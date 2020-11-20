The 2020 NBA offseason is unlike any other, as free agency will get started just two days after the draft. The madness begins Friday at 6 p.m. ET, and there might very well be names on this list of 100 free agents who remain unsigned when training camps open on Dec. 1.
The list will be updated continually to reflect the latest reported agreements. You will notice that Bogdan Bogdanovic is listed here as an unrestricted free agent who last played for the Sacramento Kings, as that is his official status for the time being. The NBA is investigating the reported sign-and-trade that would have sent him to the Milwaukee Bucks to team up with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, according to the New York Times.
For more on free agency, here is a a primer with a blurb for every single one of these players.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Anthony Davis (27)
|PF
|UFA
|2
Brandon Ingram (23)
|SF
|RFA
|3
Fred VanVleet (26)
|PG
|UFA
|4
Gordon Hayward (30)
|SF
|UFA
|5
Bogdan Bogdanovic (28)
|SG
|RFA
|6
Christian Wood (25)
|PF
|UFA
|7
Joe Harris (29)
|SF
|UFA
|8
Danilo Gallinari (32)
|PF
|UFA
|9
Goran Dragic (34)
|PG
|UFA
|10
Jerami Grant (26)
|PF
|UFA
|11
Davis Bertans (28)
|PF
|UFA
|12
Montrezl Harrell (26)
|C
|UFA
|13
Marcus Morris (31)
|PF
|UFA
|14
Serge Ibaka (31)
|C
|UFA
|15
Marc Gasol (35)
|C
|UFA
|16
De'Anthony Melton (22)
|SG
|RFA
|17
Paul Millsap (35)
|PF
|UFA
|18
|SG
|UFA
|19
Malik Beasley (23)
|SG
|RFA
|20
Jakob Poeltl (25)
|C
|RFA
|21
Tristan Thompson (29)
|C
|UFA
|22
Aron Baynes (33)
|C
|UFA
|23
Jae Crowder (30)
|PF
|UFA
|24
Justin Holiday (31)
|SF
|UFA
|25
Juancho Hernangomez (25)
|PF
|UFA
|26
Kent Bazemore (31)
|SF
|UFA
|27
Dario Saric (26)
|C
|RFA
|28
Derrick Favors (29)
|C
|UFA
|29
Jordan Clarkson (28)
|SG
|UFA
|30
Derrick Jones Jr. (23)
|PF
|UFA
|31
Rajon Rondo (34)
|PG
|UFA
|32
JaMychal Green (30)
|PF
|UFA
|33
Harry Giles III (22)
|C
|UFA
|34
Langston Galloway (28)
|SG
|UFA
|35
Elfrid Payton (26)
|PG
|UFA
|36
Shabazz Napier (29)
|PG
|UFA
|37
Jeff Green (34)
|C
|UFA
|38
Rodney Hood (28)
|SF
|UFA
|39
Wesley Matthews (34)
|SG
|UFA
|40
Avery Bradley (29)
|PG
|UFA
|41
Trey Burke (28)
|PG
|UFA
|42
Kris Dunn (26)
|PG
|UFA
|43
|SF
|UFA
|44
D.J. Augustin (33)
|PG
|UFA
|45
Jordan McLaughlin (24)
|PG
|RFA
|46
Jevon Carter (25)
|SG
|RFA
|47
Shaquille Harrison (27)
|SG
|UFA
|48
Maurice Harkless (27)
|PF
|UFA
|49
Nerlens Noel (26)
|C
|UFA
|50
Hassan Whiteside (31)
|C
|UFA
|51
Jeff Teague (32)
|PG
|UFA
|52
Mason Plumlee (30)
|C
|UFA
|53
Dwight Howard (34)
|C
|UFA
|54
Garrett Temple (34)
|SG
|UFA
|55
Carmelo Anthony (36)
|PF
|UFA
|56
Kyle Korver (39)
|SG
|UFA
|57
E'Twaun Moore (31)
|SG
|UFA
|58
Brad Wanamaker (31)
|PG
|UFA
|59
Bryn Forbes (27)
|SG
|UFA
|60
Raul Neto (28)
|PG
|UFA
|61
Reggie Jackson (30)
|PG
|UFA
|62
Austin Rivers (28)
|SG
|UFA
|63
Alec Burks (29)
|SG
|UFA
|64
Willie Cauley-Stein (27)
|C
|UFA
|65
Alex Len (27)
|C
|UFA
|66
|PF
|UFA
|67
DeMarcus Cousins (30)
|C
|UFA
|68
Glenn Robinson III (26)
|SF
|UFA
|69
Torrey Craig (29)
|SF
|RFA
|70
James Ennis III (30)
|SF
|UFA
|71
Chris Chiozza (24)
|PG
|RFA
|72
Chris Boucher (27)
|C
|RFA
|73
Cheick Diallo (24)
|C
|UFA
|74
Drew Eubanks (0)
|C
|UFA
|75
Robin Lopez (32)
|C
|UFA
|76
Garrison Mathews (24)
|SG
|RFA
|77
John Konchar (24)
|SF
|RFA
|78
Josh Jackson (23)
|SF
|UFA
|79
Noah Vonleh (25)
|C
|UFA
|80
Kenrich Williams (25)
|SF
|RFA
|81
Wes Iwundu (25)
|SF
|UFA
|82
Pat Connaughton (27)
|SG
|UFA
|83
Yogi Ferrell (27)
|PG
|UFA
|84
Meyers Leonard (28)
|C
|UFA
|85
Bismack Biyombo (28)
|PG
|UFA
|86
Markieff Morris (31)
|PF
|UFA
|87
Anthony Tolliver (35)
|C
|UFA
|88
Gerald Green (34)
|SG
|UFA
|89
C.J. Miles (33)
|SF
|UFA
|90
Jordan McRae (29)
|SG
|UFA
|91
Tyler Johnson (28)
|SG
|UFA
|92
Denzel Valentine (27)
|SF
|RFA
|93
Sterling Brown (25)
|SG
|RFA
|94
Bobby Portis (25)
|C
|UFA
|95
|PF
|UFA
|96
Jared Dudley (35)
|PF
|UFA
|97
Isaiah Thomas (31)
|PG
|UFA
|98
Damyean Dotson (26)
|SG
|UFA
|99
Dwayne Bacon (25)
|SG
|UFA
|100
Wenyen Gabriel (23)
|PF
|RFA