The 2020 NBA offseason is unlike any other, as free agency will get started just two days after the draft. The madness is under way, and there might very well be names on this list of 100 free agents who remain unsigned when training camps open on Dec. 1. 

The list will be updated continually to reflect the latest reported agreements. You will notice that Bogdan Bogdanovic is listed here as an unrestricted free agent who last played for the Sacramento Kings, as that is his official status for the time being. The NBA is investigating the reported sign-and-trade that would have sent him to the Milwaukee Bucks to team up with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, according to the New York Times.

For more on free agency, here is a a primer with a blurb for every single one of these players.

Top 2020 NBA Free Agents
RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Anthony Davis (27)
PF
UFA
2
Brandon Ingram (23)
SF
RFA
3
Fred VanVleet (26)
PGAgreed to a 4-year, $85M deal
4
Gordon Hayward (30)
SF
UFA
5
Bogdan Bogdanovic (28)
SG
RFA
6
Christian Wood (25)
PFAgreed to 3-year, $41M deal
7
Joe Harris (29)
SFAgreed to 4-year, $75M deal
8
Danilo Gallinari (32)
PFAgreed to 3-year, $61.5M deal
9
Goran Dragic (34)
PGAgreed to 2-year, $37.4M deal
10
Jerami Grant (26)
PFAgreed to 3-year, $60M deal
11
Davis Bertans (28)
PFAgreed to 5-year, $80M deal
12
Montrezl Harrell (26)
CAgreed to 2-year, $19M deal
13
Marcus Morris (31)
PFAgreed to 4-year, $64M deal
14
Serge Ibaka (31)
C
UFA
15
Marc Gasol (35)
C
UFA
16
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (27)
SG
UFA
17
De'Anthony Melton (22)
SGAgreed to 4-year, $35M deal
18
Paul Millsap (35)
PF
UFA
19
Malik Beasley (23)
SGAgreed to 4-year, $60M deal
20
Jakob Poeltl (25)
CAgreed to 3-year, $27M deal
21
Aron Baynes (33)
C
UFA
22
Tristan Thompson (29)
C
UFA
23
Jae Crowder (30)
PF
UFA
24
Justin Holiday (31)
SFAgreed to a 3-year, $18.1M deal
25
Derrick Favors (29)
CAgreed to a 3-year, $27M deal
26
Juancho Hernangomez (25)
PF
UFA
27
Kent Bazemore (31)
SF
UFA
28
Dario Saric (26)
C
RFA
29
Jordan Clarkson (28)
SG
UFA
30
Derrick Jones Jr. (23)
PFAgreed to 2-year, $19M deal
31
Wesley Matthews (34)
SGAgreed to 1-year, $3.6M deal
32
Rajon Rondo (34)
PG
UFA
33
JaMychal Green (30)
PFAgreed to 2-year, $15M deal
34
Rodney Hood (28)
SFAgreed to 2-year, $21M deal
35
Maurice Harkless (27)
PFAgreed to 1-year, $3.6M deal
36
Harry Giles III (22)
C
UFA
37
Langston Galloway (28)
SG
UFA
38
Elfrid Payton (26)
PG
UFA
39
Shabazz Napier (29)
PG
UFA
40
Jeff Green (34)
C
UFA
41
D.J. Augustin (33)
PGAgreed to 3-year, $21M deal
42
Avery Bradley (29)
PG
UFA
43
Trey Burke (28)
PGAgreed to 3-year deal
44
Kris Dunn (26)
PGAgreed to 2-year, $10M deal
45
Michael Carter-Williams (29)
SFAgreed to a deal
46
Jordan McLaughlin (24)
PG
RFA
47
Jevon Carter (25)
SG
RFA
48
Shaquille Harrison (27)
SG
UFA
49
Nerlens Noel (26)
C
UFA
50
Hassan Whiteside (31)
C
UFA
51
Jeff Teague (32)
PG
UFA
52
Mason Plumlee (30)
CAgreed to a 3-year, $25M deal
53
Dwight Howard (34)
CAgreed to 1-year, $2.6M deal
54
Garrett Temple (34)
SGAgreed to 1-year, $5M deal
55
Carmelo Anthony (36)
PF
UFA
56
Kyle Korver (39)
SG
UFA
57
E'Twaun Moore (31)
SG
UFA
58
Brad Wanamaker (31)
PG
UFA
59
Bryn Forbes (27)
SG
UFA
60
Raul Neto (28)
PGAgreed to a 1-year, $1.8M deal
61
Reggie Jackson (30)
PG
UFA
62
Austin Rivers (28)
SG
UFA
63
Alec Burks (29)
SGAgreed to 1-year, $6M deal
64
Willie Cauley-Stein (27)
C
UFA
65
Markieff Morris (31)
PF
UFA
66
Alex Len (27)
C
UFA
67
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (25)
PF
UFA
68
DeMarcus Cousins (30)
C
UFA
69
Glenn Robinson III (26)
SF
UFA
70
Torrey Craig (29)
SF
RFA
71
James Ennis III (30)
SFAgreed to one-year deal
72
Chris Chiozza (25)
PG
RFA
73
Chris Boucher (27)
C
RFA
74
Cheick Diallo (24)
C
UFA
75
Drew Eubanks (0)
CAgreed to 3-year, $5.29M deal
76
Robin Lopez (32)
CAgreed to one-year deal
77
Garrison Mathews (24)
SG
RFA
78
John Konchar (24)
SF
RFA
79
Josh Jackson (23)
SFAgreed to a deal
80
Noah Vonleh (25)
C
UFA
81
Kenrich Williams (25)
SF
RFA
82
Wes Iwundu (25)
SF
UFA
83
Pat Connaughton (27)
SGAgreed to a 2-year, $8.3 million deal
84
Bobby Portis (25)
CAgreed to a 2-year deal
85
Yogi Ferrell (27)
PG
UFA
86
Meyers Leonard (28)
CAgreed to 2-year, $20M deal
87
Bismack Biyombo (28)
PG
UFA
88
Anthony Tolliver (35)
C
UFA
89
Gerald Green (34)
SG
UFA
90
C.J. Miles (33)
SF
UFA
91
Jordan McRae (29)
SG
UFA
92
Tyler Johnson (28)
SG
UFA
93
Denzel Valentine (27)
SFSigned a one-year, $4.7M deal
94
Sterling Brown (25)
SG
RFA
95
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (27)
PF
UFA
96
Jared Dudley (35)
PF
UFA
97
Isaiah Thomas (31)
PG
UFA
98
Damyean Dotson (26)
SG
UFA
99
Dwayne Bacon (25)
SGAgreed to 2-year deal
100
Wenyen Gabriel (23)
PF
RFA