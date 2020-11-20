gettyimages-1210995349.jpg
The 2020 NBA offseason is unlike any other, as free agency will get started just two days after the draft. The madness begins Friday at 6 p.m. ET, and there might very well be names on this list of 100 free agents who remain unsigned when training camps open on Dec. 1. 

The list will be updated continually to reflect the latest reported agreements. You will notice that Bogdan Bogdanovic is listed here as an unrestricted free agent who last played for the Sacramento Kings, as that is his official status for the time being. The NBA is investigating the reported sign-and-trade that would have sent him to the Milwaukee Bucks to team up with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, according to the New York Times.

For more on free agency, here is a a primer with a blurb for every single one of these players.

Top 2020 NBA Free Agents
RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Anthony Davis (27)
PF
UFA
2
Brandon Ingram (23)
SF
RFA
3
Fred VanVleet (26)
PG
UFA
4
Gordon Hayward (30)
SF
UFA
5
Bogdan Bogdanovic (28)
SG
RFA
6
Christian Wood (25)
PF
UFA
7
Joe Harris (29)
SF
UFA
8
Danilo Gallinari (32)
PF
UFA
9
Goran Dragic (34)
PG
UFA
10
Jerami Grant (26)
PF
UFA
11
Davis Bertans (28)
PF
UFA
12
Montrezl Harrell (26)
C
UFA
13
Marcus Morris (31)
PF
UFA
14
Serge Ibaka (31)
C
UFA
15
Marc Gasol (35)
C
UFA
16
De'Anthony Melton (22)
SG
RFA
17
Paul Millsap (35)
PF
UFA
18
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (27)
SG
UFA
19
Malik Beasley (23)
SG
RFA
20
Jakob Poeltl (25)
C
RFA
21
Tristan Thompson (29)
C
UFA
22
Aron Baynes (33)
C
UFA
23
Jae Crowder (30)
PF
UFA
24
Justin Holiday (31)
SF
UFA
25
Juancho Hernangomez (25)
PF
UFA
26
Kent Bazemore (31)
SF
UFA
27
Dario Saric (26)
C
RFA
28
Derrick Favors (29)
C
UFA
29
Jordan Clarkson (28)
SG
UFA
30
Derrick Jones Jr. (23)
PF
UFA
31
Rajon Rondo (34)
PG
UFA
32
JaMychal Green (30)
PF
UFA
33
Harry Giles III (22)
C
UFA
34
Langston Galloway (28)
SG
UFA
35
Elfrid Payton (26)
PG
UFA
36
Shabazz Napier (29)
PG
UFA
37
Jeff Green (34)
C
UFA
38
Rodney Hood (28)
SF
UFA
39
Wesley Matthews (34)
SG
UFA
40
Avery Bradley (29)
PG
UFA
41
Trey Burke (28)
PG
UFA
42
Kris Dunn (26)
PG
UFA
43
Michael Carter-Williams (29)
SF
UFA
44
D.J. Augustin (33)
PG
UFA
45
Jordan McLaughlin (24)
PG
RFA
46
Jevon Carter (25)
SG
RFA
47
Shaquille Harrison (27)
SG
UFA
48
Maurice Harkless (27)
PF
UFA
49
Nerlens Noel (26)
C
UFA
50
Hassan Whiteside (31)
C
UFA
51
Jeff Teague (32)
PG
UFA
52
Mason Plumlee (30)
C
UFA
53
Dwight Howard (34)
C
UFA
54
Garrett Temple (34)
SG
UFA
55
Carmelo Anthony (36)
PF
UFA
56
Kyle Korver (39)
SG
UFA
57
E'Twaun Moore (31)
SG
UFA
58
Brad Wanamaker (31)
PG
UFA
59
Bryn Forbes (27)
SG
UFA
60
Raul Neto (28)
PG
UFA
61
Reggie Jackson (30)
PG
UFA
62
Austin Rivers (28)
SG
UFA
63
Alec Burks (29)
SG
UFA
64
Willie Cauley-Stein (27)
C
UFA
65
Alex Len (27)
C
UFA
66
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (25)
PF
UFA
67
DeMarcus Cousins (30)
C
UFA
68
Glenn Robinson III (26)
SF
UFA
69
Torrey Craig (29)
SF
RFA
70
James Ennis III (30)
SF
UFA
71
Chris Chiozza (24)
PG
RFA
72
Chris Boucher (27)
C
RFA
73
Cheick Diallo (24)
C
UFA
74
Drew Eubanks (0)
C
UFA
75
Robin Lopez (32)
C
UFA
76
Garrison Mathews (24)
SG
RFA
77
John Konchar (24)
SF
RFA
78
Josh Jackson (23)
SF
UFA
79
Noah Vonleh (25)
C
UFA
80
Kenrich Williams (25)
SF
RFA
81
Wes Iwundu (25)
SF
UFA
82
Pat Connaughton (27)
SG
UFA
83
Yogi Ferrell (27)
PG
UFA
84
Meyers Leonard (28)
C
UFA
85
Bismack Biyombo (28)
PG
UFA
86
Markieff Morris (31)
PF
UFA
87
Anthony Tolliver (35)
C
UFA
88
Gerald Green (34)
SG
UFA
89
C.J. Miles (33)
SF
UFA
90
Jordan McRae (29)
SG
UFA
91
Tyler Johnson (28)
SG
UFA
92
Denzel Valentine (27)
SF
RFA
93
Sterling Brown (25)
SG
RFA
94
Bobby Portis (25)
C
UFA
95
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (27)
PF
UFA
96
Jared Dudley (35)
PF
UFA
97
Isaiah Thomas (31)
PG
UFA
98
Damyean Dotson (26)
SG
UFA
99
Dwayne Bacon (25)
SG
UFA
100
Wenyen Gabriel (23)
PF
RFA