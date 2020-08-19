Watch Now: Gordon Hayward Out For Celtics For At Least Four Weeks ( 5:20 )

The Boston Celtics got off to a solid start in their quest for the 18th NBA championship in franchise history, winning the opener of their Eastern Conference first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The news wasn't all good, however, as starting small forward Gordon Hayward suffered a Grade 3 sprain of his right ankle in the victory and will miss approximately one month. The Celtics will attempt to overcome the loss and take a comfortable lead in the series when they face the 76ers in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists Boston as a 4.5-point favorite, while the over-under is 216 in the latest Sixers vs. Celtics odds. Before making any Celtics vs. Sixers picks, see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for 76ers vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Sixers spread: Celtics -4.5

Celtics vs. Sixers over-under: 216 points

Celtics vs. Sixers money line: 76ers +165, Celtics -185

PHI: The 76ers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five first-round games

BOS: The Celtics went 14-6 without Hayward in the lineup in 2019-20

Why the Celtics can cover

Jayson Tatum led the way for Boston in the series opener, scoring a game-high 32 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. The 22-year-old power forward, who topped the Celtics in scoring during the regular season (23.4 points), has recorded at least 29 points in three straight contests. Tatum was especially effective in the second quarter on Monday, producing 15 points to help give Boston a 55-49 halftime lead.

The Celtics, who are 13-2-1 against the spread in their last 16 first-round playoff games, received big fourth-quarter performances from Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker on Monday. Brown scored 15 of his 29 points in the period while Walker poured in 11 of his 19. A 23-year-old shooting guard, Brown recorded 32 points against Philadelphia on Feb. 1 after notching six, eight and eight in the first three meetings of the season.

Why the Sixers can cover

Philadelphia knows it is capable of defeating Boston, as it won three of the four regular-season meetings and had the lead with nine minutes remaining in Monday's 109-101 loss despite being without Ben Simmons (knee). Joel Embiid was hampered down the stretch of the 2019-20 campaign by a hand injury, but he showed no ill effects in the series opener. The 26-year-old center, who averaged 23 points and 11.6 rebounds over 51 games during the regular season, topped the club on Monday with 26 points and 16 rebounds.

With Simmons out, Philadelphia needs other players to produce, and a pair of guards came through in Game 1 as Josh Richardson and Alec Burks each recorded 18 points and six rebounds. The 26-year-old Richardson averaged 20 points in three meetings with Boston but just 13.7 overall this season, while Burks faced the Celtics twice, scoring 18 and 20 in those contests. The 29-year-old Burks averaged 12.2 points in 18 games after being acquired from Golden State in February.

How to make Celtics vs. Sixers picks

