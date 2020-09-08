The Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks will square off in Game 5 of a best-of-seven series in the 2020 NBA Playoffs on Tuesday. The Heat will be looking to finish off the Bucks, while Milwaukee will aim to stay alive after digging a 3-1 hole in the series. Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) is listed as questionable for the Bucks after missing the majority of Game 4. On Miami's side, Kelly Olynyk (knee), Tyler Herro (hip) and Jae Crowder (ankle) are officially listed as questionable.

Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. ET in Orlando. The latest Bucks vs. Heat odds from William Hill list Miami as a three-point favorite. The over-under for total points expected is 217.5.

Bucks vs. Heat spread: Heat -3

Bucks vs. Heat over-under: 217.5 points

Bucks vs. Heat money line: Heat -165, Bucks +145

MIL: The Bucks are 4-5-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

MIA: The Heat are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks have a formidable defense, as evidenced by their regular season success. Milwaukee led the NBA in points allowed per possession in the regular season, and the Bucks also had the top-rated team in both defensive rebounding and shooting efficiency allowed. In this series, the sledding has been difficult for Mike Budenholzer's team, but there were strides made in Game 4. The Bucks are also No. 2 in the NBA Playoffs 2020 in defensive rebounding, capitalizing on a size advantage, and that could be a key edge in Game 5.

Offensively, Khris Middleton is averaging 26.0 points and 7.3 assists per game in the series, and he was one of the best offensive wings in the NBA this season. The Bucks enjoyed success when forcing Miami to switch smaller defenders onto Middleton in Game 4, with an increased emphasis on that particular avenue if Antetokounmpo is unable to play on Tuesday.

Why the Heat can cover

Jimmy Butler has been electric for the Heat in this series, operating as arguably the best player on the floor in the first four games. The All-Star wing is averaging 25.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, with two 30-point performances already in the series. Butler is flanked by Bam Adebayo, with the talented big man averaging 15.0 points, 11.3 rebounds and an impressive 5.3 assists per game against Milwaukee.

That duo leads the way, but Miami is a tremendous two-way team, ranking in the top four in both offensive and defensive rating in the NBA Playoffs. The Heat are an excellent passing team, generating an assist on 66.1 percent of made shots in the playoffs, and Miami is also taking care of the ball well, committing a turnover on only 13.9 percent of possessions in their first eight playoff games.

