The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat face off in a pivotal Game 4 matchup in the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday evening. The Celtics will look to duplicate their success from Game 3, with the Heat aiming to recapture their mojo from the first two games of the series. Romeo Langford (wrist) is out for Boston, with Gabe Vincent (knee) listed as questionable for Miami.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists the Celtics as three-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 210.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Heat odds.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Heat. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Heat vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Heat spread: Celtics -3

Celtics vs. Heat over-under: 210.5 points

Celtics vs. Heat money line: Celtics -155, Heat +135

BOS: The Celtics are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

MIA: The Heat are 8-2 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Celtics can cover

The Celtics are the best defensive team in the playoffs, including the No. 1 defensive rating in the league. Boston is allowing only 1.04 points per possession in the postseason, and Brad Stevens' team also leads the NBA in shooting efficiency allowed. The Celtics are versatile and athletic with the ability to contest shots, leading to league-leading marks in two-point percentage (41.2 percent) and three-point percentage (31.4 percentage) allowed in the playoffs.

Offensively, the Celtics are talented and multi-faceted, with four legitimate stars to carry the load. The return of Gordon Hayward adds another dimension, with Jayson Tatum (25.3 points, 10.3 rebounds per game), Jaylen Brown (21.1 points, 7.3 rebounds) and Kemba Walker (19.9 points, 4.9 assists) operating at a high level.

Why the Heat can cover



Miami is functioning at an impressive level on both ends of the floor. Offensively, the Heat rank fourth in the playoffs in points per possession at 1.127, with top-five marks in offensive rebounding, assist rate, assist-to-turnover ratio, true shooting percentage and free throw creation rate. Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic, both averaging more than 20 points per game in the playoffs, fuel the team's creation, with high-level shooters in Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro and Jae Crowder.

Defensively, the Heat are well-coached, physical and talented, with the numbers to back up their aesthetics. Miami ranks fifth in defensive rebounding and fourth in shooting efficiency allowed during the postseason, all while allowing the fewest three-point attempts per game and limiting opponents to just 35.0 percent from long distance. The Heat also create havoc, generating 7.8 steals per game, and Bam Adebayo is one of the best defensive big men in the NBA, patrolling the paint with versatility and athleticism.

How to make Celtics vs. Heat picks

