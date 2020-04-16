2020 NBA HORSE Challenge odds, picks: Predictions from expert who's up over $2,000
Mike Barner has returned over $2,000 on his NBA spread picks in 2019-20.
The 2020 NBA HORSE Challenge concludes on Thursday evening at 9 p.m. ET. After event favorites Trae Young and Chris Paul were ousted in the quarterfinals on Sunday, the semifinal matchups will pit Chauncey Billups vs. Mike Conley Jr. and Zach LaVine vs. Allie Quigley. The championship matchup will follow the semifinals.
Conley is a -170 favorite against Billups (+130), while the 2020 NBA HORSE Challenge odds list LaVine at -220 against Quigley (+180). To win outright, LaVine is the favorite at +200, followed by Conley (+250), Billups (+350) and Quigley (+500). Before making any 2020 NBA HORSE Challenge picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and best bets from SportsLine's Mike Barner.
A respected NBA expert and handicapper, Barner's work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He's also been featured on ESPN Radio. Barner was on a 113-84 run on his NBA picks against the spread before the league went on hiatus, returning over $2,000 to $100 players. Anyone who has followed him is way up.
With the 2020 NBA schedule currently paused, he's turned his attention to the NBA HORSE Challenge 2020. He's revealing his picks right here.
Top 2020 NBA HORSE Challenge predictions
Barner is fading LaVine, the outright favorite, to win it all. LaVine breezed past Paul Pierce in the quarterfinals using a variety of high-flying shots. But Barner doesn't think he should be the favorite among the remaining field.
He has a challenging semifinal matchup against Quigley, a guard for the Chicago Sky. She's a two-time WNBA 3-point contest winner and should challenge LaVine's range. If he survives that, he'll have a tough finals matchup against either Billups or Conley.
LaVine is a 44.7 percent career shooter with enough athleticism to pull off most shots. But in an event where both favorites went down hard in the quarterfinals, Barner sees better values in the remaining field.
How to make 2020 NBA HORSE Challenge picks
Instead, Barner says a critical X-factor makes one player a must-back. He says this player has an array of shots that will be tough to match. He's only sharing who to pick at SportsLine.
Who wins the NBA HORSE Challenge 2020? And what critical X-factor makes one player a must-back? Check out the latest 2020 NBA HORSE Challenge odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see which player you need to jump on now, and who wins every matchup, all from a proven NBA handicapper who has returned over $2,000 on his spread picks.
2020 NBA HORSE Challenge odds to win
Zach LaVine +200
Mike Conley +250
Chauncey Billups +350
Allie Quigley +500
2020 NBA HORSE Challenge semifinal matchup odds
Zach LaVine -220 vs. Allie Quigley +180
Mike Conley -170 vs. Chauncey Billups +130
