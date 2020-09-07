Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics square off against Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 on Monday. The best-of-seven series is knotted at 2-2 after the Raptors claimed victory in both Game 3 and Game 4, setting the stage for a vitally important Labor Day matchup. Gordon Hayward (ankle), Vincent Poirier (personal) and Javonte Green (knee) are out for Boston, with Oshae Brissett (knee) and Patrick McCaw (knee) out for Toronto.

Tip-off for this 2020 NBA Playoffs matchup is 6:30 p.m. ET at HP Field House in Orlando. Boston is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Raptors odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points is set at 212. Before making any Raptors vs. Celtics picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks this season. It entered the week on a blistering 61-33 run on top-rated NBA spread picks, returning almost $2,500 on those picks alone. It's also a sizzling 11-3 on top-rated picks since the NBA's restart in July. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Raptors. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Raptors vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Raptors spread: Celtics -1.5

Celtics vs. Raptors over-under: 212 points

Celtics vs. Raptors money line: Celtics -125, Toronto +105

BOS: The Celtics are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

TOR: The Raptors are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Celtics can cover

The Celtics are a strong team on both ends, including the No. 2 defensive rating in the NBA Playoffs 2020 to this point. Boston is allowing only 1.03 points per possession and, after a top-four defensive performance in the regular season, that isn't a surprise. The Celtics ranked No. 4 in the NBA in shooting-efficiency allowed and No. 6 in turnover creation during the regular season, both of which are strengths that continue in the playoffs.

Offensively, Tatum leads the way with 25.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, with Walker adding 22.0 points and 5.0 assists per game in the playoffs. Toronto's defense is stellar, but the Celtics have the slight edge through four games, and Boston was the No. 4 offense in the NBA during the regular season. The Celtics are also tremendous at avoiding turnovers, giving the ball away on just 13.6 percent of possessions during the regular season, and that is a key area to prevent Toronto from producing fast-break offense.

Why the Raptors can cover

The Raptors put together two impressive performances to even the series, building on their well-established strengths. Toronto was the second-best defensive team in the NBA during the regular season and, within the playoffs, the Raptors remain elite in allowing only 103.5 points per 100 possessions. Nick Nurse's team is elite at contesting shots, leading to a top-three mark in shooting efficiency allowed.

From there, the Raptors have been outstanding on the defensive glass in the last two games, grabbing 78.9 percent of available rebounds after missed shots and shutting down a key strength of Boston in offensive rebounding. Toronto also has offensive firepower with a trio of established shot creators, with VanVleet, Lowry and Siakam all averaging at least 17.0 points per game in the postseason.

How to make Celtics vs. Raptors picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with Tatum and Serge Ibaka projected to exceed their season-long scoring averages. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Raptors vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Celtics vs. Raptors spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $5,000 on its top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.