Kawhi Leonard has helped bring a championship to each of the first two cities he's called home in the NBA. His quest to make it 3-for-3 begins Monday as he leads the Los Angeles Clippers against the Dallas Mavericks in the opener of their Western Conference first-round series in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Leonard was a member of San Antonio's title-winning team in 2014 and played a large role in Toronto's championship run last season, earning NBA Finals MVP honors both years.

Tip-off at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Fla. is set for 9 p.m. ET. William Hill lists Los Angeles as a six-point favorite. The over-under is 230 in the latest Mavericks vs. Clippers odds.

Mavericks vs. Clippers spread: Los Angeles -6

Mavericks vs. Clippers over-under: 230 points

Mavericks vs. Clippers money line: Dallas +230, Los Angeles -270

DAL: The Mavericks finished third in the league with an average of 117 points

LAC: Leonard has scored at least 23 points in 11 consecutive games

Why the Mavericks can cover

Dallas is an offensive machine, as it has not been held under 100 points in any of its last 43 contests. Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis have led the way for the Mavericks, averaging 28.8 and 20.4 points, respectively, while playing more than 31 minutes per game. Both players appear to have benefited from the stoppage caused by the coronavirus pandemic as they have turned it up a notch in the bubble.

Doncic appeared in seven of Dallas' eight games and scored 25 or more points six times. The 21-year-old Slovenian shooting guard has averaged 30 points, 10.1 rebounds and 9.7 assists during the restart. Porzingis, a 25-year-old power forward from Latvia who is listed as probable due to a heel contusion, has produced 30.5 points, 9.5 boards and 1.5 blocks over five games since the season resumed.

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles is no slouch offensively, finishing just behind the Mavericks at fourth in the NBA with 116.3 points per contest. Leonard and Paul George form the Clippers' dynamic duo, averaging 27.1 and 21.5 points, respectively. While Los Angeles has one of the deepest rosters in the league, Leonard has been the straw that stirs the drink this season.

The Clippers managed to be 12.7 points per 100 possessions better with the four-time All-Star on the court than without him in 2019-20. The differential was the second-largest in the NBA among players with at least 1,000 minutes played. Los Angeles managed to outscore Dallas by 38 points in Leonard's 103 minutes on the floor during its sweep of the three-game season series.

