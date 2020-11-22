The condensed 2020 NBA offseason is under way, and many of the top free agents are off the board, including the Charlotte-bound Gordon Hayward and returning Raptor Fred VanVleet, both of whom reached agreements on Saturday. There are still plenty of players on the market, though, and there might very well be names on this list of 100 free agents who remain unsigned when training camps open on Dec. 1.

The list will be updated continually to reflect the latest reported agreements. Now that the Hornets have spent their money, the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks are the only teams that still have significant cap space available.

For more on free agency, here is a primer with a blurb for every single one of these players.