the deadline for certain extensions has passed, we have a much clearer view of next offseason's free agent crop. Draymond Green, who would have easily been the second-best unrestricted free agent, has already signed a new deal with the Warriors. Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry also inked extensions with the Raptors. As of now, the list is dominated by new Lakers star Anthony Davis. He's expected to re-sign with the Lakers next summer, but that's a long time from now and we've seen that anything can happen in this league.
Besides that, the class isn't nearly as overwhelming as this year's, and it's easy to see why teams were eager to save up money for the 2019 spending spree. Here's a glance at next year's NBA free agency options.
*All figures from Spotrac
|
|1
Anthony Davis Los Angeles Lakers PF
| Status: Player option
Davis is expected to opt out of the last year of his contract after the 2019-20 season, and reports indicate that he'll look to re-up with the Lakers on a max deal. But if we've learned one thing during recent NBA seasons, it's that a lot can change over the course of a year. Stay tuned.
|2
Brandon Ingram New Orleans Pelicans SF
| Status: Restricted
Ingram has yet to fulfill the potential many believe he has, but a year in New Orleans with an emerging team might do the trick. No matter what, teams will be eager to recruit the former No. 2 overall pick.
|3
DeMar DeRozan San Antonio Spurs SG
| Status: Player option
A potential 2020 free agent with a hefty player option, DeRozan will likely have two seasons in San Antonio under his belt before having to make a decision next summer. He's a polarizing player, but there's no doubt the two-time All-NBA guard can put the ball in the basket.
|4
Otto Porter Jr. Chicago Bulls SF
| Status: Player option
Porter will likely pick up his player option for 2020-21, but could want a change of scenery if things don't go well for him in his first full season in Chicago.
|5
Danilo Gallinari Oklahoma City Thunder SF
| Status: Unrestricted
Gallinari had his best NBA season in 2018-19 and, more importantly, was relatively healthy the whole time. Whether it's with the Thunder or somewhere else, Gallinari has a chance to play himself into a nice contract this season, and will likely be highly sought-after in the summer of 2020.
|6
Andre Drummond Detroit Pistons C
| Status: Player option
It's hard to imagine Drummond will be able to command more than his $25.4 million option for 2020-21, but you never know how things will unfold in the NBA. An elite rebounder and improved scorer, Drummond would pique the interest of plenty of teams.
|7
Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics SF
| Status: Player option
The 2019-20 season will do a lot to determine Hawyard's potential value next summer. It's hard to imagine he'll be confident enough to opt out of his $32 million option for 2020-21, but he'll presumably continue to improve from a devastating leg injury two seasons ago. He could also choose to opt out for a longer-term deal for a lower annual salary, which could lead to offers from other teams.
|8
Bogdan Bogdanovic Sacramento Kings SG
| Status: Restricted
A combo guard with a pure stroke, the Kings will explore extension options with Bogdanovic this summer. If they can't reach a deal, he'll have plenty of suitors on the restricted market in 2020.
|9
Jerami Grant Denver Nuggets SF
| Status: Player option
Grant has a $9.1 million player option for 2019-20, and figures to get a chance to be a big part of a championship contender after being traded to the Nuggets. If things go well for him, he might decline that option and secure a longer, more lucrative deal.
|10
Joe Harris Brooklyn Nets SG
| Status: Unrestricted
Harris has developed into one of the league's top sharpshooters, leading the league with a robust 47.4 3-point percentage in 2018-19. He will command plenty of suitors in a down free agent market.
|11
Montrezl Harrell Los Angeles Clippers PF
| Status: Unrestricted
Harrell is on a terrific, team-friendly contract with the Clippers, but he could get his payday next summer.
|12
Paul Millsap Denver Nuggets PF
| Status: Unrestricted
The Nuggets exercised their option to keep Millsap in the final year of his deal, but he'll be a free agent next summer. He'll be 35 by then, but Millsap proved during last postseason that he can still be a big contributor to a winning team.
|13
Goran Dragic Miami Heat PG
| Status: Unrestricted
Dragic was nearly traded to the Mavericks once 2019 free agency kicked off, and he'll be one of the top free-agent point guard options in 2020 when he comes off the books.
|14
Derrick Favors New Orleans Pelicans PF
| Status: Unrestricted
A big man who's recently stretched his range to the 3-point line, Favors is a solid piece and a good defender who will be one of the top power forwards in 2020 free agency.
|15
Fred VanVleet Toronto Raptors PG
| Status: Unrestricted
VanVleet became a Toronto folk hero with an incredible performance in the latter part of the Raptors' championship run. He proved that he's more than capable of being a starting point guard, and could get paid accordingly in 2020.
|16
DeMarcus Cousins Los Angeles Lakers C
| Status: Unrestricted
Questions abound about the health of Cousins, who has suffered three major injuries over the past year and a half, but some team will likely take a chance on the big man given his incredible skill set. He might not ever be the player he once was, but Cousins could still be a good NBA player if his body holds up.
|17
Serge Ibaka Toronto Raptors PF
| Status: Unrestricted
Ibaka thrived in his first season under Nick Nurse in Toronto, but next season will go a long way in determining his market value. His 3-point range and shot-blocking ability make him a unique piece for any team.
|18
Dario Saric Phoenix Suns PF
| Status: Restricted
Saric has a new home for 2018-19 in Phoenix, and his status for next summer's restricted free agency will depend on his performance. The stretch-four could draw plenty of interest.
|19
Kent Bazemore Portland Trail Blazers PG
| Status: Unrestricted
Prospective suitors will get to see how Bazemore functions on a playoff team now that he's been traded to Portland. The long wing is exactly the type of player sought after in the modern NBA.
|20
Jae Crowder Memphis Grizzlies PF
| Status: Unrestricted
A prototypical stretch-four, Crowder is a strong defender who profiles as an excellent role player.
|21
Marc Gasol Toronto Raptors C
| Status: Unrestricted
After failing to win a title with some strong Memphis teams, Gasol finally hoisted the hardware after being traded to the Raptors last season. He'll be 35 next summer, but should command a decent salary on the open market given his defense, basketball IQ and shooting ability.
|22
Jeff Teague Minnesota Timberwolves PG
| Status: Unrestricted
Teague has been above average for several seasons now, and will become one of the few established free-agent point guard options next summer.
|23
Hassan Whiteside Portland Trail Blazers C
| Status: Unrestricted
Whiteside has a chance to hit the reset button after some trying times in Miami over the past couple of seasons after getting traded to Portland. Surrounded by a new set of teammates, led by Damian Lillard, perhaps Whiteside can earn himself another large contract next summer.
|24
Evan Fournier Orlando Magic SG
| Status: Player Option
Fournier has a hefty $17 million player option, but in a weak class and on a team with little perimeter scoring, he could decide to opt out and secure a longer-term deal for himself at a slightly lower annual rate. He has averaged at least 15 points per game four years in a row and plays acceptable defense, so plenty of teams would be interested in his services.
|25
Marcus Morris New York Knicks PF
| Status: Unrestricted
Morris has turned himself into a solid rotation player, and he'll get the opportunity to have more of an offensive role with the Knicks. He's the kind of player who can slot into many different rosters and lineups, so he'll command some attention from teams next summer.
|26
Reggie Jackson Detroit Pistons PG
| Status: Unrestricted
Jackson hasn't quite lived up to his contract in Detroit, but he will be an appealing option for many teams if he's willing to return to the backup point guard role in which he thrived in Oklahoma City.
|27
Andre Iguodala Memphis Grizzlies SG
| Status: Unrestricted
We don't know where Iguodala will end up this season, but he's proven that he's still quite capable of being a valuable piece on a playoff team, even at his age. Most contending teams will take a hard look at Iggy if he hits the free-agent market next summer.
|28
D.J. Augustin Orlando Magic PG
| Status: Unrestricted
Augustin isn't the first name that comes to mind when looking for a free-agent point guard, but he's been solid in his role in Orlando. He may not be starting caliber for most teams, but he would be a valuable backup for a contender.
|29
Allen Crabbe Atlanta Hawks SG
| Status: Unrestricted
He hasn't lived up to the size of his contract, but Crabbe is a strong 3-point shooter when things are rolling. Consistency has been a problem, but a team might take a chance on him in a dry free agent market.
|30
Evan Turner Atlanta Hawks SG
| Status: Unrestricted
Another player who was overpaid in the infamous summer of 2016, Turner will get a much smaller contract in 2020 -- but that doesn't mean he's not still a valuable player. His ball-handling ability and size make him a versatile piece in any lineup.
Notable 2020 unrestricted free agents
- Paul Millsap
- Fred VanVleet
- Jae Crowder
- Montrezl Harrell
- Hassan Whiteside
- Marvin Williams
- Chandler Parsons
- Marc Gasol
- Serge Ibaka
- Danilo Gallinari
- Jeff Teague
- Derrick Favors
- Kent Bazemore
- Allen Crabbe
- Goran Dragic
Notable 2020 restricted free agents
Notable 2020-21 player options
- Gordon Hayward ($32 million)
- DeMar DeRozan ($27.8 million)
- Otto Porter Jr. ($26.6 million)
- Anthony Davis ($25.4 million)
- Andre Drummond ($25.4 million)
- Nicolas Batum ($24 million)
- Tim Hardaway Jr. ($17.7 million)
- James Johnson ($14.4 million)
- Kelly Olynyk ($12.5 million)
- Tony Snell ($11.5 million)
- Jerami Grant ($9.1 million)
- Enes Kanter ($4.9 million)
