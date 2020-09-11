After a thrilling Game 6 matchup, the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors will square off in a highly-anticipated Game 7 tilt on Friday evening in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. The Raptors narrowly avoided elimination with a double-overtime win on Wednesday, with the Celtics looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss with an eye toward advancement to the Eastern Conference Finals. Gordon Hayward (ankle) remains out of action for Boston, with Oshae Brissett (knee) and Patrick McCaw (knee) out for Toronto.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET in the Orlando bubble. William Hill lists Boston as the 2.5-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Raptors odds. The over-under is set at 203.5. Before making any Raptors vs. Celtics picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

It entered the week on a blistering 61-33 run on top-rated NBA spread picks, returning almost $2,500 on those picks alone. It's also a sizzling 11-3 on top-rated picks since the NBA's restart in July.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Raptors. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Raptors vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Raptors spread: Celtics -2.5

Celtics vs. Raptors over-under: 203.5 points

Celtics vs. Raptors money line: Celtics -135, Raptors +115

BOS: The Celtics are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

TOR: The Raptors are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston has been the better team by most metrics through the first six games. The Celtics are outscoring the Raptors by 6.0 points per 100 possessions and, on the defensive end, Boston is tremendous. Brad Stevens' team leads the NBA Playoffs 2020 in defensive rating, allowing 1.027 points per possession. In this series, that number is even better at 1.01 points allowed per possession, and Boston is able to clamp down on a Toronto team that does not feature a superstar creator.

Offensively, the Celtics are led by Jayson Tatum, averaging 24.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game in the playoffs. Tatum isn't alone, though, with both Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker averaging more than 20 points per game in the postseason. The Celtics were the No. 4 offense in the NBA during the regular season, landing in the top six in offensive rebounding and turnover avoidance, and Boston can take solace in its varied, balanced approach.

Why the Raptors can cover

The Raptors are led by an impressive defense, with top-tier metrics in both the regular season and the playoffs. Toronto finished the regular season with the second-best defense in points allowed per possession, turnover creation and shooting-efficiency allowed. From there, the Raptors are No. 2 in points allowed per possession in the postseason, giving up only 1.05 points per possession. Toronto also sports the best defensive rebound rate of any team in the conference semifinals, grabbing 79.1 percent of available rebounds after forcing missed shots.

The Raptors aren't as prolific offensively, but Toronto does have the best turnover rate of any team in the second round, giving the ball away on only 12.9 percent of possessions. From there, the Raptors are also effective at generating assists to set up shots, assisting on 61.2 percent of makes against Boston.

How to make Celtics vs. Raptors picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with Tatum and Marc Gasol both projected to outperform their season-long scoring averages.

So who wins Raptors vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Celtics vs. Raptors spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $5,000 on its top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.