Watch Now: Time to Schein: The Bucks will not make it to the NBA Finals ( 1:25 )

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks begin their playoff journey on Tuesday with a matchup against the Orlando Magic. The Bucks, entering the 2020 NBA Playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, finished with an unsightly 3-5 record in the seeding games, while the Magic matched their mark with three wins in eight contests. The Magic will be without Jonathan Isaac (knee) and Mo Bamba (post-COVID evaluation) in this game, with Michael Carter-Williams (foot) listed as doubtful and Aaron Gordon (hamstring) listed as questionable. Ersan Ilyasova (elbow) will miss the game for the Bucks.

Tip-off is at 1:30 p.m. ET in the Orlando bubble. William Hill lists Milwaukee as the 12.5-point favorite, up three points from the opening line, while the over-under is 225 in the latest Bucks vs. Magic odds. Before making Magic vs. Bucks picks, see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned well over $4,700 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks this season. It entered the week on a blistering 58-32 run on top-rated NBA spread picks, returning almost $2,300 on those picks alone. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a single top-rated pick (5-0) since the NBA's restart in July. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Magic vs. Bucks. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Bucks vs. Magic:

Bucks vs. Magic spread: Bucks -12.5

Bucks vs. Magic over-under: 225 points

Bucks vs. Magic money line: Bucks -1100, Magic +700

MIL: The Bucks are 3-5 against the spread in the last eight games

ORL: The Magic are 4-4 against the spread in the last eight games

Why the Bucks can cover

As evidenced by their win-loss record (56-17), the Bucks were the best team in the NBA in the regular season. Milwaukee is an elite team on both ends of the floor and, defensively, the Bucks were in a class of their own this season. Mike Budenholzer's team led the league in defensive rating, defensive rebounding and effective field-goal percentage allowed, with strong metrics across the board. Against an Orlando offense that is below average, the Bucks should thrive, and Orlando is one of the five worst teams in the league when it comes to shooting efficiency.

Offensively, Milwaukee isn't quite as dominant, but Orlando's defense takes a substantial hit in the absence of Isaac. The Bucks led the league in effective field-goal percentage and, with Antetokounmpo at the center of it all, Milwaukee's offense should be able to maintain a high level of efficiency.

Why the Magic can cover

The Magic are seen as substantial underdogs, both in Game 1 and for the series, but Orlando does have some strengths to focus on when facing Milwaukee. The Magic are one of the five best teams in the NBA at protecting the ball offensively, committing a turnover on only 12.9 percent of possessions. While the Bucks are tremendous defensively, they don't create a ton of havoc and, if the Magic can simply generate reasonable shot attempts, that could increase variance to their benefit.

Defensively, Orlando is elite at protecting the glass, ranking No. 3 in the NBA in defensive rebounding, and the Magic also do a tremendous job in keeping opponents off the free-throw line. Both will be key in slowing Milwaukee's dynamic offense.

How to make Bucks vs. Magic picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under the total, with Antetokounmpo and Nikola Vucevic projected to fall short of their scoring averages. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bucks vs. Magic? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Magic vs. Bucks spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,700 on its top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.