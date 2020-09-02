Watch Now: Nuggets To Take On Clippers In Western Conference Semifinals ( 2:33 )

Led by Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat pulled off an upset in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, toppling the Milwaukee Bucks to take a 1-0 series lead. On Wednesday evening, the Heat and Bucks will return to action, with the Bucks aiming to knot the series with a bounce-back victory. Eric Bledsoe (hamstring) is questionable to play for the Bucks after missing Game 1. Gabe Vincent (shoulder) is questionable for the Heat.

Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists the Bucks as five-point favorites, up a point from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 220.5 in the latest Bucks vs. Heat odds.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Heat. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Heat vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Heat spread: Bucks -5

Bucks vs. Heat over-under: 220.5 points

Bucks vs. Heat money line: Bucks -215, Heat +185

MIL: The Bucks are 4-5-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

MIA: The Heat are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks struggled defensively in Game 1, allowing 1.16 points per possession. While that datapoint does influence any evaluation of the series, Milwaukee can fall back on the NBA's best defense from the regular season and a unit that was effective in round one against Orlando. The Bucks led the league in points allowed per possession, shooting efficiency allowed and defensive rebounding in 2019-20, using their length and acumen to force opponents into suboptimal shot attempts. Furthermore, Milwaukee is one of the best teams in the NBA at preventing opponents from generating free throw attempts, potentially neutralizing one of Miami's top offensive strengths.

Offensively, Milwaukee benefits from a varied attack, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton creating opportunities and role players converting three-point attempts. The Bucks led the NBA in effective field goal percentage during the regular season and, after a hiccup in Game 1, they should return to their highly efficient ways.

Why the Heat can cover

The Heat put together a highly impressive performance in Game 1, excelling on both ends of the court. While the Bucks have the NBA's best defense by the numbers, Butler was able to create efficient offense, scoring 40 points on only 26 shooting possessions. Miami entered the playoffs as the league's third-best team in terms of shooting efficiency, and Butler serves as the engine of the team's offense. He is surrounded by high-end shooters in Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro, another creator in Goran Dragic, and a versatile and talented big man in Bam Adebayo.

Defensively, the Heat have their hands full with Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, but Miami did finish the regular season with a top-10 mark in overall defensive efficiency, headlined by the league's second-best defensive rebound rate.

How to make Bucks vs. Heat picks

