OG Anunoby converted a last-second, game-winning 3-pointer on Thursday evening, pushing the Toronto Raptors to a desperately needed victory over the Boston Celtics. The teams take the floor again on Saturday evening for Game 4, with the Celtics still boasting a 2-1 advantage in the series. The Raptors will operate without Oshae Brissett (knee) and Patrick McCaw (knee) on Saturday. Tremont Waters (knee) is questionable for Boston, with Gordon Hayward (ankle) ruled out for the Celtics.

Tip-off for this 2020 NBA Playoffs matchup is 6:30 p.m. ET at HP Field House in Orlando. William Hill opened Toronto as the one-point favorite, but the latest Celtics vs. Raptors odds show Boston favored by 1.5 points. The over-under for total points expected is 214.5.

Celtics vs. Raptors spread: Celtics -1.5

Celtics vs. Raptors over-under: 214.5 points

Celtics vs. Raptors money line: Celtics -120, Toronto +100

BOS: The Celtics are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

TOR: The Raptors are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Celtics can cover

The Celtics are led by a two-headed monster in Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker. Tatum is now the face of the franchise after making a considerable leap this season and, in the postseason, he is averaging 25.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Walker slots into a supporting role as a result, but the All-Star point guard is averaging 23.0 points per game, including a strong showing in Game 3. On the whole, the Celtics are one of the NBA's best offensive teams, ranking in the top four of the league in points per possession this season.

Boston also has a clear path to success on the offensive glass, grabbing 27.1 percent of available rebounds after misses this season, with Toronto ranking in the bottom 10 in defensive rebounding, securing only 73.7 percent of defensive rebound opportunities. Defensively, the Celtics have been stellar in the series, allowing under one point per possession, and Boston ranks No. 2 in the NBA Playoffs 2020 in overall defensive rating. Against a Raptors team with a middling offense, the Celtics should be able to maintain success on the defensive side throughout the series.

Why the Raptors can cover

Nick Nurse's team is led by its defense, ranking No. 2 in the NBA in points allowed per possession during the regular season. Toronto boasts top-two rankings in the NBA in shooting efficiency allowed and turnover rate dating back to the regular season, and the Raptors deploy lineups without any tangible defensive weaknesses. In Game 3, the Raptors were able to create transition opportunities by generating stops, and that led to 12 fast-break points. Toronto led the NBA in transition scoring during the regular season, and that is an area to focus on in this matchup.

Offensively, the Raptors are a top-10 team in the NBA in generating free throws, while the Celtics rank near the bottom of the league in preventing opponents from getting to the line. Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam attacked the rim with impunity in Game 3, with both Lowry and Fred VanVleet putting pressure on the defense with long-range shooting.

