The condensed 2020 NBA offseason is under way, and many of the top free agents are off the board, including the Charlotte-bound Gordon Hayward and returning Raptor Fred VanVleet, both of whom reached agreements on Saturday. Two more big names found new homes on Sunday, when Marc Gasol signed with the Lakers, and Aron Baynes joined the Raptors to replace him.
While most of the stars have signed at this point, there are still plenty of players available, and there might very well be names on this list of 100 free agents who remain unsigned when training camps open on Dec. 1.
The list will be updated continually to reflect the latest reported agreements.
For more on free agency, here is a primer with a blurb for every single one of these players.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Anthony Davis (27)
|PF
|UFA
|2
Brandon Ingram (23)
|SF
|RFA
|3
Fred VanVleet (26)
|PG
|Agreed to 4-year, $85M deal
|4
Gordon Hayward (30)
|SF
|Agreed to 4-year, $120M deal
|5
Bogdan Bogdanovic (28)
|SG
|Agreed to 4-year, $72M offer sheet from Hawks. Kings have opportunity to match
|6
Christian Wood (25)
|PF
|Agreed to 3-year, $41M deal
|7
Joe Harris (29)
|SF
|Agreed to 4-year, $75M deal
|8
Danilo Gallinari (32)
|PF
|Agreed to 3-year, $61.5M deal
|9
Goran Dragic (34)
|PG
|Agreed to 2-year, $37.4M deal
|10
Jerami Grant (26)
|PF
|Agreed to 3-year, $60M deal
|11
Davis Bertans (28)
|PF
|Agreed to 5-year, $80M deal
|12
Montrezl Harrell (26)
|C
|Agreed to 2-year, $19M deal
|13
Marcus Morris (31)
|PF
|Agreed to 4-year, $64M deal
|14
Serge Ibaka (31)
|C
|Agreed to 2-year, $19M deal
|15
Marc Gasol (35)
|C
|Agreed to a 2-year deal
|16
|SG
|Agreed to 3-year, $40M deal
|17
De'Anthony Melton (22)
|SG
|Agreed to 4-year, $35M deal
|18
Paul Millsap (35)
|PF
|Agreed to 1-year, $10M-plus deal
|19
Malik Beasley (23)
|SG
|Agreed to 4-year, $60M deal
|20
Jakob Poeltl (25)
|C
|Agreed to 3-year, $27M deal
|21
Aron Baynes (33)
|C
|Agreed to a 2-year, $14.3M deal
|22
Tristan Thompson (29)
|C
|Agreed to 2-year, $19M deal
|23
Jae Crowder (30)
|PF
|Agreed to 3-year, $30M deal
|24
Justin Holiday (31)
|SF
|Agreed to 3-year, $18.1M deal
|25
Derrick Favors (29)
|C
|Agreed to 3-year, $27M deal
|26
Juancho Hernangomez (25)
|PF
|Agreed to 3-year, $21M deal
|27
Kent Bazemore (31)
|SF
|Agreed to 1-year, $2.3M deal
|28
Dario Saric (26)
|C
|RFA
|29
Jordan Clarkson (28)
|SG
|Agreed to 4-year, $52M deal
|30
Derrick Jones Jr. (23)
|PF
|Agreed to 2-year, $19M deal
|31
Wesley Matthews (34)
|SG
|Agreed to 1-year, $3.6M deal
|32
Rajon Rondo (34)
|PG
|Agreed to 2-year, $15M deal
|33
JaMychal Green (30)
|PF
|Agreed to 2-year, $15M deal
|34
Rodney Hood (28)
|SF
|Agreed to 2-year, $21M deal
|35
Maurice Harkless (27)
|PF
|Agreed to 1-year, $3.6M deal
|36
Harry Giles III (22)
|C
|Agreed to 1-year deal
|37
Langston Galloway (28)
|SG
|UFA
|38
Elfrid Payton (26)
|PG
|Agreed to 1-year, $5M deal
|39
Shabazz Napier (29)
|PG
|UFA
|40
Jeff Green (34)
|C
|Agreed to deal
|41
D.J. Augustin (33)
|PG
|Agreed to 3-year, $21M deal
|42
Avery Bradley (29)
|PG
|Agreed to 2-year, $11.6M deal
|43
Trey Burke (28)
|PG
|Agreed to 3-year deal
|44
Kris Dunn (26)
|PG
|Agreed to 2-year, $10M deal
|45
|SF
|Agreed to 2-year deal
|46
Jordan McLaughlin (24)
|PG
|RFA
|47
Jevon Carter (25)
|SG
|Agreed to 3-year, 11.5M deal
|48
Shaquille Harrison (27)
|SG
|UFA
|49
Nerlens Noel (26)
|C
|Agreed to 1-year deal
|50
Hassan Whiteside (31)
|C
|UFA
|51
Jeff Teague (32)
|PG
|Agreed to 1-year deal
|52
Mason Plumlee (30)
|C
|Agreed to 3-year, $25M deal
|53
Dwight Howard (34)
|C
|Agreed to 1-year, $2.6M deal
|54
Garrett Temple (34)
|SG
|Agreed to 1-year, $5M deal
|55
Carmelo Anthony (36)
|PF
|Agreed to new deal
|56
Kyle Korver (39)
|SG
|UFA
|57
E'Twaun Moore (31)
|SG
|Agreed to 1-year, $2.4 million deal
|58
Brad Wanamaker (31)
|PG
|Agreed to 1-year, $2.25M deal
|59
Bryn Forbes (27)
|SG
|Agreed to 2-year deal
|60
Raul Neto (28)
|PG
|Agreed to 1-year, $1.8M deal
|61
Reggie Jackson (30)
|PG
|UFA
|62
Austin Rivers (28)
|SG
|Agreed to 1-year deal
|63
Alec Burks (29)
|SG
|Agreed to 1-year, $6M deal
|64
Willie Cauley-Stein (27)
|C
|Agreed to 2-year, $8.2 million deal
|65
Markieff Morris (31)
|PF
|UFA
|66
Alex Len (27)
|C
|UFA
|67
|PF
|UFA
|68
DeMarcus Cousins (30)
|C
|UFA
|69
Glenn Robinson III (26)
|SF
|UFA
|70
Torrey Craig (29)
|SF
|Agreed to deal
|71
James Ennis III (30)
|SF
|Agreed to one-year deal
|72
Chris Chiozza (25)
|PG
|RFA
|73
Chris Boucher (27)
|C
|RFA
|74
Cheick Diallo (24)
|C
|UFA
|75
Drew Eubanks (0)
|C
|Agreed to 3-year, $5.29M deal
|76
Robin Lopez (32)
|C
|Agreed to one-year deal
|77
Garrison Mathews (24)
|SG
|Agreed to qualifying offer to remain a two-way player
|78
John Konchar (24)
|SF
|Agreed to 4-year, $9M deal
|79
Josh Jackson (23)
|SF
|Agreed to deal
|80
Noah Vonleh (25)
|C
|UFA
|81
Kenrich Williams (25)
|SF
|Agreed to new deal
|82
Wes Iwundu (25)
|SF
|Agreed to 2-year deal
|83
Pat Connaughton (27)
|SG
|Agreed to 3-year, $16M deal
|84
Bobby Portis (25)
|C
|Agreed to 2-year, $7.5M deal
|85
Yogi Ferrell (27)
|PG
|UFA
|86
Meyers Leonard (28)
|C
|Agreed to 2-year, $20M deal
|87
Bismack Biyombo (28)
|PG
|Agreed to new deal
|88
Anthony Tolliver (35)
|C
|UFA
|89
Gerald Green (34)
|SG
|UFA
|90
C.J. Miles (33)
|SF
|UFA
|91
Jordan McRae (29)
|SG
|UFA
|92
Tyler Johnson (28)
|SG
|UFA
|93
Denzel Valentine (27)
|SF
|Signed a 1-year, $4.7M deal
|94
Sterling Brown (25)
|SG
|Agreed to a 1-year deal
|95
|PF
|UFA
|96
Jared Dudley (35)
|PF
|UFA
|97
Isaiah Thomas (31)
|PG
|UFA
|98
Damyean Dotson (26)
|SG
|UFA
|99
Dwayne Bacon (25)
|SG
|Agreed to 2-year deal
|100
Wenyen Gabriel (23)
|PF
|RFA