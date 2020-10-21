Round 1 - Pick 1 LaMelo Ball PG USA • 6'6" / 180 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st There's not a consensus No. 1 player in this class nor is there a surefire perfect fit for Minnesota, alongside D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, available to them at No. 1. Going with the prospect with the biggest star potential in LaMelo Ball allows them to bet on talent and hope that his potential meshes with their roster and timeline.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Anthony Edwards SG Georgia • Fr • 6'5" / 225 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.1 RPG 5.2 APG 2.8 3P% 29.4% Recent reports have suggested the Warriors aren't high on LaMelo Ball (who went No. 1), James Wiseman (who is still available) or on drafting a center at this position, so by process of elimination, I've got Anthony Edwards going No. 2 here to Golden State. Athletic shot-maker who can play the wing and develop alongside a championship-caliber core but won't be called upon to be the go-to right away, which is an ideal situation for both parties as he learns the ropes and sharpens his decision-making.

Round 1 - Pick 3 James Wiseman C Memphis • Fr • 7'1" / 240 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.7 RPG 10.7 APG 0.3 3P% 0% Charlotte locks up the third of the big three prospects in James Wiseman and upgrades its center position in the process. The Hornets need to add versatility and length to their frontcourt, so Wiseman -- 7-foot-1 with a 7-foot-6 wingspan -- is a perfect remedy as they get bigger and more daunting down low.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Deni Avdija SF Israel • 6'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Chicago's really found something with Coby White and its frontcourt right now is plenty loaded with talent, so I think Deni Avdija is in play here. He's a playmaking wing with nice handles and an improving shot who could fit into this roster as a nice role player.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Obi Toppin PF Dayton • Soph • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20 RPG 7.5 APG 2.2 3P% 39% With Cleveland expending top-10 picks on guards in consecutive years with Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, they go big here -- literally -- to add weapons around them. Toppin is a freakish athlete and rim-runner who can give Sexton and Garland a can't-miss lob target who can step out and hit 3-pointers. He's got some deficiencies as a defender, but his upside as an all-around offensive weapon makes him plenty appealing enough to bet on at No. 5.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tyrese Haliburton PG Iowa State • Soph • 6'5" / 175 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15.2 RPG 5.9 APG 6.5 3P% 41.9% A long, rangy and versatile guard, Tyrese Haliburton gives Atlanta a defensive playmaker who can mesh with Trae Young in the backcourt and also pack a punch as an offensive weapon with or without him on the court. At Iowa State he was the team's lead facilitator while consistently shooting the leather off the ball from distance, especially in spot-up situations, making him an appealing off-ball option with Young or even an initiator on the second unit.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Killian Hayes PG France • 6'5" / 192 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd Derrick Rose is coming off another productive season in Detroit, but he's entering the final year of his two-year deal and the Pistons could use an injection of youth at the point guard position. 19-year-old Killian Hayes helps them reset in that regard. He's one of the best lead guards in this draft (No. 2 overall in the CBS Top 100), thus selecting him at No. 7 presents excellent value.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Patrick Williams SF Florida State • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 9.2 RPG 4 APG 1 3P% 32% In a perfect world for the Knicks, Killian Hayes or Tyrese Haliburton falls to them here. But when are things ever perfect for the Knicks? Instead, they go best available player and select raw-but-talented wing Patrick Williams, whose 6-8 frame and plus-wingspan has captivated scouts projecting what he can be long-term as a defensive playmaker and all-around offensive weapon. Think high-level role player with shot-making upside; not a splashy move but a safe selection.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Onyeka Okongwu C Southern California • Fr • 6'9" / 245 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.2 RPG 8.6 APG 1.1 3P% 25% I've been projecting Okongwu to the Wizards for a while now for two reasons. No. 1: the fit next to Brad Beal and John Wall as a lob-finisher makes a ton of sense, and he'd be an upgrade defensively from Thomas Bryant. And No. 2: It seems like he may be the most likely big man to slip to this range because teams aren't necessarily prioritizing bigs in the 6-10 range. What's one team's pass would be Washington's win. Okongwu is the second-ranked big on our Top 100 and a borderline top-five prospect regardless of position because of his defensive versatility and efficient offensive game.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Isaac Okoro SF Auburn • Fr • 6'6" / 225 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 12.8 RPG 4.4 APG 2 3P% 28.6% The expectation this offseason is that the Suns will look to add another point guard to their roster to pair alongside Devin Booker, but wing Isaac Okoro being available here would be tough to pass on. He's a physically mature athletic marvel who could step in as a multipositional defender right away, giving Phoenix another depth piece at wing to complement Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, both of whom present value in different ways.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Precious Achiuwa PF Memphis • Fr • 6'9" / 225 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15.8 RPG 10.8 APG 1 3P% 32.5% A physical marvel at 6-9 with a plus-5 wingspan, Precious Achiuwa's defensive chops as a shot-disruptor and ability to defend multiple positions makes him a bona fide top-20 prospect in this class. There's some question about how his game will translate to the NBA as an offensive player -- he doesn't have great touch, and his perimeter skills lack polish -- but the Spurs are world-class talent developers who could see the physical tools and mold him into something special.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Devin Vassell SF Florida State • Soph • 6'7" / 194 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 12.7 RPG 5.1 APG 1.6 3P% 41.5% The Kings need depth on the wing and a general upgrade on its defensive end of the court. Here, they can get both in Devin Vassell, a 3-point shooting, defensive specialist who can lock down opponents and hit open looks playing off the ball. He rated in the 80th percentile as a spot-up shooter last season and in the 95th percentile in off-screen offensive action, per Synergy. Low-usage, high-efficiency player who can fit next to De'Aaron Fox.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Aaron Nesmith SF Vanderbilt • Soph • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 23 RPG 4.9 APG 0.9 3P% 52.2% To fully maximize Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans must continue surrounding them with shooters who can help space the floor, give them room to operate, and knock down shots when they're open. Nesmith is arguably one of the best pure shooters in this class with a smooth, quick release that helped him shoot 52.2% (!) from 3-point range at Vanderbilt last season.

From From Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 - Pick 14 Kira Lewis Jr. PG Alabama • Soph • 6'3" / 165 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 18.5 RPG 4.8 APG 5.2 3P% 36.6% Boston is overflowing with wings and its frontcourt depth is, at the very least, passable. So the Celtics can look towards a post-Kemba Walker era with an investment in the point guard position with Kira Lewis Jr. Still just 19 years old, he's a lightning-quick lead guard with an improved shot who, as his thin frame fills out, can give the team a boost to its lackluster depth at the position. And in time, he can perhaps be groomed to take the reins at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Saddiq Bey SF Villanova • Soph • 6'8" / 216 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 16.1 RPG 4.7 APG 2.4 3P% 45.1% Jonathan Isaac is set to miss the entire 2020-2021 season for Orlando after sustaining a knee injury in the NBA's postseason bubble, leaving the Magic without one of its best and most versatile defenders. Saddiq Bey gives the franchise another similarly impactful defensive presence as they continue to build, as he guarded virtually every position in college. The way he knocks down 3-pointers at a high rate and can switch defensive roles with ease makes him a nice plug-and-play pick in this range.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jalen Smith C Maryland • Soph • 6'10" / 225 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 15.5 RPG 10.5 APG 0.8 3P% 36.8% Portland is one of the most potent 3-point shooting teams in the NBA, so why not double down on what they're successful with? Jalen Smith is a lethal and versatile big who can affect shots around the rim with his length and make 3s at such a high clip that it'll help put further stress on opposing defenses on how to guard them.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1 - Pick 17 Cole Anthony PG North Carolina • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.5 RPG 5.7 APG 4 3P% 34.8% We projected LaMelo Ball to Minnesota with pick No. 1, now we're projecting the Wolves to come back and double down on depth in the backcourt with Cole Anthony, a versatile scorer who can make shots in a variety of ways. Minnesota ranked in the bottom seven in the NBA in offensive rating last season and Anthony can help pack a punch to improve that as an off-bench gunner.

Round 1 - Pick 18 R.J. Hampton SG USA • 6'5" / 185 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th I'm coming around on RJ Hampton and moved him up 14 spots in my latest mock because, after an up-and-down NBL season, he's supposedly reworked his shot and sought help from Mike Miller in doing so this offseason. If the changes stick, Dallas can get a nice sized guard with good handles who can switch between the 1 and 2 and defend both positions. Still needs to add strength but the frame, raw talent and upside are undeniable.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 19 Aleksej Pokusevski C Serbia • 7'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Brooklyn's in a position where it needs to win now with K.D. and Kyrie, thus making this pick a long-view investment. Pokusevski is ultra-skilled with great positional size and rare passing, dribbling and scoring talents, but he's skinny, raw and unfinished. "Potentially significant contributor down the road," is how one scout described him to me. "But he's not ready."

Round 1 - Pick 20 Tre Jones PG Duke • Soph • 6'3" / 185 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 16.2 RPG 4.2 APG 6.4 3P% 36.1% Not a splashy prospect, but Tre Jones is a menacing on-ball perimeter defender who can make smart reads and competently quarterback an offense. His decision-making and overall smarts added to a contending Miami team would be a luxury worth splurging on to ensure there's no significant dropoff from first to second units behind Goran Dragic, who the Heat are expected re-up with this offseason.

From From Oklahoma City Thunder Round 1 - Pick 21 Desmond Bane SF TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 215 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 9th PPG 16.6 RPG 6.4 APG 3.9 3P% 44.2% First-rounders aren't often spent on 22-year-old wings, but Bane should be a rare exception to that rule. He shot 43.3% from 3-point range on 575 attempts in college and rated in the 91st percentile, according to Synergy, as a spot-up scorer last season. With Philly in need of a reliable off-ball shooter who can drill deep bombs with regularity, he fits the bill of someone who, despite his age, should be worth buying into.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 22 Theo Maledon PG France • 6'4" / 174 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 7th This is close to Maledon's floor, as his range seems to be in the 16-24 area. He's not a flashy or explosive guard, but he played on and off the ball for ASVEL last season and has an improving shot, which would add versatility and depth to a Denver backcourt that could use both.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Leandro Bolmaro SF Argentina • 6'7" / 178 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 11th An intriguing draft-and-stash candidate from Barcelona's B team, Bolmaro has excellent positional size and playmaking ability off the bounce to boot. The Jazz tend to value jumbo playmakers who fit Bolmaro's archetype -- big wings who can pass and shoot -- and so this would be a relatively low-risk, high-reward selection that seemingly falls in line with the franchise's draft preferences.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 24 Tyrese Maxey SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 198 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 14 RPG 4.3 APG 3.2 3P% 29.2% I'm much higher on Maxey than where I'm projecting him here, at No. 24, but shooting below 30% from 3-point range at Kentucky and struggling to really show he could be a primary distributor hurt his stock a bit. Nonetheless, he's an exceptional defensive presence with a smooth stroke and some untapped potential perhaps as a secondary playmaker. Even if that potential is never fully realized, he's safe enough to be a depth piece who dominates at the point of attack defensively.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 25 Jaden McDaniels PF Washington • Fr • 6'9" / 200 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 4th PPG 13 RPG 5.8 APG 2.1 3P% 33.9% The Thunder tend to prioritize athletic abilities and length over past production and pedigree, and Jaden McDaniels is just their type. Struggled a bit with consistency in his lone college season, but a long, rangy wing with a big wingspan who has sharp handles and some impressive shot-creation abilities. Developmental player who likely doesn't get out of the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Robert Woodard II SG Mississippi State • Soph • 6'7" / 235 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 11.4 RPG 6.5 APG 1.3 3P% 42.9% Boston comes back here after taking a point guard with its lottery pick to add big, strong wing prospect Robert Woodard to the fold. Raw but physically gifted, Woodard's got a recorded wingspan longer than 7-foot and he really made strides as a 3-point shooter as a sophomore. 3-and-D type of prospect with some upside.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 27 Isaiah Stewart C Washington • Fr • 6'9" / 250 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th PPG 17 RPG 8.8 APG 0.8 3P% 25% The Knicks' future at center rests with Mitchell Robinson, but I dig the idea of adding Isaiah Stewart to this position's depth. Thunder and lightning type vibes. Stewart's a physically mature, big-bodied 19-year-old who can block shots and provide an imposing presence in the interior as a rebounder and finisher.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Cassius Winston PG Michigan State • Sr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 12th PPG 18.6 RPG 2.5 APG 5.9 3P% 43.2% The Lakers were in the bottom five among playoff teams this season in 3-point shooting, an inexcusable deficiency for a team built around LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the reliance of floor spacing. In Cassius Winston, the Lakers would add a career 43% 3-point shooter and a four-year college floor general who can step in to make smart decisions and drill open 3-pointers at a high rate.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Malachi Flynn PG San Diego State • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 13th PPG 17.6 RPG 4.5 APG 5.1 3P% 37.3% Surprise late-riser here with Malachi Flynn as he comes off a huge junior season for San Diego State. Killer two-way player who can lock in defensively and has just about every tool you want for a lead guard offensively. Led all of college basketball in win shares last season. The Raptors have shown they don't shy away from guards who may lack picturesque measurables so with Kyle Lowry nearing free agency and Fred VanVleet already there, might be smart to hedge against potential outgoing players in the near future with someone of his ilk.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 30 Xavier Tillman PF Michigan State • Jr • 6'8" / 245 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 13.7 RPG 10.3 APG 3 3P% 26% A well-rounded center who sets hard screens, rebounds like he's 7-foot and acts as an interior anchor with an imposing physical presence, Tillman is a steal in this range for a team like Boston that could use frontcourt depth. He's a bit undersized for his position but does all the little things at a high level to affect winning.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 2 - Pick 31 Zeke Nnaji C Arizona • Fr • 6'11" / 240 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 8th PPG 16.1 RPG 8.6 APG 0.8 3P% 29.4% Energetic big man from Arizona who can score it as well as any big in this class, though how his offensive game fits in the modern NBA remains a question. Like the idea of Dallas using him as a rim-runner who can clean up the glass and provide second-chance opportunities on the offensive boards.

Round 2 - Pick 32 Isaiah Joe SG Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 180 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.9 RPG 4.1 APG 1.7 3P% 34.2% Buy-low opportunity here for Charlotte to nab one of the most electric shooters in the draft. Isaiah Joe had an injury-riddled, tumultuous sophomore season but his stroke is as pure as they come.

Round 2 - Pick 33 Josh Green SG Arizona • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 12 RPG 4.6 APG 2.6 3P% 36.1% Versatile defender who can guard multiple positions and plays a premium position on the wing. Love his size and I'm buying into his role at the next level as a 3-and-D wing.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 2 - Pick 34 Grant Riller PG College of Charleston • Sr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 21.9 RPG 5.1 APG 3.9 3P% 36.2% Riller's a four-year mid-major college player who was absolutely dominant at his level and should be exceedingly useful in the NBA because of his versatile offensive game. Can get to the rim and generate offense and knows how to get to his spots to get off shots with ease. Exactly the type of player Philly could utilize as a second-unit guard.

From From Detroit Pistons Round 2 - Pick 35 Tyrell Terry PG Stanford • Fr • 6'2" / 160 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 14.6 RPG 4.5 APG 3.2 3P% 40.8% A raw one-and-done prospect from Stanford, Tyrell Terry is an undersized point guard who helps overcome that disadvantage with an incredible pull-up game and generally great offensive arsenal. Top-notch scorer at every level. Worth an investment for Sactown in hopes of him developing into a second-unit star -- and maybe more.

From From New York Knicks Round 2 - Pick 36 Cassius Stanley G Duke • Fr • 6'6" / 193 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 12.6 RPG 4.9 APG 1 3P% 36% Stanley is one of the most gifted athletes in this draft class, a leaper who once broke Zion Williamson's vertical jump record at Duke. He can get in your grill and defend, too, with good positional size and someone who could wind up sneaking into the late first round because of his upside.

From From Chicago Bulls Round 2 - Pick 37 Jahmi'us Ramsey SG Texas Tech • Fr • 6'4" / 195 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 15 RPG 4 APG 2.2 3P% 42.6% One of the best pure shooters in the Big 12 last season and certainly one of the most lethal 3-point shooters. Ramsey shot 42.6% from distance as a freshman and profiles as a reliable spot-up shooter, though his offensive weaponry beyond that remains limited.

From From Charlotte Hornets Round 2 - Pick 38 Nico Mannion PG Arizona • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 9th PPG 14 RPG 2.5 APG 5.3 3P% 32.7% Most people around the league expect the Knicks prefer to upgrade their point guard position with their No. 8 overall pick, but that's now how this board fell. Instead, they take a second-round flier on high IQ lead guard Arizona who can help facilitate action with crisp passing and a strong overall feel for the game.

From From Washington Wizards Round 2 - Pick 39 Devon Dotson PG Kansas • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 11th PPG 18.1 RPG 4.1 APG 4 3P% 30.9% In terms of top-end speed and quickness, the Pelicans would be hard-pressed to find another point guard who can go toe-to-toe with Devon Dotson in both departments. Fast, physical and tough prospect who can give teams fits as a perimeter defender and really has good instincts initiating offense.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 2 - Pick 40 Jordan Nwora SF Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 225 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 13th PPG 18 RPG 7.7 APG 1.3 3P% 40.2% The only pick for Memphis in this draft is a goodie. Nwora's got great size and can reliably nail 3-point shots with ease. He was over-stretched as a No. 1 option for Louisville but should be a high-level role player who can play both ways on the wing.

Round 2 - Pick 41 Elijah Hughes SF Syracuse • Jr • 6'6" / 215 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 14th PPG 19 RPG 5 APG 3.4 3P% 34.1% There's real momentum for Hughes as a potential first-rounder due to his position, size and scoring ability. I'm a little more skeptical in part because he's a late developer who is already 22 years old, but the Spurs could absolutely make use of someone his size who can create shots and score it at a high level. He led the ACC in scoring last season for Syracuse, and did so despite drawing extra attention as the team's clear-cut No. 1 option.

Round 2 - Pick 42 Daniel Oturu C Minnesota • Soph • 6'10" / 240 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 7th PPG 20.1 RPG 11.3 APG 1.1 3P% 36.5% Wing (Nesmith), guard (Dotson) and now big (Oturu) for New Orleans and its penultimate pick of the draft. Oturu was a monster for Minnesota last season and he led the Big Ten in rebounds per game and offensive rebounds. Big, physical center whose shown some flashes as a shooter who can potentially extend his range beyond the arc consistently.

Round 2 - Pick 43 Vernon Carey Jr. C Duke • Fr • 6'10" / 270 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 17.8 RPG 8.8 APG 1 3P% 38.1% Sacramento may be in the market for a big after declining the option on Harry Giles' contract, and Vernon Carey Jr., another former Duke standout, is a replacement candidate because of his huge 6-10 frame and how he uses it. He's something of a throwback big who rarely takes 3-pointers and isn't a major lob threat, but he's got some serious craft in the paint and you know what you're getting: a physical interior presence who can pull down boards and finish in the paint.

From From Memphis Grizzlies Round 2 - Pick 44 Tyler Bey SG Colorado • Jr • 6'7" / 216 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 9th PPG 13.8 RPG 9 APG 1.5 3P% 41.9% Good-sized wing with an interesting resume, having played primarily at the power forward slot for Colorado. Bey has the requisite athleticism to excel at the next level but his perimeter skills still need some polish.

Round 2 - Pick 45 Payton Pritchard PG Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 190 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 15th PPG 20.5 RPG 4.3 APG 5.5 3P% 41.5% The Magic are committed to Markelle Fultz as their lead guard, but their depth at the position is still unsettled. Pritchard can help on that front, as he was one of the most impactful players in the sport a season ago. Tough guard who can make smart decisions and can score it from every level.

Round 2 - Pick 46 Jay Scrubb SF John A. Logan College • 6'6" / 200 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 18th NBA teams are coming around on Jay Scrubb after he skipped out on Louisville and went pro early. Long wing with a smooth left-handed stroke and nice pedigree, the type of prospect Portland could really use as a depth piece.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 2 - Pick 47 Sam Merrill G Utah State • Sr • 6'5" / 205 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 11th PPG 19.7 RPG 4.1 APG 3.9 3P% 41% One of my favorite projections here with Sam Merrill headed to Boston. Elite shooter from Utah State who rated in the 90th percentile or better as a shooter in the pick and roll, in spot ups and off isolation. It's one thing to be a good shot-maker, but he's a player who can make tough shots at a high level.

Round 2 - Pick 48 Udoka Azubuike C Kansas • Sr • 7'0" / 270 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 63rd POSITION RNK 9th PPG 13.7 RPG 10.5 APG 0.9 Numerous injuries plagued Azubuike over the years at Kansas, but he had a terrific season last year as the best defensive player in college basketball and looked to be in the best shape of his career. Doesn't have much shooting touch, but can finish lobs on offense and has enough skills -- and a long enough reach -- to potentially stick as a wiry-armed defensive pest.

Round 2 - Pick 49 Killian Tillie PF Gonzaga • Sr • 6'10" / 220 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 13.6 RPG 5 APG 1.9 3P% 40% A first-round talent who has been riddled with injury after injury but has the ceiling to be a starting forward in the league if healthy. He was Gonzaga's most versatile player, and there's room in the NBA for a 6-10 big who can hit above 40% from 3-point range, defend at a high level and has an immense feel for the game.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 2 - Pick 50 Paul Reed PF DePaul • Jr • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 15.1 RPG 10.7 APG 1.6 3P% 30.8% A 21-year-old DePaul product, Paul Reed was one of the most underrated college hoops standouts of last season because of his defensive impact and rebounding ability. Still a pretty raw overall talent, but he's a big-bodied, versatile defender who has room to grow on offense.

From From Utah Jazz Round 2 - Pick 51 Immanuel Quickley SG Kentucky • Soph • 6'3" / 188 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 12th PPG 16.1 RPG 4.2 APG 1.9 3P% 42.8% The Warriors love shooters, and need them in spades to effectively run their system. Quickley is one of the very best in this class, as he made 42.8% from 3-point range last season at Kentucky and made 90% of his free-throw attempts in two collegiate seasons. This is probably close to his floor, because guards with his skill set are tough to find in this draft.

From From Houston Rockets Round 2 - Pick 52 Skylar Mays SG LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 16.7 RPG 5 APG 3.2 3P% 39.4% An impactful guard who can play on or off the ball, Skylar Mays is a four-year college player from LSU who could slot into Sacramento as a contributor right away. Shot nearly 40% from 3-point range last season and has enough polish as a ball-handler and distributor to bank on as a bench presence.

Round 2 - Pick 53 Reggie Perry PF Mississippi State • Soph • 6'10" / 250 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 17.4 RPG 10.1 APG 2.3 3P% 32.4% Reggie Perry was a productive scorer and rebounder for Mississippi State who has a huge frame and appealing production. He's also shown some nice touch on his shot that last season allowed him to make 32.4% of his 3-pointers. Still something of a more traditional big, but I'd be surprised if a team looking for depth at the position doesn't select him in this range based on talent and production.

Round 2 - Pick 54 Paul Eboua SF Cameroon • 6'7" / 210 lbs Indiana's got just one draft pick, so why not shoot for the stars? Eboua has jaw-dropping measurables, standing at 6-8 with a reported wingspan around 7-3. He's also very much a developmental project. But wings with those measurables and with his upside don't often present themselves in this range of the draft.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 2 - Pick 55 Lamine Diane F Northridge • Soph • 6'7" / 205 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 16th PPG 25.6 RPG 10.2 APG 2.8 3P% 28.6% The two-time Big West Player of the Year, Lamine Diane is a worthwhile flier in this range because of his size, skill and production. He averaged 25.1 points and 10.8 boards per game for Cal State Northridge in two seasons and has an impactful defensive game that could help Brooklyn's depth on the wing.

From From Boston Celtics Round 2 - Pick 56 Mason Jones SG Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 13th PPG 22 RPG 5.5 APG 3.4 3P% 35.1% Mason Jones exudes confidence, as he should: he averaged 22 points per game last season in a breakout junior campaign. Arkansas put the ball in his hands and let him cook. He won't be the focal point of an offense in the NBA but his scoring ability is appealing.

Round 2 - Pick 57 Naji Marshall SF Xavier • Jr • 6'7" / 220 lbs Projected Team L.A. Clippers PROSPECT RNK 62nd POSITION RNK 23rd PPG 16.8 RPG 6.3 APG 4 3P% 28.6% Smooth, crafty offensive weapon who paced Xavier each of the last two seasons in scoring, Naji Marshall has a nice blend of shot-making, size and positional appeal in this range because of his past production. Needs to improve as a 3-point shooter, but has the measurables and pedigree working in his favor.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 2 - Pick 58 Nick Richards C Kentucky • Jr • 6'11" / 247 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 72nd POSITION RNK 10th PPG 14 RPG 7.8 APG 0.2 3P% 0 Richards experienced the rare third-year breakout last season for UK, averaging 14.0 points, 7.8 boards and 2.1 blocks for the Wildcats. The former top-20 national prospect has grown into a reliably producing big who could give depth to a team's frontcourt like Philadelphia, where behind Joel Embiid there's a clear dropoff.

Round 2 - Pick 59 Josh Hall SF NBA Draft • 6'9" / 190 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 76th POSITION RNK 19th A one-time NC State commit, Josh Hall backed out of his college commitment and instead declared early for the draft. He's an interesting prospect because of his size and the potential that he can play the 3 or the 4, though his lack of polish puts him on a path to be a project who still needs some development. No better franchise to take on that task than Toronto.