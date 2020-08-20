Watch Now: Time to Schein: The Bucks will not make it to the NBA Finals ( 1:25 )

The top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks will look to get back on track in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference matchup against the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Orlando, which had lost all four regular-season meetings with Milwaukee, stunned the Bucks 122-110 in the series-opener as it shot 49.4 percent from the floor, including 39 percent from 3-point range. Milwaukee connected on just 43.3 percent of its shots, including 14-of-42 from long-range. The Bucks also struggled at the free throw line, hitting just 18-of-28 attempts.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET in Orlando. Orlando is expected be without three players: Al-Farouq Aminu (knee, out), Mo Bamba (coronavirus, out) and Michael Carter-Williams (foot, doubtful). The Bucks are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Magic vs. Bucks odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 227. Before making any Bucks vs. Magic picks, check out the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Bucks vs. Magic spread: Bucks -12.5

Bucks vs. Magic over-under: 227 points

Bucks vs. Magic money line: Bucks -1100, Magic +700

MIL: Was the top-scoring team in the NBA during the regular season at 118.7 ppg

ORL: Nikola Vucevic had 35 points and 13 rebounds in Game 1

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks have arguably the top player in the league in forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists during the regular season. Antetokounmpo had a team-high 31 points against the Magic in the opener, with 17 rebounds and seven assists. It marked the third 30-15 game of his playoff career.

Also expected to make a bigger impact in Game 2 is forward Khris Middleton, who was held to just 14 points and six rebounds in the opener. Middleton has played well since the restart and scored 21 or more points in three games since July 31, including a 33-point performance against the Miami Heat on Aug. 6. In four games vs. Orlando this season, Middleton is averaging 19.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando has won two in a row and is averaging 127.5 points, while allowing 118.5 in that span. Nikola Vucevic has been a force and recorded six double-doubles since the restart, including in Tuesday's victory over Milwaukee. He has scored 22 or more points in seven of the last nine games, and is averaging 22 in that span. In three games against the Bucks this season, he is averaging 18.7 points and 9.7 rebounds.

Evan Fournier is also poised to make an impact on Thursday. He was second in scoring (18.5) for the Magic this season, but missed 11 days with an illness before being called on to start Game 1 on Tuesday. Prior to being out, he had scored in double-figures in three of five outings, including 24 points against Brooklyn on July 31. He played 35 minutes in the opener against the Bucks and chipped in nine points and five assists. In four regular-season meetings, Fournier averaged 20.5 points against Milwaukee.

How to make Bucks vs. Magic picks

