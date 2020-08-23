Watch Now: Gary Parrish's 2020 NBA Mock Draft ( 2:54 )

The Boston Celtics will try to close out a sweep of their best-of-seven series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. The Celtics clamped down on defense and overcame an off night from top scorer Jayson Tatum to finish off a 102-94 victory in Game 3 on Friday. Boston will try to end its first-round series in four games for the second straight season after knocking off Indiana last year. Philly has struggled since losing defensive stalwart Ben Simmons, who injured his knee on Aug. 5.

Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at HP Field House in Orlando. The Celtics are favored by 7.5 in the latest Celtics vs. 76ers odds at William Hill, while the Over-Under for total points scored is 214. Before making any Sixers vs. Celtics picks, see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned well over $4,700 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks this season. It entered the week on a blistering 58-32 run on top-rated NBA spread picks, returning almost $2,300 on those picks alone. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a single top-rated pick (5-0) since the NBA's restart in July. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. 76ers. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for 76ers vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. 76ers spread: Boston -7.5

Celtics vs. 76ers over-under: 214 points

Celtics vs. 76ers money line: Boston -345, Philadelphia +285

BOS: Leads in blocked shots (5.7) and is second in scoring defense (98.7) in the 2020 NBA playoffs

PHI: C Joel Embiid is averaging 30 points and 13 rebounds, both top-five in the NBA postseason

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is 4-0 in its last four games as a favorite, and the Celtics showed they have other ways to win if Tatum, arguably the team's best all-around player, struggles. Tatum scored 15 points Friday night, well below his 26.7 playoff average, and the team shot just 41.4 percent from the field, but Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown picked up the slack. Walker scored 24 points and had eight rebounds, while Brown chipped in 21 and seven.

The Celtics also can get the job done on defense, and they are 4-0 against the spread in the last four meetings between the teams. Walker has been a dynamo on defense and gets plenty of help from Marcus Smart, who can turn his defensive plays into offense quickly.

Why the Sixers can cover

Philadelphia was expected to be a top contender in the East but was hit hard with the loss of Simmons. Still, Joel Embiid is a force in the middle, and the seven-footer scored 30 points and added 13 rebounds in Friday night's loss. The big man has a strong supporting cast, with guards Josh Richardson and Shake Milton and forward Tobias Harris all averaging more than 14 points per game. Richardson and Milton scored 17, while Harris had 15 points and 15 rebounds on Friday.

The Sixers had no business being in a game in which they shot 29.5 percent, but the defense kept them in it and they out-rebounded Boston 57-45. Embiid shuts down the middle, Harris and Richardson are tenacious, and Al Horford, who got seven of his 10 rebounds on the defensive end in Game 3, is experienced and versatile. Each starter had at least one steal on Friday, and Richardson and Horford each blocked two shots.

How to make Celtics vs. Sixers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, calling for 218 total points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins 76ers vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Celtics vs. 76ers spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,700 on its top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.