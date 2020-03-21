2020 NBA free agency: Top 30 players in this year's class, led by Anthony Davis, Brandon Ingram, DeMar DeRozan

1 Anthony Davis Los Angeles Lakers PF

Status: Player option Davis is expected to opt out of the last year of his contract after the 2019-20 season, and reports indicate that he'll look to re-up with the Lakers on a max deal. But if we've learned one thing during recent NBA seasons, it's that a lot can change over the course of a year. Stay tuned.

2 Brandon Ingram New Orleans Pelicans SF

Status: Restricted Ingram has blossomed into an All-Star during his first year in New Orleans, and will likely command a max contract. He appears to be a big part of the Pelicans' bright future, and they'll likely match any offer for the former No. 2 overall pick.

3 DeMar DeRozan San Antonio Spurs SG

Status: Player option A potential 2020 free agent with a hefty player option, DeRozan will have two seasons in San Antonio under his belt before having to make a decision this offseason. He's a polarizing player, which makes his contract decision one of the most intriguing in the league.

4 Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics SF

Status: Player option Hayward has put together a bounce-back season, upping his potential value this offseason. It's hard to imagine he'll be confident enough to opt out of his $32 million option for 2020-21, but this is a particularly weak class so a team could come to the table with a huge offer for multiple years.

5 Danilo Gallinari Oklahoma City Thunder SF

Status: Unrestricted Gallinari has put together another excellent season, helping lead to the surprising Thunder success this season. He's likely played himself into a nice contract, and will be highly sought-after this offseason.

6 Fred VanVleet Toronto Raptors SG

Status: Unrestricted VanVleet became a Toronto folk hero with an incredible performance in the latter part of the Raptors' championship run, and carried it right through into the 2019-20 season. His numbers are up across the board, and has become essential to Toronto's success. He's due for a hefty contract.

7 Bogdan Bogdanovic Sacramento Kings SG

Status: Restricted A combo guard with a pure stroke, Bogdanovic did not sign an extension with the Kings and thus becomes a restricted free agent. Sacramento has some financial decisions to make with a lot of young players due for big contracts, so they could get priced out if other teams come calling with lucrative offers for Bogdanovic.

8 Joe Harris Brooklyn Nets SF

Status: Unrestricted Harris has developed into one of the league's top sharpshooters, a skill that always draws interest. He will command plenty of suitors in a down free agent market, so we'll see how much the Nets are willing to spend to keep Harris alongside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant next season.

9 Evan Fournier Orlando Magic SG

Status: Player Option

Fournier has a $17 million player option, but in a weak class he could decide to opt out and secure a longer-term deal for himself. He has upped his scoring average this season while hitting 40 percent of his 3-pointers, so he'll have plenty of suitors.

10 Montrezl Harrell Los Angeles Clippers PF

Status: Unrestricted Harrell has been one of the best values in the NBA for the past few seasons, and is putting up career-highs in points and rebounds. He's waited patiently for his big payday, which will come from someone else if the Clippers get out-priced.

11 Marcus Morris Los Angeles Clippers SF

Status: Unrestricted Morris got to showcase his scoring ability early in the season with the Knicks, and now gets to display his fit as a role player with the Clippers. A versatile forward who can knock down 3-pointers, Morris will be an attractive option.

12 Jerami Grant Denver Nuggets PF

Status: Player option Even with an up-and-down season with the Nuggets, Grant seems like a lock to opt out of his $9.1 million player option and test the free-agent waters. A versatile big shooting 40 percent from 3-point range is a hot commodity, so he should get plenty of suitors.

13 Andre Drummond Cleveland Cavaliers C

Status: Player option Drummond has once again put up monster numbers, but we got a sense of his open-market value when he was traded to the Cavaliers for next to nothing. At this point picking up his $25.4 million option for next season seems like a no-brainer, but he could want security with a longer-term deal, particularly in a weak free-agent class.

Status: Player option Plagued by injury the past two seasons, Porter will almost assuredly pick up his player option for 2020-21. If he's just completely done with the situation in Chicago he would fit in on plenty of teams, but won't get near the annual value of his current deal.

15 Goran Dragic Miami Heat PG

Status: Unrestricted Dragic was nearly traded to the " data-end="" data-begin="" data-canon="Dallas Mavericks" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_TEAM">Mavericks once 2019 free agency kicked off and then was moved to the Heat bench, but he has been nothing but professional for a surprising Miami team while putting up impressive numbers. He'll be 34 when free agency begins.

16 Serge Ibaka Toronto Raptors PF

Status: Unrestricted Ibaka has put up career-highs in points and 3-point percentage in his contract season with the Raptors. His range and shot-blocking ability make him a unique piece for any team.

17 Hassan Whiteside Portland Trail Blazers C

Status: Unrestricted Whiteside has put up historic numbers this season for the Blazers, but will they translate into dollars? Long viewed as an "empty stats" type of player, Whiteside might have trouble finding a suitor willing to fork over a large contract given the decreasing relevance of traditional big men in the modern game.

18 Paul Millsap Denver Nuggets PF

Status: Unrestricted Millsap has been steady during another injury-plagued season, and has improved his 3-point shooting significantly. Teams will certainly be interested, Denver included, but he won't get near the $30 million he's making this season a 35-year-old with an injury history.

19 Derrick Favors New Orleans Pelicans C

Status: Unrestricted The definition of solid on both ends of the floor, Favors can fit into pretty much any frontcourt, whether as a starter or a reserve. He might not fit the Pelicans' timeline moving forward, but would be an excellent piece for a contender at the right price.

20 DeMarcus Cousins Los Angeles Lakers C

Status: Unrestricted Questions abound about the health of Cousins, who has suffered three major injuries over the past year and a half, but some team will likely take a chance on the big man given his incredible skill set. He might not ever be the player he once was, but Cousins could still be a good asset if his body holds up.

21 Davis Bertans Washington Wizards SF

Status: Unrestricted One of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA, Bertans has significantly upped his value this season by hitting nearly four 3s per game at a 42 percent clip. The 6-10 assassin has nearly doubled his scoring average from last season, and is in line for a nice contract this offseason.

22 Marc Gasol Toronto Raptors C

Status: Unrestricted After failing to win a title with some strong Memphis teams, Gasol finally hoisted the hardware after being traded to the Raptors last season. He's missed a bulk of the 2019-20 season with injuries, and you have to wonder how much the 35-year-old has left in the tank, but his basketball IQ and defense will find him a home somewhere.

Status: Player option Hardaway's contract was once viewed as a bit of an albatross, but he's lived up to it this season in Dallas as their third scorer. It wouldn't be crazy for him to opt out of his $17.7 million contract to search for a long-term deal this offseason.

24 Jordan Clarkson Utah Jazz PG

Status: Unrestricted Clarkson continues to display his ability as one of the best bench scorers in the league, and has fit in nicely with the Jazz after coming over from Cleveland. Teams are always in search of instant offense from their reserves, so Clarkson will have some options this offseason.

25 Dario Saric Phoenix Suns PF

Status: Restricted Saric has been solid in Phoenix, his third team in four seasons, and the stretch-four could draw plenty of interest.

26 Jae Crowder Miami Heat SF

Status: Unrestricted Crowder's value skyrockets when he's making 3-pointers consistently, which he failed to do in Utah or Memphis but has been excellent at in Miami. He's an excellent veteran role player who will likely draw plenty of interest.

27 Tristan Thompson Cleveland Cavaliers C

Status: Unrestricted After looking like his career was on the downturn, Thompson's career season has him back on the free-agent radar for this offseason. He's a perfect rotation big to add to a contending team given his championship experience, and he's even knocked down a handful of 3-pointers this season.

28 Kent Bazemore Sacramento Kings SF

Status: Unrestricted Bazemore struggled in Portland but seems to have found a little bit of a groove since being traded to Sacramento. The long, veteran wing will definitely have interest, but will take a pay cut from the $17.5 million he's making this season.

29 Jeff Teague Atlanta Hawks PG

Status: Unrestricted Teague has taken on a reserve role this season with the Timberwolves and Hawks, and is one of just a handful of established point guards in this year's free-agent class.

30 Reggie Jackson Los Angeles Clippers PG