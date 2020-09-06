The Miami Heat, holding a commanding 3-0 series lead, will look to close out the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday afternoon. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and company zoomed past the Bucks with a dominant fourth quarter on Friday, eventually earning a comfortable 115-100 victory. Both teams will have a close eye on injuries for Game 4, headlined by Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) being listed as questionable for Milwaukee. Tyler Herro (hip) is probable and Kelly Olynyk (knee) is questionable for Miami.

Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists the Heat as two-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 219 in the latest Bucks vs. Heat odds.

Bucks vs. Heat spread: Heat -2

Bucks vs. Heat over-under: 219 points

Bucks vs. Heat money line: Heat -135, Bucks +115

MIL: The Bucks are 4-5-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

MIA: The Heat are 8-2 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee is in a desperate position, needing four consecutive wins to avoid elimination. Simply put, the Bucks have not played to their potential in the first three games, with the Heat magnifying Milwaukee's weaknesses at every turn. However, the Bucks do have plenty to fall back on in terms of encouraging metrics. In the regular season, Milwaukee was the best defensive team in the NBA by a substantial margin, leading the league in shooting efficiency allowed and defensive rebounding.

Miami is scoring at an impressive clip in the first three games, but positive regression could be in store for Milwaukee when accounting for past success. From there, the Bucks have the MVP front-runner on the roster in Antetokounmpo, who is capable of carrying Milwaukee to a win in Game 4. Antetokounmpo, even while struggling in relative terms, is averaging 22.7 points, 13.3 rebounds and seven assists per game against Miami.

Why the Heat can cover

The Heat are the only unbeaten team in the NBA Playoffs, winning seven consecutive games in impressive fashion. After a regular season in which Miami was above-average on both ends, Erik Spoelstra's team made the leap to elite status, ranking in the top five of the NBA in both offensive and defensive rating in the postseason.

Offensively, Miami ranked No. 3 in shooting efficiency and No. 2 in free throw rate in the regular season, and the Heat do a good job in playing through Butler to allow their supporting pieces, headlined by Goran Dragic and Adebayo, to maximize their strengths. Defensively, the Heat have been able to force the Bucks into suboptimal shot attempts, slowing one of the NBA's best offenses, and Miami is fantastic at securing defensive rebounds, helping to quell any second-chance opportunities for Milwaukee's large frontline.

