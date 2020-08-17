Watch Now: Alvin Gentry Dismissed As Pelicans Head Coach ( 4:55 )

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to extend their success this season over the Boston Celtics when the teams match up in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series on Monday in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Philadelphia won three of four games during the regular season, with Boston's only win coming in their last meeting, a 116-95 decision at Boston on Feb. 1. The 76ers (43-30), which finished third in the Atlantic Division, went 4-4 after the restart. The Celtics (48-24) were 5-3 in the games played in the Orlando bubble.

Tip-off from HP Field House in Orlando, Fla., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Boston leads the all-time regular-season series 262-190 and the all-time playoff series 58-47, including a 13-8 edge in series victories. Boston is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Sixers vs. Celtics odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 218.5. Before making Celtics vs. Sixers picks, see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned well over $4,700 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks this season. It entered the week on a blistering 58-32 run on top-rated NBA spread picks, returning almost $2,300 on those picks alone. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a single top-rated pick (5-0) since the NBA's restart in July. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. 76ers. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for 76ers vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Sixers spread: Celtics -5.5

Celtics vs. Sixers over-under: 218.5 points

Celtics vs. Sixers money line: 76ers +205, Celtics -245

PHI: Joel Embiid averaged 21.3 points and 10.3 rebounds against Boston this season

BOS: Was the ninth-highest scoring team in the NBA in 2019-20, averaging 113.7 ppg.

Why the Celtics can cover

The third-seeded Celtics have had a lot of recent playoff success against the 76ers, having won the last four series against them, including a 4-1 series triumph during the 2018 Eastern Conference semifinals. Boston has also won 18 of the last 24 regular-season matchups. Forward Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring (23.4) and rebounds (7.0), and has been on a tear. In his last two games before resting in the season finale, he scored 29 points against Memphis and Orlando.

Also playing well is point guard Kemba Walker (20.4 points), who has reached double-figure scoring in 18 of his last 19 games. Walker played well against the Sixers this season and in three games averaged 22.3 points and 4.3 assists. In the Dec. 12 matchup, he scored 29 points and dished out eight assists. In 30 career games vs. Philadelphia, Walker is averaging 21.7 points, 5.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Why the Sixers can cover

Despite that, Boston isn't a lock to cover the Sixers vs. Celtics spread. That's because when Philadelphia is healthy, it is among the league's best. The 76ers are led by Embiid, who averages 23 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. Embiid has been nursing several injuries and played in just 51 games this year. Despite a sore right hand and limited to 23 minutes on Friday, Embiid scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds in the 76ers' 134-96 win over the Houston Rockets. In 11 career games against the Celtics, Embiid is averaging 23.3 points and 12.8 rebounds.

Forward Tobias Harris has also been red hot of late despite limited minutes. Against Toronto on Wednesday, he poured in 22 points, grabbed six rebounds and had five assists in 25 minutes of action. He followed that up with 18 points and seven rebounds on Friday in the rout of Houston in 24 minutes. In four games against Boston this season, he averaged 16 points and nine rebounds.

How to make Celtics vs. Sixers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total with Philadelphia's Shake Milton scoring nearly one point over his average, while Tatum scores more than two points over his average in the simulations. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. 76ers? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 76ers vs. Celtics spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,700 on its top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.