The 2020 NBA offseason is unlike any other, as free agency will get started just two days after the draft. The madness is under way, and there might very well be names on this list of 100 free agents who remain unsigned when training camps open on Dec. 1.
The list will be updated continually to reflect the latest reported agreements. You will notice that Bogdan Bogdanovic is listed here as an unrestricted free agent who last played for the Sacramento Kings, as that is his official status for the time being. The NBA is investigating the reported sign-and-trade that would have sent him to the Milwaukee Bucks to team up with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, according to the New York Times.
For more on free agency, here is a a primer with a blurb for every single one of these players.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Anthony Davis (27)
|PF
|UFA
|2
Brandon Ingram (23)
|SF
|RFA
|3
Fred VanVleet (26)
|PG
|UFA
|4
Gordon Hayward (30)
|SF
|UFA
|5
Bogdan Bogdanovic (28)
|SG
|RFA
|6
Christian Wood (25)
|PF
|UFA
|7
Joe Harris (29)
|SF
|UFA
|8
Danilo Gallinari (32)
|PF
|Agreed to 3-year, $61.5M deal
|9
Goran Dragic (34)
|PG
|Agreed to 2-year, $37.4M deal
|10
Jerami Grant (26)
|PF
|UFA
|11
Davis Bertans (28)
|PF
|UFA
|12
Montrezl Harrell (26)
|C
|UFA
|13
Marcus Morris (31)
|PF
|UFA
|14
Serge Ibaka (31)
|C
|UFA
|15
Marc Gasol (35)
|C
|UFA
|16
|SG
|UFA
|17
De'Anthony Melton (22)
|SG
|RFA
|18
Paul Millsap (35)
|PF
|UFA
|19
Malik Beasley (23)
|SG
|Agreed to 4-year, $60M deal
|20
Jakob Poeltl (25)
|C
|RFA
|21
Aron Baynes (33)
|C
|UFA
|22
Tristan Thompson (29)
|C
|UFA
|23
Jae Crowder (30)
|PF
|UFA
|24
Justin Holiday (31)
|SF
|UFA
|25
Derrick Favors (29)
|C
|Agreed to a three-year, $27 million deal
|26
Juancho Hernangomez (25)
|PF
|UFA
|27
Kent Bazemore (31)
|SF
|UFA
|28
Dario Saric (26)
|C
|RFA
|29
Jordan Clarkson (28)
|SG
|UFA
|30
Derrick Jones Jr. (23)
|PF
|UFA
|31
Wesley Matthews (34)
|SG
|Agreed to 1-year, $3.6M deal
|32
Rajon Rondo (34)
|PG
|UFA
|33
JaMychal Green (30)
|PF
|UFA
|34
Rodney Hood (28)
|SF
|Agreed to 2-year, $21M deal
|35
Maurice Harkless (27)
|PF
|UFA
|36
Harry Giles III (22)
|C
|UFA
|37
Langston Galloway (28)
|SG
|UFA
|38
Elfrid Payton (26)
|PG
|UFA
|39
Shabazz Napier (29)
|PG
|UFA
|40
Jeff Green (34)
|C
|UFA
|41
D.J. Augustin (33)
|PG
|UFA
|42
Avery Bradley (29)
|PG
|UFA
|43
Trey Burke (28)
|PG
|UFA
|44
Kris Dunn (26)
|PG
|UFA
|45
|SF
|UFA
|46
Jordan McLaughlin (24)
|PG
|RFA
|47
Jevon Carter (25)
|SG
|RFA
|48
Shaquille Harrison (27)
|SG
|UFA
|49
Nerlens Noel (26)
|C
|UFA
|50
Hassan Whiteside (31)
|C
|UFA
|51
Jeff Teague (32)
|PG
|UFA
|52
Mason Plumlee (30)
|C
|Agreed to a 3-year, $25 million deal
|53
Dwight Howard (34)
|C
|Agreed to 1-year, $2.6M deal
|54
Garrett Temple (34)
|SG
|UFA
|55
Carmelo Anthony (36)
|PF
|UFA
|56
Kyle Korver (39)
|SG
|UFA
|57
E'Twaun Moore (31)
|SG
|UFA
|58
Brad Wanamaker (31)
|PG
|UFA
|59
Bryn Forbes (27)
|SG
|UFA
|60
Raul Neto (28)
|PG
|UFA
|61
Reggie Jackson (30)
|PG
|UFA
|62
Austin Rivers (28)
|SG
|UFA
|63
Alec Burks (29)
|SG
|UFA
|64
Willie Cauley-Stein (27)
|C
|UFA
|65
Markieff Morris (31)
|PF
|UFA
|66
Alex Len (27)
|C
|UFA
|67
|PF
|UFA
|68
DeMarcus Cousins (30)
|C
|UFA
|69
Glenn Robinson III (26)
|SF
|UFA
|70
Torrey Craig (29)
|SF
|RFA
|71
James Ennis III (30)
|SF
|UFA
|72
Chris Chiozza (25)
|PG
|RFA
|73
Chris Boucher (27)
|C
|RFA
|74
Cheick Diallo (24)
|C
|UFA
|75
Drew Eubanks (0)
|C
|Agreed to 3-year, $5.29M deal
|76
Robin Lopez (32)
|C
|UFA
|77
Garrison Mathews (24)
|SG
|RFA
|78
John Konchar (24)
|SF
|RFA
|79
Josh Jackson (23)
|SF
|UFA
|80
Noah Vonleh (25)
|C
|UFA
|81
Kenrich Williams (25)
|SF
|RFA
|82
Wes Iwundu (25)
|SF
|UFA
|83
Pat Connaughton (27)
|SG
|UFA
|84
Bobby Portis (25)
|C
|UFA
|85
Yogi Ferrell (27)
|PG
|UFA
|86
Meyers Leonard (28)
|C
|Agreed to 2-year, $20M deal
|87
Bismack Biyombo (28)
|PG
|UFA
|88
Anthony Tolliver (35)
|C
|UFA
|89
Gerald Green (34)
|SG
|UFA
|90
C.J. Miles (33)
|SF
|UFA
|91
Jordan McRae (29)
|SG
|UFA
|92
Tyler Johnson (28)
|SG
|UFA
|93
Denzel Valentine (27)
|SF
|RFA
|94
Sterling Brown (25)
|SG
|RFA
|95
|PF
|UFA
|96
Jared Dudley (35)
|PF
|UFA
|97
Isaiah Thomas (31)
|PG
|UFA
|98
Damyean Dotson (26)
|SG
|UFA
|99
Dwayne Bacon (25)
|SG
|Agreed to 2-year deal
|100
Wenyen Gabriel (23)
|PF
|RFA