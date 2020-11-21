The 2020 NBA offseason is unlike any other, as free agency will get started just two days after the draft. The madness is under way, and there might very well be names on this list of 100 free agents who remain unsigned when training camps open on Dec. 1.

The list will be updated continually to reflect the latest reported agreements. You will notice that Bogdan Bogdanovic is listed here as an unrestricted free agent who last played for the Sacramento Kings, as that is his official status for the time being. The NBA is investigating the reported sign-and-trade that would have sent him to the Milwaukee Bucks to team up with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, according to the New York Times.

