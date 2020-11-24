The condensed 2020 NBA offseason is under way, and many of the top free agents are off the board, including the Charlotte-bound Gordon Hayward and returning Raptor Fred VanVleet, both of whom reached agreements on Saturday. Two more big names found new homes on Sunday, when Marc Gasol signed with the Lakers, and Aron Baynes joined the Raptors to replace him. Also, Brandon Ingram re-signed with the Pelicans Tuesday as one of the biggest names is officially off the list of available free agents.

While most of the stars have signed at this point, there are still plenty of players available, and there might very well be names on this list of 100 free agents who remain unsigned when training camps open on Dec. 1.

The list will be updated continually to reflect the latest reported agreements.

For more on free agency, here is a primer with a blurb for every single one of these players.