The condensed 2020 NBA offseason is under way, and many of the top free agents are off the board, including the Charlotte-bound Gordon Hayward and returning Raptor Fred VanVleet, both of whom reached agreements on Saturday. Two more big names found new homes on Sunday, when Marc Gasol signed with the Lakers, and Aron Baynes joined the Raptors to replace him. 

While most of the stars have signed at this point, there are still plenty of players available, and there might very well be names on this list of 100 free agents who remain unsigned when training camps open on Dec. 1. 

The list will be updated continually to reflect the latest reported agreements. 

Top 2020 NBA Free Agents
RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Anthony Davis (27)
PF
UFA
2
Brandon Ingram (23)
SF
RFA
3
Fred VanVleet (26)
PGAgreed to 4-year, $85M deal
4
Gordon Hayward (30)
SFAgreed to 4-year, $120M deal
5
Bogdan Bogdanovic (28)
SG
Agreed to 4-year, $72M offer sheet from Hawks. Kings have opportunity to match
6
Christian Wood (25)
PFAgreed to 3-year, $41M deal
7
Joe Harris (29)
SFAgreed to 4-year, $75M deal
8
Danilo Gallinari (32)
PFAgreed to 3-year, $61.5M deal
9
Goran Dragic (34)
PGAgreed to 2-year, $37.4M deal
10
Jerami Grant (26)
PFAgreed to 3-year, $60M deal
11
Davis Bertans (28)
PFAgreed to 5-year, $80M deal
12
Montrezl Harrell (26)
CAgreed to 2-year, $19M deal
13
Marcus Morris (31)
PFAgreed to 4-year, $64M deal
14
Serge Ibaka (31)
CAgreed to 2-year, $19M deal
15
Marc Gasol (35)
CAgreed to a 2-year deal
16
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (27)
SGAgreed to 3-year, $40M deal
17
De'Anthony Melton (22)
SGAgreed to 4-year, $35M deal
18
Paul Millsap (35)
PFAgreed to 1-year, $10M-plus deal
19
Malik Beasley (23)
SGAgreed to 4-year, $60M deal
20
Jakob Poeltl (25)
CAgreed to 3-year, $27M deal
21
Aron Baynes (33)
CAgreed to a 2-year, $14.3M deal
22
Tristan Thompson (29)
CAgreed to 2-year, $19M deal
23
Jae Crowder (30)
PFAgreed to 3-year, $30M deal
24
Justin Holiday (31)
SFAgreed to 3-year, $18.1M deal
25
Derrick Favors (29)
CAgreed to 3-year, $27M deal
26
Juancho Hernangomez (25)
PFAgreed to 3-year, $21M deal
27
Kent Bazemore (31)
SFAgreed to 1-year, $2.3M deal
28
Dario Saric (26)
C
RFA
29
Jordan Clarkson (28)
SGAgreed to 4-year, $52M deal
30
Derrick Jones Jr. (23)
PFAgreed to 2-year, $19M deal
31
Wesley Matthews (34)
SGAgreed to 1-year, $3.6M deal
32
Rajon Rondo (34)
PGAgreed to 2-year, $15M deal
33
JaMychal Green (30)
PFAgreed to 2-year, $15M deal
34
Rodney Hood (28)
SFAgreed to 2-year, $21M deal
35
Maurice Harkless (27)
PFAgreed to 1-year, $3.6M deal
36
Harry Giles III (22)
CAgreed to 1-year deal
37
Langston Galloway (28)
SG
UFA
38
Elfrid Payton (26)
PGAgreed to 1-year, $5M deal
39
Shabazz Napier (29)
PG
UFA
40
Jeff Green (34)
CAgreed to deal
41
D.J. Augustin (33)
PGAgreed to 3-year, $21M deal
42
Avery Bradley (29)
PGAgreed to 2-year, $11.6M deal
43
Trey Burke (28)
PGAgreed to 3-year deal
44
Kris Dunn (26)
PGAgreed to 2-year, $10M deal
45
Michael Carter-Williams (29)
SFAgreed to 2-year deal
46
Jordan McLaughlin (24)
PG
RFA
47
Jevon Carter (25)
SGAgreed to 3-year, 11.5M deal
48
Shaquille Harrison (27)
SG
UFA
49
Nerlens Noel (26)
CAgreed to 1-year deal
50
Hassan Whiteside (31)
C
UFA
51
Jeff Teague (32)
PGAgreed to 1-year deal
52
Mason Plumlee (30)
CAgreed to 3-year, $25M deal
53
Dwight Howard (34)
CAgreed to 1-year, $2.6M deal
54
Garrett Temple (34)
SGAgreed to 1-year, $5M deal
55
Carmelo Anthony (36)
PFAgreed to new deal
56
Kyle Korver (39)
SG
UFA
57
E'Twaun Moore (31)
SGAgreed to 1-year, $2.4 million deal
58
Brad Wanamaker (31)
PGAgreed to 1-year, $2.25M deal
59
Bryn Forbes (27)
SGAgreed to 2-year deal
60
Raul Neto (28)
PGAgreed to 1-year, $1.8M deal
61
Reggie Jackson (30)
PG
UFA
62
Austin Rivers (28)
SGAgreed to 1-year deal
63
Alec Burks (29)
SGAgreed to 1-year, $6M deal
64
Willie Cauley-Stein (27)
CAgreed to 2-year, $8.2 million deal
65
Markieff Morris (31)
PF
UFA
66
Alex Len (27)
C
UFA
67
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (25)
PF
UFA
68
DeMarcus Cousins (30)
C
UFA
69
Glenn Robinson III (26)
SF
UFA
70
Torrey Craig (29)
SFAgreed to deal
71
James Ennis III (30)
SFAgreed to one-year deal
72
Chris Chiozza (25)
PG
RFA
73
Chris Boucher (27)
C
RFA
74
Cheick Diallo (24)
C
UFA
75
Drew Eubanks (0)
CAgreed to 3-year, $5.29M deal
76
Robin Lopez (32)
CAgreed to one-year deal
77
Garrison Mathews (24)
SGAgreed to qualifying offer to remain a two-way player
78
John Konchar (24)
SFAgreed to 4-year, $9M deal
79
Josh Jackson (23)
SFAgreed to deal
80
Noah Vonleh (25)
C
UFA
81
Kenrich Williams (25)
SFAgreed to new deal
82
Wes Iwundu (25)
SFAgreed to 2-year deal
83
Pat Connaughton (27)
SGAgreed to 3-year, $16M deal
84
Bobby Portis (25)
CAgreed to 2-year, $7.5M deal
85
Yogi Ferrell (27)
PG
UFA
86
Meyers Leonard (28)
CAgreed to 2-year, $20M deal
87
Bismack Biyombo (28)
PGAgreed to new deal
88
Anthony Tolliver (35)
C
UFA
89
Gerald Green (34)
SG
UFA
90
C.J. Miles (33)
SF
UFA
91
Jordan McRae (29)
SG
UFA
92
Tyler Johnson (28)
SG
UFA
93
Denzel Valentine (27)
SFSigned a 1-year, $4.7M deal
94
Sterling Brown (25)
SGAgreed to a 1-year deal
95
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (27)
PF
UFA
96
Jared Dudley (35)
PF
UFA
97
Isaiah Thomas (31)
PG
UFA
98
Damyean Dotson (26)
SG
UFA
99
Dwayne Bacon (25)
SGAgreed to 2-year deal
100
Wenyen Gabriel (23)
PF
RFA